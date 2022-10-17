Collaboration key to successful case management

Hospitals and medical facilities around the country recognize the dedicated case managers and care coordinators who provide compassionate service to each patient and their families.

Case management is a collaborative process of assessment, planning, facilitation and advocacy that offers options and services to meet an individual’s health needs. through communication and available resources to promote quality cost-effective outcomes.

Aspirus case management and care coordination is a service provided by social workers and registered nurses who specialize in coordinating care and services for patients utilizing the Aspirus system.

Ashley Boogren, a registered nurse and acute care coordinator at Aspirus, began her health care career working in hospice, nursing homes and home care.

After working for many years with patients transitioning into long-term care facilities, she said, “I was excited to come into a role where I could use that expertise to benefit patients in the acute care setting.”

Aspirus case managers and care coordinators assist patients in a number of settings throughout the continuum of care but have three major areas: utilization management, acute care, and ambulatory primary and specialty care.

The utilization management (UM) team supports patients by partnering with their insurance companies to ensure they receive the services required to meet their needs. The UM team utilizes registered nurses to review and identify the comprehensive care needs and severity of illness for each patient and gain approval for those services.

Acute care case managers and care coordinator work closely with patients in the hospital setting. These nurses and social workers are responsible for assessing patient needs, collaborating with the care team, and coordinating referrals to resources. They work closely with physicians, nursing and ancillary departments and provide support and clinical expertise regarding patient care coordination needs. They attempt to resolve social, economic, and environmental difficulties that interfere with the patients’ ability to manage their health needs effectively.

“Working in acute care can be a little different because we see them for a shorter period of time and have a smaller window of finding the resources they need, once they are ready to be discharged,” said Boogren.

Ambulatory social workers, RN care coordinators and nurse navigators work within primary care, specialty clinic and post-acute care areas. They provide specialized, patient-centered, comprehensive care. Helping patients manage their chronic illnesses along with assisting them with navigating our complex health system by collaborating with an interdisciplinary care team. They promote and support self-management of patient’s chronic illnesses, safety, hospital readmission prevention and making sure patients have the resources they need to be in the best health.

Although these teams work in different settings, each team works in collaboration with one another to help patients navigate the complex health care system.

When different situations arise, Boogren said that her team is always reaching out to each other with questions and helping one another.

“Whenever someone has a question or needs help with something, people are always happy to lend a hand," she said.

Boogren ssaidys that working as a case manager has allowed her to meet some amazing people with amazing stories.

“Everyone is different; everyone’s care is unique," she said.