FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
Florida soccer team loses road match to Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL. (WCJB) - For the tenth time this season, the Florida soccer team lost a Southeastern Conference match, after falling to No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Despite putting 5 of 9 shots on goal, the Gators (2-13-1) couldn’t find the back of the net or keep the Crimson Tide (16-1-1) from scoring twice in their 2-0 loss.
WCJB
Future of Florida-Georgia game up in the air? Read universities’ statement.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This may be one of the final years for a decades-old tradition as the University of Florida and the University of Georgia release a cryptic joint statement about the future of the rivalry football game. Less than a week before the Gators and Bulldogs go head-to-head...
WCJB
Williston crushes Hamilton County, 48-0
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston Red Devils used seven first half touchdowns to blowout the Hamilton County Trojans, at home, 48-0 on Tuesday. Kyree Edwards rushed for three touchdowns in the opening quarter to give the Red Devils (9-0) a 21-0 cushion, before officially blowing the barn doors off the scoreboard.
WCJB
UF College of Veterinary Medicine assists in animal care following Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine is helping with the Ian relief effort. Veterinary professionals are organizing a ground effort to help treat animals in areas damaged by the storm. The Florida Veterinary Medical Association partnered with UF to organize a 12-person group of...
WCJB
United Faculty of Florida leaders requests UF to release the 11 other presidential candidate names
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders of a college faculty union say that the UF presidential search may have violated Sunshine laws. United Faculty of Florida leaders are requesting UF release the names of the other 11 candidates. Union members claim the search committee selected Ben Sasse as the sole finalist...
WCJB
Professional dancer returning to her hometown stage in Gainesville this week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Theresa Hanson began dancing at Pofahl Studios at the age of 6, “I feel like dance is a thing you should not do unless you cannot do anything else. I have tried but I just can’t do anything else” said Hanson. During her...
WCJB
‘This truly is what Florida is about’: Marion County organizations send off Hurricane Ian donations
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County residents, agencies, organizations, and colleges mobilized to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Lee County. “The people contributing have done an amazing job. It’s just phenomenal,” shared Florida Horse Park director, Jason Reynolds. “This truly is what Florida is about, what the United States is about just people helping people in times of need.”
WCJB
Santa Fe, Oak Hall headline four NCFL teams advancing to Region Semis
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Entering Tuesday night, seven different North Central Florida high school volleyball teams had the chance to advance to Friday’s Region Semifinals, but only four survived to move on. Class 2A Results:. Oak Hall swept St. John Paul - 25-14, 25-18, 25-16 St. John Lutheran blanked...
WCJB
Harvey Ward and Ed Bielarski faced off in their 2nd debate
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the heels of the TV20 Gainesville mayoral debate a week ago, Harvey Ward and Ed Bielarski answered many of the same questions in Tuesday night’s second forum. The pair took questions on affordable housing, policing, and utility rates at the debate hosted by WUFT...
WCJB
Early voting begins in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three counties in North Central Florida opened their polls to early voting Monday. Alachua, Bradford and Levy Counties became the first in the area to allow voters to cast their ballots. With election day two weeks from Tuesday, voters have their chance to beat the lines and vote.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights health and wellness of horses
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The health and wellness of a horse is the most important thing when competing. On this weeks Horse Capital TV, learn about one equine therapist who made this her mission.
WCJB
Gainesville mayoral candidates face off in second debate
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The two men running to be Gainesville’s next mayor are hitting the debate stage for a second time before the 2022 General Election at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Candidates Harvey Ward and Ed Bielarski went head to head last Wednesday in the first debate of...
WCJB
Florida Academy of Property Appraisers appoints Alachua County local to executive board
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida is getting some representation in the state association of property appraisers. Alachua County’s Ayesha Solomon has been named to the Executive Board of the Florida Academy of PAs. She was picked to serve a one-year term as Secretary. Solomon has been in...
WCJB
College of Central Florida will unveil a 1 to 10-billion scale model of the solar system
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida will unveil a 1 to 10-billion scale model of the solar system on Wednesday. The model will be permanently installed along a 2,000 foot path across the CF Ocala campus. An opening reception will begin at 10:30 a.m. and run until...
WCJB
Mail-in ballot deadline
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Less than 1 week away from an important election deadline. Saturday, October 29th is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot. You can request a vote-by-mail ballot online, in-person, over the phone, by mail or by email. Once you do get your ballot, you should mail...
WCJB
Gainesville Regional Airport undergoes realistic emergency drill
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Don’t panic it’s just a drill! Multiple agencies tested their ability to respond to emergency situations at the Gainesville Regional Airport on Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration requires that all air carrier airports perform a full-scale drill once every three years. The staged drill...
WCJB
Dixie County District 2 Commission Seat
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Three candidates are competing for the district two commission seat in Dixie County after current county commissioner, W.C. Mills, is stepping down. GOP candidate Daniel Wood III, Democratic candidate Jaffry Crawl, and write in candidate Keith Tuten are all lifelong residents of Dixie County and want the District 2 Commission seat.
WCJB
Gainesville city leaders hosting Sister City delegation from Poland
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city leaders are hosting a Sister City delegation from Rzeszów, Poland. Mayor Lauren Poe is presenting a ceremonial check to the Polish representatives totaling $20,860. The money was raised locally this spring in support of Rzeszów’s relief efforts to aid Ukrainian refugees.
WCJB
Alachua County Public Schools announces plan to make up days missed due to Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida schools were closed during the days leading up to and as Hurricane Ian impacted the state and now those days have to be made up. The Alachua County School District is adding a few minutes once a week to make up for...
WCJB
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a man last seen fishing in an Alachua County waterway was recovered on Monday after a search by the Florida Wildlife Commission and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office confirms that ASO officers located the body of Glenn...
