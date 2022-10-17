Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnyhomepage.com
North Country child care programs receive nearly $800K in funding to increase capacity
NEW YORK (WWTI) – Federal funding for child care has been awarded to 18 providers in the North Country, according to a press release from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office. To help increase capacity at existing state-licensed, registered or permitted childcare programs, $30 million has been awarded to 418 child care programs in underserved locations in the state, $779,500 of which has been awarded to 18 programs in the North Country.
cnyhomepage.com
$31M awarded to arts organizations in Rochester, across New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over 1,000 arts organizations across New York will receive almost $32 million in state funding, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday. These grants, overseen by New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) will increase access to vital funding in local communities and will provide critical support to organizations still in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state representatives.
cnyhomepage.com
NY seeking input from cities with urban farms
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Urban agriculture” may sound like a contradiction – however, it’s anything but. The practice of growing produce in urban areas is prevalent enough that the New York State Department of Agriculture is embarking on a study into how it works, and what it means for communities, in order to encourage the growth of more gardens into bloom.
cnyhomepage.com
Staying safe on the roads as fall brings out deer
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) have issued a reminder to motorists that deer and moose become more active in the fall. State officials say from October through December the animals are more likely to appear on public roadways. It is the breeding season for deer, and they are more visible in those months.
cnyhomepage.com
Food samplings & personalized menus featured at New York School Nutrition Association Annual Conference
VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – According to Feeding America, one in seven children in New York State faces hunger. Fortunately, school meals, including breakfast and lunch, benefit all students equally and play a vital role in alleviating food insecurity and improving academic achievements. According to CDC, students in America consume...
cnyhomepage.com
Six-acre Halloween haunt calls Fort Ann home
FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Halloween is a different animal in rural areas of New York. Farmland means space for corn mazes, and orchards host sweet and spooky haunts of all kinds. In Fort Ann, a new seasonal haunt has popped up, delivering haunts and scares from an emotional place one might not expect.
cnyhomepage.com
PHOTOS: Public art in three more Glens Falls spots
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Arts District of Glens Falls has been at it again. Over the month of October, three artists were tasked with bringing public art to life on electrical boxes in Glens Falls. The three were given a deadline of Halloween to get the job...
cnyhomepage.com
Over 4K fish released for a late angling season
WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the rivers of the lower Adirondacks, the fish are jumping. Three water bodies have just gotten a fresh injection of freshwater fish, a contribution that serves both fishermen, and the county. This month, 4,450 rainbow and brook trout were stocked between the Schroon River,...
cnyhomepage.com
Lawsuit challenges NYS Election Law on Absentee Ballots
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– In a lawsuit filed in Saratoga County, state Republican and Conservative parties sued state Democratic leaders and the New York State Board of Elections. The plaintiffs challenged the constitutionality of a law signed last year regarding the procedure in which absentee ballots are examined before Election Day.
cnyhomepage.com
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republicans are expected to dominate as usual at the polls in November and retain control of the officially nonpartisan Legislature. They face a far tougher challenge flipping enough seats to push through a statewide abortion ban. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right...
cnyhomepage.com
Scattered showers Wednesday
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Low temperatures will be in the 60s Tuesday night with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the 70s with a few showers later in the day. Showers are expected throughout the night into Thursday. Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day there.
cnyhomepage.com
Retrial of Colorado man in border wall fraud case begins
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for a Colorado man accused of cheating donors to a $25 million fund to build a wall along the southern U.S. border told jurors on Tuesday that they should question why his client’s fraud trial is being held in New York, tapping into a theme that may have contributed to an earlier trial ending with a deadlocked jury.
cnyhomepage.com
Hochul, Zeldin face off in only gubernatorial debate ahead of Election Day
NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The two candidates for New York governor took the debate stage in Manhattan Tuesday night. It was the only debate before Election Day between incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and her republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin. A number of topics, including bail reform, were discussed. “Kathy...
cnyhomepage.com
Partly sunny skies Tuesday
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Low temperatures will be in the 50s Monday night with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the 70s with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Clouds build throughout the night into Wednesday. Some evening rain showers are expected there.
Comments / 0