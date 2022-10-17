ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, WY

Evanston Man Attacked by Grizzly Bear While Hunting with Son

PINEDALE — A 65-year-old Evanston man was flown to the University of Utah for injuries he sustained in a grizzly bear attack Friday while he was hunting with his son. The man drew his hand gun and fired several rounds, which caused the bear to disengage and flee. However, one of the rounds struck him in the lower leg.
EVANSTON, WY
Casper, WY
