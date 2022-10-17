Read full article on original website
Los Angeles, Las Vegas top cities with most expensive NFL stadiums
The price of steel is going up. That’s not just a nod to “The Wire” – building NFL stadiums is getting more and more expensive by the project. With the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears looking like the next two NFL teams to invest in new stadiums, let’s take a look at which franchises have the most expensive in the league:
Bears overreactions: Patriots win start of surprise playoff run?
What a difference a mini-bye made for the Bears. After suffering an embarrassing loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 6, it looked like head coach Matt Eberflus' team might be headed for a long losing streak. The offensive line was bad, Justin Fields was under constant pressure, the run defense was the worst in the NFL, and catching punts seemed to be a massive problem.
How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars in London
The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading back to their home away from home. London is hosting its third NFL game of 2022 on Sunday when the Jaguars face the Denver Broncos. This will be the Jags’ ninth time playing in London, while the Broncos are visiting for the first time in over a decade.
What Belichick told Eberflus after Bears routed Patriots
Bill Belichick had a chance to make NFL history Monday night against the Bears. With a win, the New England Patriots head coach would overtake George Halas for the second-most win in NFL history. But Matt Eberflus and the Bears had other plans. After a mini-bye week spent re-evaluating everything,...
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after routing Patriots
Sunday was the perfect example if you wanted a snapshot of how erratic the NFL is in the Year of our Lord 2022. You had Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks pummel Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers. Tom Brady was outplayed by P.J. Walker as the "aren't they tanking?" Panthers beat the Bucs. Oh, and Taylor Heinicke made the winning plays Aaron Rodgers couldn't as the Commanders took down the Packers.
Jeudy trade would help Bears get early start on 2023 roster rebuild
With the 2022 NFL trade deadline a little more than a week away, the 2-4 Bears aren't expected to be surprise buyers. General manager Ryan Poles will be open to improving the roster in any way possible, but it's likely any move the Bears make will be to sell on veterans who aren't part of the long-term plan.
Why Bears decided to kneel on 4th down in 4th quarter
For the first time all season, the Bears dominated their opponent. They beat the Patriots on Monday Night Football in convincing fashion, and won in all three phases of the game. The 33-14 final score reflected that, but the margin of victory could’ve been even greater. With time winding...
Grading Bears' offense, defense in blowout win vs. Patriots
On paper, Monday night's showdown between the Bears and New England Patriots was a total mismatch. You had Bill Belichick, looking to overtake George Halas for second-most career wins, on one sideline. The Patriots head coach has made a living off making rookie and second-year quarterbacks fall on their face against his defenses.
Which NFL quarterbacks have been benched in 2022?
There’s no question about it: The NFL is a quarterbacks league in 2022. While that indisputable truth presses on the minds of all football coaches and GMs throughout the season, there’s still a hesitation to pull the plug on one signal caller and send him to the bench in favor of another.
When was the last time the Bears beat the Patriots?
The Bears notched their first win ever in New England on Monday night. But, when was the last time the Bears beat the Patriots before Monday night?. The last time the Bears defeated the Patriots was in December 2000. Shane Matthews was the quarterback for Dick Jauron's Bears. He threw...
WATCH: Mac Jones' INT vs. Bears appears to hit ESPN SkyCam wire
Mac Jones' ugly interception in Monday night's 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears led to him being benched in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe. But upon further review, Jones may not be the only one to blame for the pass landing in the opponent's hands. Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed...
5 most pivotal plays in Bears upset win over Patriots
It may be a little early to call Monday Night’s domination a signature win for Matt Eberflus, but with the 33-14 victory over the Patriots in New England, the Bears put together a complete team performance for the first time under their new head coach, and that’s worth celebrating. Since the team won in such decisive fashion, there were countless moments that contributed to the result, like the numerous third-down conversions, or the run stuffs on defense. These five plays however, stood out as real pivotal moments in the game.
Why impressive Fields-to-Herbert screen is proof of Bears progress
After jumping out to a 10-0 lead Monday night against the New England Patriots, the Bears let rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe lead back-to-back touchdown drives to give New England a 14-10 lead. This should have been the point where the 2-4 Bears, fresh off a loss to the Washington Commanders,...
Giants OL Nick Gates reportedly activated 13 months after career-threatening leg break
When New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates broke his leg a year ago, then-head coach Joe Judge said he was worried it could be a career-ending injury. But that wasn't in the cards for Gates. On Wednesday, 13 months after sustaining a broken leg that could have ended his...
WATCH: Eberflus delivers insightful locker room speech
Matt Eberflus broke down the Bears-Patriots game perfectly for the team after the game with a locker room speech. "We wanted to accomplish some goals," Eberflus said. "We talked about the ball. We talked about running the ball and stopping the run. We did a pretty good job there fellas."
Bears ahead of Packers in all-time wins after Monday
On Monday night, the Bears defended their winningest franchise of all time by regaining the lead for all-time franchise wins with 786. The Packers, who lost to the Commanders on Sunday, fell back to second place with 785 wins. Green Bay has the better win percentage at .572, but the Bears still have the most wins ever.
Jones on Patriots' footballs: 'Inflated to the max'
Justin Joneskept it short when talking about the Patriots' footballs, and whether or not he thought they were cheating like they were guilty of doing during the 2014 playoffs. "They were inflated to the max. Three picks," Jones said to Nicholas Moreano of CHGO. Jones mentioned ahead of Monday's game...
Report: Jets acquire running back James Robinson from Jaguars
The New York Jets have a new running back. On the same day the team announced that dynamic rookie Breece Hall was lost for the season with a torn ACL, the Jets filled the void in their backfield by reportedly acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a conditional sixth-round draft pick.
Schrock: Fields, Eberflus might end up being perfect match
They that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is a lot of things, but insane isn't one of them. What he might be is the ideal coach to help quarterback Justin Fields reach his star potential.
Fields puts up historical first half stats on MNF
Justin Fields recorded a memorable first half against the New England Patriots on Monday night. Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years to have 100+ pass yards, 1+ passing touchdown, 70+ rushing yards and 1+ rushing touchdown in an opening half. The other player to...
