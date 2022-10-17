ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Coroner identifies Route 105 crash victim

By Noah Nelson
 3 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash last week on Illinois Route 105 .

Coroner Michael Day said the man is Clayton T. Miller of Cerro Gordo. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Day said Miller was driving a GMC pickup truck on Route 105 near Illini Road on Thursday when his truck collided head-on with a semi-truck. An autopsy determined that Miller died from “massive, generalized head, torso and extremity trauma.”

The crash is under investigation by Illinois State Police. Routine toxicology testing and in inquest are pending.

