HCSO: Man arrested after confessing to shooting, killing elderly family member
GIBSONTON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after they say he confessed to shooting and killing an elderly family member of his on Monday. At 10:15 a.m., the sheriff's office says it received a phone call from 49-year-old Robert Ashcraft who claimed to have shot a relative and wanted to turn himself in.
Sheriff: Robbery attempt ends in shooting outside of Brandon mall
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives in Hillsborough County are searching for a second person connected to a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon outside of Brandon Mall. At around 2:15 p.m., Hillsborough sheriff's deputies responded to Westfield Brandon Mall on multiple reports of a shooting. Once deputies arrived, they...
Police investigate deadly shooting at Temple Terrace gas station
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Temple Terrace police are working to find out who was involved in a deadly shooting outside of a 7-Star gas station. Officers responded around 10 p.m. Monday at the gas station located at 7749 Temple Terrace Highway. They say they arrived to find two people shot.
Sheriff: Man shot to death in Palmetto following argument
PALMETTO, Fla. — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday in Palmetto, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they were called around 3:30 a.m. to the area of 7th Avenue East near 29th Street East and found the man lying in the driveway of a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
St. Pete police: Large amounts of drugs, guns seized during multi-agency drug ring investigation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Local law enforcement agencies around Tampa Bay came together to investigate crimes related to the ongoing drug issue in our communities. During a news conference Tuesday morning, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway explained how 10 agencies around the area, including the FBI Tampa Division, were able to work together to get drugs, guns and dangerous groups out of the cities.
Police: 20-year-old dies in hospital after Ybor City shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — A 21-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder after a shooting sent a man to the hospital where he later died Sunday morning in Ybor City, Tampa police explain. Jatony Tykeese Torres was arrested and originally charged with felony aggravated battery with great...
Hernando County deputies locate missing 60-year-old man
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's note: Frank Barone was found safe Sunday after a Purple Alert was issued for the 60-year-old. The previous story is down below. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says they have issued a Purple Alert for a missing 60-year-old man who was last seen leaving Oak Hill Hospital in High Point on Sunday.
Man on scooter dies after being hit by car, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was involved in a crash with a car while he was on his scooter, Tampa police report. The crash happened around 7:24 a.m. in the area of Nebraska and Bougainvillea avenues regarding a crash between a motor scooter and a car. When police arrived, they explained the driver of the motor scooter — said to be a 20-year-old man — had died from injuries he sustained from the crash.
Eastbound I-4 back open after Semi-truck crash in Polk County
LAKE ALFRED, Fla. — A crash involving a semi-truck blocked all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Polk County for hours Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 8:43 a.m. on I-4 westbound in Lake Alfred, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the...
HCFR: Ruskin mobile home destroyed by fire
RUSKIN, Fla. — A mobile home in Ruskin was destroyed due to a fire on Tuesday, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a news release. One of the people that lived at the home called 911 and said they saw smoke and flames coming from inside, authorities say. When...
Search underway for man accused of shooting driver after argument on I-4
TAMPA, Fla — One man has been hospitalized following an alleged shooting on a Tampa roadway, he told law enforcement. Troopers are now searching for the accused driver responsible. At around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to Tampa General Hospital where a 43-year-old...
Red light camera program ends in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Manatee County don't have to worry about red light cameras anymore. County leaders announced Tuesday that its red-light camera program came to an end as the contract with the vendor expired on Oct. 15. The company will no longer process payments and all...
Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down portion of Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was killed after being hit by a car on Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa, police said. According to Tampa police, officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the intersection of W. Kennedy and N. Westshore boulevards after reports a woman was hit by a car.
Hazmat situation in St. Pete after semi crashes, spills used oil on road
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crash involving a semi-truck and SUV caused traffic delays Tuesday morning in St. Petersburg, according to authorities. The crash happened around 6:11 a.m. in the area of 34th Street N and 7th Avenue N. The semi-truck was also leaking used oil, making the crash a hazmat situation.
I-4 East in Plant City back open following multi-car crash
PLANT CITY, Fla. — A crash involving multiple cars shut down a portion of Interstate 4 in Plant City early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was first reported around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the area of I-4 East near Paul South Buchman Highway. Few details about the crash — including what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt — have been released at this time.
'It was a violent act': Police identify woman killed in St. Pete apartment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman was found dead in her Parkshore Plaza condo after some friends called to check on her well-being when she didn't show up for lunch, according to police. Officers responded just after 1 p.m. Thursday to the complex at 300 Beach Drive Northeast about...
19-year-old killed in Tampa shooting, prompting police investigation
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police officers said they are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot and later died. The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 37th Street and Wilder Avenue in the Jackson Heights neighborhood in East Tampa, police said in a news release.
Information wanted on Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier murder; $5K reward offered
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was gunned down last week at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier, but so far authorities haven't found the person or people responsible. Now, a $5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps solve this case, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said. On...
Unsubstantiated report of gun near Tampa elementary school puts campus on lockdown
TAMPA, Fla. — Lockdown measures at a Tampa elementary school have been lifted following an unsubstantiated threat of a weapon near the campus, the Tampa Police Department said. A staff member at Shaw Elementary School saw a man around 8:40 a.m. "frantically" banging on the front door of the...
Polk sheriff: Agency's largest fentanyl bust had enough drug to kill 2.7 million people
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says the agency has seized more than 11 pounds of fentanyl in what is being considered the agency's largest fentanyl bust in its history. "Our detectives seized over 11 pounds of fentanyl, which is enough to kill 2.7 million people....
