Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Florida soccer team loses road match to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL. (WCJB) - For the tenth time this season, the Florida soccer team lost a Southeastern Conference match, after falling to No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Despite putting 5 of 9 shots on goal, the Gators (2-13-1) couldn’t find the back of the net or keep the Crimson Tide (16-1-1) from scoring twice in their 2-0 loss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WCJB

Williston crushes Hamilton County, 48-0

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston Red Devils used seven first half touchdowns to blowout the Hamilton County Trojans, at home, 48-0 on Tuesday. Kyree Edwards rushed for three touchdowns in the opening quarter to give the Red Devils (9-0) a 21-0 cushion, before officially blowing the barn doors off the scoreboard.
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

‘This truly is what Florida is about’: Marion County organizations send off Hurricane Ian donations

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County residents, agencies, organizations, and colleges mobilized to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Lee County. “The people contributing have done an amazing job. It’s just phenomenal,” shared Florida Horse Park director, Jason Reynolds. “This truly is what Florida is about, what the United States is about just people helping people in times of need.”
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Santa Fe, Oak Hall headline four NCFL teams advancing to Region Semis

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Entering Tuesday night, seven different North Central Florida high school volleyball teams had the chance to advance to Friday’s Region Semifinals, but only four survived to move on. Class 2A Results:. Oak Hall swept St. John Paul - 25-14, 25-18, 25-16 St. John Lutheran blanked...
SANTA FE, FL
WCJB

Harvey Ward and Ed Bielarski faced off in their 2nd debate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the heels of the TV20 Gainesville mayoral debate a week ago, Harvey Ward and Ed Bielarski answered many of the same questions in Tuesday night’s second forum. The pair took questions on affordable housing, policing, and utility rates at the debate hosted by WUFT...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Early voting begins in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three counties in North Central Florida opened their polls to early voting Monday. Alachua, Bradford and Levy Counties became the first in the area to allow voters to cast their ballots. With election day two weeks from Tuesday, voters have their chance to beat the lines and vote.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville mayoral candidates face off in second debate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The two men running to be Gainesville’s next mayor are hitting the debate stage for a second time before the 2022 General Election at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Candidates Harvey Ward and Ed Bielarski went head to head last Wednesday in the first debate of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Mail-in ballot deadline

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Less than 1 week away from an important election deadline. Saturday, October 29th is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot. You can request a vote-by-mail ballot online, in-person, over the phone, by mail or by email. Once you do get your ballot, you should mail...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Regional Airport undergoes realistic emergency drill

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Don’t panic it’s just a drill! Multiple agencies tested their ability to respond to emergency situations at the Gainesville Regional Airport on Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration requires that all air carrier airports perform a full-scale drill once every three years. The staged drill...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Dixie County District 2 Commission Seat

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Three candidates are competing for the district two commission seat in Dixie County after current county commissioner, W.C. Mills, is stepping down. GOP candidate Daniel Wood III, Democratic candidate Jaffry Crawl, and write in candidate Keith Tuten are all lifelong residents of Dixie County and want the District 2 Commission seat.
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville city leaders hosting Sister City delegation from Poland

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city leaders are hosting a Sister City delegation from Rzeszów, Poland. Mayor Lauren Poe is presenting a ceremonial check to the Polish representatives totaling $20,860. The money was raised locally this spring in support of Rzeszów’s relief efforts to aid Ukrainian refugees.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a man last seen fishing in an Alachua County waterway was recovered on Monday after a search by the Florida Wildlife Commission and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office confirms that ASO officers located the body of Glenn...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

