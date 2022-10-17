ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says

Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
Joseph Godwin

Money Will Determine If Elon Musk's Plan To Purchase Twitter Will Succeed

After an adjudicator consented to stop the legal procedures on Thursday, Elon Musk and Twitter currently have until October 28 to finish their $44 billion procurement arrangement or face another preliminary.
sfstandard.com

Elon Musk Plans to Slash Twitter Staff by 75%: Report

Twitter is headed for mass layoffs if billionaire Elon Musk’s drama-plagued takeover of the company goes through, according to a new report. Musk has told prospective investors he plans to cut nearly 75% of the company’s 7,500-strong workforce, according to The Washington Post. After months of back-and-forth and a nasty legal fight, the takeover deal is expected to close by the end of the month.
WASHINGTON STATE

