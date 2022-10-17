ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears overreactions: Patriots win start of surprise playoff run?

What a difference a mini-bye made for the Bears. After suffering an embarrassing loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 6, it looked like head coach Matt Eberflus' team might be headed for a long losing streak. The offensive line was bad, Justin Fields was under constant pressure, the run defense was the worst in the NFL, and catching punts seemed to be a massive problem.
How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading back to their home away from home. London is hosting its third NFL game of 2022 on Sunday when the Jaguars face the Denver Broncos. This will be the Jags’ ninth time playing in London, while the Broncos are visiting for the first time in over a decade.
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after routing Patriots

Sunday was the perfect example if you wanted a snapshot of how erratic the NFL is in the Year of our Lord 2022. You had Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks pummel Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers. Tom Brady was outplayed by P.J. Walker as the "aren't they tanking?" Panthers beat the Bucs. Oh, and Taylor Heinicke made the winning plays Aaron Rodgers couldn't as the Commanders took down the Packers.
Grading Bears' offense, defense in blowout win vs. Patriots

On paper, Monday night's showdown between the Bears and New England Patriots was a total mismatch. You had Bill Belichick, looking to overtake George Halas for second-most career wins, on one sideline. The Patriots head coach has made a living off making rookie and second-year quarterbacks fall on their face against his defenses.
5 most pivotal plays in Bears upset win over Patriots

It may be a little early to call Monday Night’s domination a signature win for Matt Eberflus, but with the 33-14 victory over the Patriots in New England, the Bears put together a complete team performance for the first time under their new head coach, and that’s worth celebrating. Since the team won in such decisive fashion, there were countless moments that contributed to the result, like the numerous third-down conversions, or the run stuffs on defense. These five plays however, stood out as real pivotal moments in the game.
Bears ahead of Packers in all-time wins after Monday

On Monday night, the Bears defended their winningest franchise of all time by regaining the lead for all-time franchise wins with 786. The Packers, who lost to the Commanders on Sunday, fell back to second place with 785 wins. Green Bay has the better win percentage at .572, but the Bears still have the most wins ever.
Jones on Patriots' footballs: 'Inflated to the max'

Justin Joneskept it short when talking about the Patriots' footballs, and whether or not he thought they were cheating like they were guilty of doing during the 2014 playoffs. "They were inflated to the max. Three picks," Jones said to Nicholas Moreano of CHGO. Jones mentioned ahead of Monday's game...
