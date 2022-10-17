ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Sheriff: Robbery attempt ends in shooting outside of Brandon mall

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives in Hillsborough County are searching for a second person connected to a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon outside of Brandon Mall. At around 2:15 p.m., Hillsborough sheriff's deputies responded to Westfield Brandon Mall on multiple reports of a shooting. Once deputies arrived, they...
BRANDON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sheriff: Man shot to death in Palmetto following argument

PALMETTO, Fla. — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday in Palmetto, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they were called around 3:30 a.m. to the area of 7th Avenue East near 29th Street East and found the man lying in the driveway of a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
PALMETTO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete police: Large amounts of drugs, guns seized during multi-agency drug ring investigation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Local law enforcement agencies around Tampa Bay came together to investigate crimes related to the ongoing drug issue in our communities. During a news conference Tuesday morning, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway explained how 10 agencies around the area, including the FBI Tampa Division, were able to work together to get drugs, guns and dangerous groups out of the cities.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: 20-year-old dies in hospital after Ybor City shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — A 21-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder after a shooting sent a man to the hospital where he later died Sunday morning in Ybor City, Tampa police explain. Jatony Tykeese Torres was arrested and originally charged with felony aggravated battery with great...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hernando County deputies locate missing 60-year-old man

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's note: Frank Barone was found safe Sunday after a Purple Alert was issued for the 60-year-old. The previous story is down below. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says they have issued a Purple Alert for a missing 60-year-old man who was last seen leaving Oak Hill Hospital in High Point on Sunday.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man on scooter dies after being hit by car, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was involved in a crash with a car while he was on his scooter, Tampa police report. The crash happened around 7:24 a.m. in the area of Nebraska and Bougainvillea avenues regarding a crash between a motor scooter and a car. When police arrived, they explained the driver of the motor scooter — said to be a 20-year-old man — had died from injuries he sustained from the crash.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

HCFR: Ruskin mobile home destroyed by fire

RUSKIN, Fla. — A mobile home in Ruskin was destroyed due to a fire on Tuesday, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a news release. One of the people that lived at the home called 911 and said they saw smoke and flames coming from inside, authorities say. When...
RUSKIN, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Red light camera program ends in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Manatee County don't have to worry about red light cameras anymore. County leaders announced Tuesday that its red-light camera program came to an end as the contract with the vendor expired on Oct. 15. The company will no longer process payments and all...
10 Tampa Bay

I-4 East in Plant City back open following multi-car crash

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A crash involving multiple cars shut down a portion of Interstate 4 in Plant City early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was first reported around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the area of I-4 East near Paul South Buchman Highway. Few details about the crash — including what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt — have been released at this time.
PLANT CITY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
