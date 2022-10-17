ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haunted History of Rockland County

The October 2022 episode of Crossroads of Rockland History turns its attention to the haunted history of Rockland County, NY. First, host Clare Sheridan read the mysterious story of Lavender, and afterward we revisited a 2014 episode of “Crossroads” featuring an interview with the author, historian, and ghost hunter Linda Zimmermann.
Still Prefer Westchester, Danbury? Bradley Airport Announces New Routes

Bradley International Airport is after you again Western Connecticut air travelers, especially if you're a Florida, Arizona, California, or Utah transplant. I recently asked 'Which airport is more convenient to Danbury, Bradley or Westchester?', and man, there was a clear cut winner in the social media comments - Westchester. Most mentioned that they choose the 80 MPH average of 684, compared to the crawl of 84 through Waterbury and Hartford. I've always preferred Bradley, but that's because of the unpredictability of NY traffic.
White Plains High School to Induct Eight into Athletics Hall of Fame

The White Plains High School Athletics Hall of Fame will welcome eight new members when it holds its seventh Induction Event on Monday, Nov. 14, in the school’s Media Center, located in the main Administrative Building. The ceremonies, which are free of charge, begin at 6:30 p.m., preceded by...
Iona Alumnus Gives $1 Million to Support Strategic Initiatives of University President

Anonymous donor eager to inspire others to give as Iona University continues to elevate. Growing up in Queens, he was just like any other kid from a working-class family in New York. Today, he’s a successful entrepreneur eager to give back to the school that started it all – Iona. In making an anonymous $1 million gift, this former student-athlete says he doesn’t want any recognition. He just wants others to join him.
Do You Know Who’s Buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery?

There are over 45,000 people buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, including a number of notable names in American history. It’s that time of year when tourists and locals flood the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery to peruse through the thousands of headstones and mausoleums. There are dozens of tours that mention the most famous figures throughout the burial ground (do Washington Irving and Andrew Carnegie ring any bells?). However, dozens of individuals who made their mark within the state and country have also been laid to rest within the Westchester cemetery’s 90 acres. From well-known journalists to prominent political figures, here are 10 people you probably didn’t know were buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.
Hudson Valley Man Killed New York Father At McDonald’s To Run Multi-Million Dollar Business

A New York businessman dodged multiple murder attempts. His son then came up with a successful plan to kill him at McDonald's over the family business. On Wednesday, after six weeks of trial, a federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Anthony Zottola, Sr. and Himen Ross of murder-for-hire conspiracy and murder-for-hire in the October 4, 2018 killing of 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola.
Rockland County Openings & Closings

Shaking Crab – Nanuet (Permanently Closed) October 12, 2022 – After 37 years in operation, Marcello’s Restaurant at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern will close its doors. The original plan to close in 2020 was delayed because of COVID. Marcello’s is offering a special gala on Dec....
Miller’s Toys in Mamaroneck Added to Historic Business Preservation Registry

MAMARONECK, NY (October 20, 2022) — New York State Senator Shelley B. Mayer Wednesday announced Miller’s Toys of Mamaroneck has been added to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation’s Historic Business Preservation Registry. The online registry was established by the legislature in...
Westchester County residents demand better bus service

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Long wait times and infrequent evening service are just some of the complaints from Westchester residents who rely on the public bus to get around the county. Residents say it’s time to leave behind the old and welcome the new after the same company has operated the bus for five […]
