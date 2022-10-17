ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
IOWA STATE
Money

Caliber Home Loans Review | Mortgage Lenders

Caliber Home Loans Inc. is a residential mortgage lender and loan servicer headquartered in Coppell, Texas, established in 2008 via the merger of Caliber Funding and Vericrest Financial. The company is one of the nation’s largest wholesale lenders, operating in all 50 states with numerous branches across the country.
NEVADA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing

The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
money.com

The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness

Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Suspends Service In 15 States

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Motley Fool

Carrying a Mortgage Into Retirement? You Might Regret That

You ought to account for it as part of your overall portfolio. There are some real-life considerations that make paying down a mortgage more difficult or expensive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
etftrends.com

Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval

Get 100% cash advance online even with bad credit. The best service for fast loans!. Online bad credit loans guaranteed approval generally are given out online to people of all types like single people, renters, and businesses. Most online lenders allow you to pay your loan in installments over a fixed period of time, which means your monthly payments will increase over the longer term of your loan. For some, this could be an advantage.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Licensing Requirements for Mortgage Loan Originators

Multiple Steps Are Mandated Before Becoming Licensed In The U.S. No matter where you live and intend to do business in the U.S., becoming a mortgage loan originator will require you to complete multiple steps, including completing a pre-licensure course, registering with the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System, and meeting other conditions required for licensure. Mortgage loan originators in every state are required to pass a test and get licensed. Among other conditions of licensure, you will need to secure a surety bond to demonstrate your financial stability and your ability and willingness to comply with the law. Here is some information about what is required for you to become a mortgage loan originator and the steps you need to complete.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Where To Find The Best Mortgage Technology

A guide to help lenders find the latest and greatest. We have all been on a road trip and needed an exit to find a restroom or place to eat. We hopped off the road, anticipating our solution around the corner, only to find a grotesque gas station toilet or unappetizing diner that was well below our standards. Better yet, all the cool stuff is 12 miles down the road from the exit. We have pretty good technology to lead us to the right places; nonetheless, we follow the signs on the side of the road only to be disappointed by the outcome. Some well-intentioned information can still be misleading and not give us the optimal result.
MISSOURI STATE
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

ATTOM: Profits For Home Sellers Drop In 3Q

'If the Federal Reserve’s objective was to slow down the housing market, it succeeded spectacularly,' an ATTOM EVP said. Much of the drop in profits is due to jump in mortgage rates, now around 7%. All-cash purchases dropped between the second and third quarters but are still up from...

