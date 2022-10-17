Multiple Steps Are Mandated Before Becoming Licensed In The U.S. No matter where you live and intend to do business in the U.S., becoming a mortgage loan originator will require you to complete multiple steps, including completing a pre-licensure course, registering with the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System, and meeting other conditions required for licensure. Mortgage loan originators in every state are required to pass a test and get licensed. Among other conditions of licensure, you will need to secure a surety bond to demonstrate your financial stability and your ability and willingness to comply with the law. Here is some information about what is required for you to become a mortgage loan originator and the steps you need to complete.

