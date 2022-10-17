Read full article on original website
Woman found dead at GF mobile home park
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says an unidentified woman was pronounced dead at a mobile home park Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Circle Dr. E. for a medical assist around 10:30 p.m. Lt. Andrew Stein with the...
Juvenile reported missing by Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Grand Forks County are looking for Kailey Meadows of Manvel. They say she is believed to be in either Grand Forks, East Grand Forks or Fargo. If you have any information you are encouraged to contact the Grand Forks County...
Woman killed in Ramsey County crash
Edmore Woman Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash Friday Night
NDHP investigating separate fatal crashes
A 24 year old Edmore woman was killed in a rollover accident south of Nekoma (ND) Friday evening. According to the North Dakota Patrol the victim was heading north on ND Highway 1 when the pickup entered the east ditch. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle crossed the centerline rolling an undetermined number of times. The victim was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
Grand Forks garage fire
Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 3:00pm Monday October, 24th, Grand Forks fire department were called out to a structure fire at 1124 6th Ave N. When fire crews arrived on scene they found a detached garage with significant damage. They were able to extinguish the fire but the garage suffered extensive damages. A small shed located near the garage was also damaged. As of right now the fire has been determined to be unintentional.
One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 34-year-old woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Nelson County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the woman was trying to turn left onto ND-Highway 1 from U.S. Highway 2. They say she failed to stop for traffic in the right...
Fire heavily damages GF garage
Iconic Grand Forks Halloween house aims to make holiday more inclusive
GRAND FORKS N.D. (Valley News Live) - After sitting on the sidelines for the last two years due to COVID-19, a popular Grand Forks Halloween house is opening its door back up to trick-or-treaters. They say this year they’re expecting nearly 5,000 kids to ring the doorbell. You read that right; 5,000.
15 Best Restaurants in Grand Forks, ND
Are you in search of the best burgers and fries in town?. Or maybe you're in the mood for exotic Thai food or a warm and juicy steak. No matter what you're craving, Grand Forks has an unlimited range of restaurants that will satisfy your appetite and curb your cravings.
