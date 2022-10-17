Read full article on original website
Raymond “Ray” S. Stryzinski, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Ray” S. Stryzinski, 89, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born January 18, 1933 in Elmira, New York, son of the late Raymond J. and Stephanie (Janas) Stryzinski. Ray served in...
Carol Ruth Earl, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ruth Earl, age 66, formerly of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, October 24, 2022 at her residence. She was born on November 20, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Floyd Everett Johns, Jr. and Ida...
Ora Ella “Bootsie” Cotton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Ora Ella Cotton, “Bootsie”, a devoted mother of 12, announces her passing. She was born Ora Ella Kennon to the late Robert Kennon and Annie Kennon in Meridian, Mississippi on September 1, 1935. Ora...
Dolores Jean Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Dolores Jean Williams, 79, of Youngstown, transitioned from her earthly labor to her heavenly home on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the home of her daughter in Macedonia. Mrs. Williams was born November 4, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of James Stevenson and Mary...
H. Howard Pincham, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Deacon H. Howard Pincham, Sr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Third Baptist Church. Deacon H. Howard Pincham, Sr. succumbed to complications from bladder cancer and passed away on Saturday, October 22...
Edward Hurayt, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Hurayt of Masury, Ohio peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, following a brief illness. He was 90. Edward was born August 4, 1932, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to John and Anna (Bruzik) Hurayt. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, Ed...
David Eugene Russell, Sr., Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Eugene Russell, Sr., 66 of Niles, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital Downtown. He was born September 22, 1956, in Saxton, Pennsylvania, the son of Harold and Mary Dean Russell. David came to this area as a teenager and raised...
Sheryl May Ruby, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sheryl May Ruby, 65, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born May 19, 1957, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Glenn and Marian Politsky Allen. Sheryl loved the local music scene and always had a smile to share. She was a creative and...
Claudia J. Keener, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claudia J. Keener, 71, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Hillcrest Hospital. She was born May 19, 1951, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Emmett J. and Lillian (Hall) Keener. She was employed in retail at Kmart. Claudia was a member...
Germaine Yvette Ellis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Germaine Yvette Ellis, 50, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Mrs. Ellis was born January 4, 1972 in Youngstown, a daughter of Linda Sharpe-Hicks and two loving fathers, James Bright and Darrell Johnson. She was a 1990 graduate of...
Aaron Rogers, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Aaron Rogers, 29, departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022. Aaron was born September 6, 1993 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Aaron Rogers, Jr. and Lawanda Annette Banks. He was a high school graduate and had been employed by Vallourec Tube-Alloy. He had...
Viney C. Shaw, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Viney C. Shaw transcended to her Heavenly Mansion on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Viney was born February 17, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Cleopheus and Sara Reeves Gilford. She was an East High School graduate and had attended Cosmetology School. She had...
Shirley Marie Haman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Marie Haman, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre. She was born February 19, 1946, in Bedford, Ohio, the daughter of the late William E. and Barbara E. (Cobb) Hoopes. Shirley was a graduate of...
Carrie Huntley, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mrs. Carrie Huntley will be held Thursday October 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home. 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mrs. Carrie Huntley, age 89, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Park Vista...
Sandra L. Leake, Summitville, Ohio
SUMMITVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Leake, 80, formerly of Summitville, passed away peacefully at 2:04 a.m., Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Orchards of East Liverpool following a recent illness. Ms. Leake was born March 19, 1942 in Chester, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Jess and...
Raymond E. Davis, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond E. Davis, age 88 of Hubbard, formerly of Louisville, Georgia, peacefully went home to the Lord on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Raymond was born June 16, 1934 in South Bend, Indiana a son of Clarence and Juanita Wood Davis. Ray was a mechanical engineering...
Helen Louise Abel Parker, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Louise Abel Parker, age 78, of Warren went to be with her savior on Saturday, October 22, 2022. She was born on September 9, 1944, to the late Clarence and Christena Futscher Abel. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of...
Theresa E. Pegg, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa E. Pegg, 70, died Friday evening October 21, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center surround by her family. She was born August 8, 1952 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a daughter of Paul and Elizabeth Ciprich Misik and was a lifelong area resident. Mrs. Pegg, a...
Dorothy J. Kraus Kovacs, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy J. Kraus Kovacs, 96, passed away peacefully, Monday morning, October 24, 2022, at Hospice House. Dorothy was born January 18, 1926, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late James Ashman and Hazel Conkle Ashman and was a lifelong area resident. She was a...
JaVontae Allen Conner, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of JaVontae Allen Conner will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul AME, 1800 Tuscarawas E in Canton, Ohio. JaVontae, known to his family and friends as “Muff”, went home to be with the...
