27 First News
Timothy W. McGinley, Vienna, Ohio
VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy W. McGinley, 73, of Vienna, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at his brother’s home in Warren. Tim was born June 22, 1949, in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late James C. McGinley and the late Ann Daugherty McGinley. Timothy graduated...
Kenneth Patrick Werner, Pulaski, PA
PULASKI, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Patrick Werner, 70, of Redwood Circle died Monday, October 24, 2022 at his residence in Pulaski. He was born on May 14, 1952 in New Castle, a son of the late Kenneth H. and Mary P. (McGrath) Werner. Mr. Werner worked as a truck...
Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Zoe Moss in Pennsylvania. According to Pennsylvania State Police Moss was last seen in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downington, Chester County at 6:10 p.m. on October 25. State Police believe Moss may be...
