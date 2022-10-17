Read full article on original website
Elon Musk selling Tesla stocks to fund his Twitter takeover is like giving away caviar to buy $2 pizza, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Elon Musk's revived Twitter takeover is bad news for Tesla, according to Wedbush's Dan Ives. Musk has offloaded Tesla shares this year to fund his $44 billion Twitter bid. "That's like me giving away caviar to buy a $2 slice of pizza," Ives told the BBC. Elon Musk's revived Twitter...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
Carl Icahn piled about $500 million into Twitter in recent months, The Wall Street Journal said. The Icahn Enterprises chief has likely notched a $250 million gain on the social media stock. Twitter shares surged 22% on Tuesday after Elon Musk offered to complete his buyout of the company. Carl...
Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says
Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
Elon Musk says he is 'obviously overpaying' in his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
Elon Musk says he's "obviously overpaying" with his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. The tech mogul added that he's "excited" about the takeover and that the site has "incredible potential." Musk is the world's richest person with an estimated net worth of $209 billion. Tech billionaire Elon Musk, the...
Money Will Determine If Elon Musk's Plan To Purchase Twitter Will Succeed
After an adjudicator consented to stop the legal procedures on Thursday, Elon Musk and Twitter currently have until October 28 to finish their $44 billion procurement arrangement or face another preliminary.ter an adjudicator consented to stop the legal procedures on Thursday, Elon Musk and Twitter currently have until October 28 to finish their $44 billion procurement arrangement or face another preliminary.
Elon Musk Plans to Slash Twitter Staff by 75%: Report
Twitter is headed for mass layoffs if billionaire Elon Musk’s drama-plagued takeover of the company goes through, according to a new report. Musk has told prospective investors he plans to cut nearly 75% of the company’s 7,500-strong workforce, according to The Washington Post. After months of back-and-forth and a nasty legal fight, the takeover deal is expected to close by the end of the month.
