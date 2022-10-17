Read full article on original website
Kevin Nash on a Potential nWo Reunion Appearance in WWE
– During the latest edition of the Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the recent DX reunion on WWE and discussion a possible nWo reunion appearance. Kevin Nash indicated he would be interested in a reunion-type of appearance that would put the spotlight on his late friend and former nWo member, Scott Hall. Nash stated on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “I would do anything that the spotlight was on Scott. They wanted to do something at WrestleMania and for me, it was just too soon. Depending on what they would want to do moving forward. I don’t want to break down [crying] on TV. It’s not time yet, I know that. That’s my opinion, and I’m entitled to that.”
Karrion Kross On His Reaction To People Thinking White Rabbit Teases Were About Him
Karrion Kross was the target of a lot of speculation when the White Rabbit teases were about him, to the point that he couldn’t convince people it wasn’t. Speculation was rife that Kross was the White Rabbit tease as that was his name in Lucha Underground, and Kross talked about the situation in an interview with Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
MJF Reportedly Does Not Want To Turn Face
MJF is enjoying his life as AEW’s top heel and may not want that to change any time soon. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that even though MJF is getting babyface reactions from audiences, he does not want to become a good guy in AEW.
Carmelo Hayes On Shawn Michaels Being a Mentor To Him, Being Paired With Trick Williams
Carmelo Hayes has been a highlight of NXT television since he arrived, and he recently weighed in on being mentored by Shawn Michaels and his pairing with Trick Williams. Hayes, who is competing for the NXT North American Championship at Halloween Havoc this weekend, spoke with The Ringer for a new interview and you can check out a few highlights below:
Johnny Gargano Would Least Want To Be Stuck On An Desert Island With Brock Lesnar
Johnny Gargano respects Brock Lesnar, naming The Beast as the WWE star he’d least want to be stuck on a desert island with. Gargano did a Q&A on WWE’s TikTook account answering random questions about the WWE locker room, and you can see a couple of his tongue-in-cheek responses below:
Tristen Nash Dies at 26: WWE Fans React to the Death of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s Son
Tristen Nash, the son of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died. And wrestling fans everywhere were paying tribute. Sean Ross Sapp shared a statement from the family, adding “Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash.”. The family didn’t share any details on how Tristen Nash died, even...
The Rock on What It Would Take to Acquire WWE, Possibly Taking an Executive or Board Seat
– Ahead of the release of his new movie, Black Adam, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson discussed his various business ventures with BNN Bloomberg, and he was also asked about WWE potentially go up for sale, along with him potentially taking an executive role or a board seat with WWE in the near future. Below are some highlights:
Update on Becky Lynch’s Recovery
After suffering an injury at this year’s Summerslam, Becky Lynch has been benched for the last few months. Rumors purported that she might return in September, but of course that didn’t happen. Fightful Select had asked about those rumors at the time and WWE sources would not confirm the September estimates, stating further that the promotion “had yet to follow up” Lynch about returning, and that no such schedule had been addressed.
AEW Video Engineer Passes Away Suddenly, GoFundMe Launched
Brian Muster, who worked as the lead video engineer for AEW since 2019, passed away suddenly yesterday. A GoFundMe has been launched to help support his fiancée and two children. Top donations include two from Tony Khan (for $15,000 and $10,000), Chris Jericho ($10,000), Darby Allin, Malakai Black and more. In less than 24 hours, the GoFundMe already hit it’s goal of $75,000 and currently sits at $76,647.
Spoiler On WWE Alumnus Headed To Impact Wrestling
A former WWE roster member is on their way to Impact Wrestling in the very near future, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that PJ Black, who was Justin Gabril in his WWE run, is on his way to the company. The site reports that Black is expected to work the Impact tapings this weekend in Las Vegas.
Jake Roberts on Talking Things Out With The Undertaker & Paul Bearer on The Road
– During the latest edition of DDP Snake Pit, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts expressed how he thinks wrestlers driving on the road together to talk about their matchups is something that’s missing in the business today. He also discussed how he’d sit and discuss his matchups with The Undertaker and Paul Bearer with them on the road. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE News: Top 10 Superstar Halloween Costumes, Special Edition Shotzi Halloween Shirt, Humberto Turns
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Superstar Halloween costumes:. – Also, WWE Shop has a new Shotzi special edition Halloween t-shirt and limited edition Damage CTRL shirts now available. You can check out the new Shotzi one below:. – WWE Superstar Humberto celebrates his birthday today. He turns...
Mick Foley, Big E., Saraya & More React to Hangman Page’s Injury
Hangman Page’s injury on last night’s AEW Dynamite brought reactions from the wrestling world both in and out of AEW, with Mick Foley, Big E., Saraya taking to social media to react. As noted, Page was stretchered out after suffering an injury during his match with Jon Moxley, and you can see some reactions from the above names, Kip Sabian, Evil Uno and more below.
William Regal on the Danger in Trying to Become ‘The Best Wrestler in the World’
– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, AEW talent William Regal warned of the dangers in wrestlers trying to drive themselves to become the best wrestler in the world, and how he’s seen his friends destroy themselves and eat themselves alive in that pursuit. Below are some highlights from Metro UK:
Sami Zayn Calls WrestleMania 38 Match With Johnny Knoxville a Personal Favorite
– During a recent chat with WWE Deutschland, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn discussed his match with Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38 and why it’s one of the favorite matches of his career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Sami Zayn on his WrestleMania 38 matchup with Johnny Knoxville: “It’s...
Ace Steel Was Reportedly Surprised By His AEW Firing
It was reported yesterday that Ace Steel was fired from AEW following his involvement in the brawl with The Elite and CM Punk at AEW All Out. While the backstage reaction was that this was expected, it apparently caught Steel by surprised. A user on the F4WOnline boards noted that Steel had tweeted out ‘Freedom’, which seemed to suggest he knew it was coming.
WWE NXT Premium Live Event Reportedly Planned for December, Same Date as ROH Final Battle
– Fightful Select has an update on the next premium live event for WWE NXT. According to the report, WWE has listed December 10 for the next Peacock special for NXT. According to the report, the event is rumored to be associated with the recently filed NXT Deadline trademark that was filed earlier this month. However, it has not yet been confirmed that the official name of the event will be Deadline. Additionally, several NXT talents and staff member shave reportedly been made aware of the date and to keep it open.
Officials Reportedly Spoke With Athena and Jody Threat After AEW Dark: Elevation Match
Athena and Jody Threat’s match on AEW Dark: Elevation this week got people talking, and a new report notes that the AEW officials spoke with both after the bout. The match took place on this week’s show and saw Threat get a big ovation for the match, which resulted in Athena working heel against Threat. There was a lot of discussion about that match, which led to Athena getting aggressive with Threat at one point, and Fightful Select has some details on what went down after the bout.
Kris Statlander on Focusing on Recovering From Knee Surgery
– Hollywood Life recently spoke to injured AEW star Kris Statlander, who shared an update on her recovery and more. Below are some highlights. Kris Statlander on her injury rehab: “Mostly just recovering from my knee surgery. Getting stronger and getting myself ready to get back in the ring. It’s, unfortunately, the only thing I can really focus on right now, and I just want to heal as best as I can.”
