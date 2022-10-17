ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walsh County, ND

Comments / 2

Related
valleynewslive.com

Woman found dead at GF mobile home park

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says an unidentified woman was pronounced dead at a mobile home park Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Circle Dr. E. for a medical assist around 10:30 p.m. Lt. Andrew Stein with the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Woman killed in Ramsey County crash

Ramsey County, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman was killed in a rollover crash in Ramsey County, North Dakota, Friday night. Highway Patrol says a 1997 Chevrolet S10 and was travelling northbound on ND Highway 1, South of Nekoma, when it entered the east ditch. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle crossed the centerline, and rolled an undetermined number of times, coming to a halt in the west ditch.
RAMSEY COUNTY, ND
kvrr.com

Edmore Woman Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash Friday Night

RAMSEY CO., N.D. (KVRR) — An Edmore, North Dakota woman is dead after rolling her vehicle south of Nekoma in Ramsey County. Highway Patrol tells us the one-vehicle crash happened on Highway 1 around 5:30 on Friday night. They say 24-year-old Nicole Landsem hit the ditch, overcorrected and rolled...
EDMORE, ND
KNOX News Radio

NDHP investigating separate fatal crashes

A 24 year old Edmore woman was killed in a rollover accident south of Nekoma (ND) Friday evening. According to the North Dakota Patrol the victim was heading north on ND Highway 1 when the pickup entered the east ditch. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle crossed the centerline rolling an undetermined number of times. The victim was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
NEKOMA, ND
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks garage fire

Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 3:00pm Monday October, 24th, Grand Forks fire department were called out to a structure fire at 1124 6th Ave N. When fire crews arrived on scene they found a detached garage with significant damage. They were able to extinguish the fire but the garage suffered extensive damages. A small shed located near the garage was also damaged. As of right now the fire has been determined to be unintentional.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 34-year-old woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Nelson County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the woman was trying to turn left onto ND-Highway 1 from U.S. Highway 2. They say she failed to stop for traffic in the right...
NELSON COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Fire heavily damages GF garage

A fire heavily damaged a garage in north Grand Forks on Monday afternoon. The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to the blaze at 1124 6th Avenue North around 3:00 p.m. When crews arrived the structure was heavily involved with flames. A small shed nearby was also damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation but it has been ruled unintentional. There were no injuries.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Iconic Grand Forks Halloween house aims to make holiday more inclusive

GRAND FORKS N.D. (Valley News Live) - After sitting on the sidelines for the last two years due to COVID-19, a popular Grand Forks Halloween house is opening its door back up to trick-or-treaters. They say this year they’re expecting nearly 5,000 kids to ring the doorbell. You read that right; 5,000.
GRAND FORKS, ND
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Grand Forks, ND

Are you in search of the best burgers and fries in town?. Or maybe you're in the mood for exotic Thai food or a warm and juicy steak. No matter what you're craving, Grand Forks has an unlimited range of restaurants that will satisfy your appetite and curb your cravings.
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy