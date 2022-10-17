ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

cnyhomepage.com

North Country child care programs receive nearly $800K in funding to increase capacity

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Federal funding for child care has been awarded to 18 providers in the North Country, according to a press release from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office. To help increase capacity at existing state-licensed, registered or permitted childcare programs, $30 million has been awarded to 418 child care programs in underserved locations in the state, $779,500 of which has been awarded to 18 programs in the North Country.
cnyhomepage.com

$31M awarded to arts organizations in Rochester, across New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over 1,000 arts organizations across New York will receive almost $32 million in state funding, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday. These grants, overseen by New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) will increase access to vital funding in local communities and will provide critical support to organizations still in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state representatives.
ROCHESTER, NY
cnyhomepage.com

NY seeking input from cities with urban farms

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Urban agriculture” may sound like a contradiction – however, it’s anything but. The practice of growing produce in urban areas is prevalent enough that the New York State Department of Agriculture is embarking on a study into how it works, and what it means for communities, in order to encourage the growth of more gardens into bloom.
cnyhomepage.com

Staying safe on the roads as fall brings out deer

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) have issued a reminder to motorists that deer and moose become more active in the fall. State officials say from October through December the animals are more likely to appear on public roadways. It is the breeding season for deer, and they are more visible in those months.
cnyhomepage.com

Six-acre Halloween haunt calls Fort Ann home

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Halloween is a different animal in rural areas of New York. Farmland means space for corn mazes, and orchards host sweet and spooky haunts of all kinds. In Fort Ann, a new seasonal haunt has popped up, delivering haunts and scares from an emotional place one might not expect.
FORT ANN, NY
cnyhomepage.com

PHOTOS: Public art in three more Glens Falls spots

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Arts District of Glens Falls has been at it again. Over the month of October, three artists were tasked with bringing public art to life on electrical boxes in Glens Falls. The three were given a deadline of Halloween to get the job...
GLENS FALLS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Over 4K fish released for a late angling season

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the rivers of the lower Adirondacks, the fish are jumping. Three water bodies have just gotten a fresh injection of freshwater fish, a contribution that serves both fishermen, and the county. This month, 4,450 rainbow and brook trout were stocked between the Schroon River,...
WARRENSBURG, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Lawsuit challenges NYS Election Law on Absentee Ballots

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– In a lawsuit filed in Saratoga County, state Republican and Conservative parties sued state Democratic leaders and the New York State Board of Elections. The plaintiffs challenged the constitutionality of a law signed last year regarding the procedure in which absentee ballots are examined before Election Day.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republicans are expected to dominate as usual at the polls in November and retain control of the officially nonpartisan Legislature. They face a far tougher challenge flipping enough seats to push through a statewide abortion ban. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right...
NEBRASKA STATE
cnyhomepage.com

Scattered showers Wednesday

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Low temperatures will be in the 60s Tuesday night with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the 70s with a few showers later in the day. Showers are expected throughout the night into Thursday. Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day there.
NEW YORK STATE
cnyhomepage.com

Retrial of Colorado man in border wall fraud case begins

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for a Colorado man accused of cheating donors to a $25 million fund to build a wall along the southern U.S. border told jurors on Tuesday that they should question why his client’s fraud trial is being held in New York, tapping into a theme that may have contributed to an earlier trial ending with a deadlocked jury.
COLORADO STATE
cnyhomepage.com

Partly sunny skies Tuesday

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Low temperatures will be in the 50s Monday night with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the 70s with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Clouds build throughout the night into Wednesday. Some evening rain showers are expected there.
NEW YORK STATE

