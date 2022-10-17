Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Woke’ community attacks 9/11 heroes ‘Blue Lives Matter’ tribute by high school football team
“Woke” complaints about a “Blue Lives Matter” flag waved during a high school football team’s 9/11 tribute led the suburban New York City school district to apologize over a month later. The Irvington High School Bulldogs were cheered as they carried the pro-police flag and a...
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: Ramapo Police Lieutenant Blaine Howell Clarifies the Duties of the Different Local Police Departments
I moved to Rockland recently, and I like to be prepared. Can you tell me the actual job description for each police department? There is my local police station, then there is the Ramapo Police Department, and then there is the Sheriff's Department. They are all local, and all seem to cover our town. Who do I call for what?
Man Nearly Killed At Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
One man was nearly killed at an eatery in the Hudson Valley. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to an eatery in Putnam County for a report of a dispute in progress with a knife. Attempted Murder At Putnam...
newyorkalmanack.com
Haunted History of Rockland County
The October 2022 episode of Crossroads of Rockland History turns its attention to the haunted history of Rockland County, NY. First, host Clare Sheridan read the mysterious story of Lavender, and afterward we revisited a 2014 episode of “Crossroads” featuring an interview with the author, historian, and ghost hunter Linda Zimmermann.
Still Prefer Westchester, Danbury? Bradley Airport Announces New Routes
Bradley International Airport is after you again Western Connecticut air travelers, especially if you're a Florida, Arizona, California, or Utah transplant. I recently asked 'Which airport is more convenient to Danbury, Bradley or Westchester?', and man, there was a clear cut winner in the social media comments - Westchester. Most mentioned that they choose the 80 MPH average of 684, compared to the crawl of 84 through Waterbury and Hartford. I've always preferred Bradley, but that's because of the unpredictability of NY traffic.
Students question safety at Ramapo College after violent campus abduction
A petition to add more security cameras and emergency blue light boxes at Ramapo College now has thousands of signatures, after a student was allegedly abducted by her boyfriend at knifepoint on campus last week.
theexaminernews.com
White Plains High School to Induct Eight into Athletics Hall of Fame
The White Plains High School Athletics Hall of Fame will welcome eight new members when it holds its seventh Induction Event on Monday, Nov. 14, in the school’s Media Center, located in the main Administrative Building. The ceremonies, which are free of charge, begin at 6:30 p.m., preceded by...
Student, 16, arrested trying to bring loaded gun to Bronx high school
A teen was arrested after he brought a loaded gun into his Bronx high school Wednesday, police said.
iona.edu
Iona Alumnus Gives $1 Million to Support Strategic Initiatives of University President
Anonymous donor eager to inspire others to give as Iona University continues to elevate. Growing up in Queens, he was just like any other kid from a working-class family in New York. Today, he’s a successful entrepreneur eager to give back to the school that started it all – Iona. In making an anonymous $1 million gift, this former student-athlete says he doesn’t want any recognition. He just wants others to join him.
3 Dead: ‘Public Safety Alert’ Issued In Hudson Valley, New York
Police in the Hudson Valley are issuing a "public safety alert" after three deaths they believe are connected. Police from Westchester County issued the alert after a series of fatal overdoses that happened within hours of each other on Monday. "Public Safety Alert" Issued By Police in Yonkers, New York.
Rockland county honors guard, 2 police officers killed in Brink's robbery 41 years ago
On this day in 1981 members of the Black Liberation Army robbed a Brink's truck at the Nanuet mall. After killing guard, the robbers ambushed and killed two Nyack police officers while attempting to escape.
Diddy Donates $1 Million To Bronx Charter School
Diddy made a surprise visit to Capital Preparatory Bronx Charter School this week and gifted them with a hefty donation.
westchestermagazine.com
Do You Know Who’s Buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery?
There are over 45,000 people buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, including a number of notable names in American history. It’s that time of year when tourists and locals flood the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery to peruse through the thousands of headstones and mausoleums. There are dozens of tours that mention the most famous figures throughout the burial ground (do Washington Irving and Andrew Carnegie ring any bells?). However, dozens of individuals who made their mark within the state and country have also been laid to rest within the Westchester cemetery’s 90 acres. From well-known journalists to prominent political figures, here are 10 people you probably didn’t know were buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.
Hudson Valley Man Killed New York Father At McDonald’s To Run Multi-Million Dollar Business
A New York businessman dodged multiple murder attempts. His son then came up with a successful plan to kill him at McDonald's over the family business. On Wednesday, after six weeks of trial, a federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Anthony Zottola, Sr. and Himen Ross of murder-for-hire conspiracy and murder-for-hire in the October 4, 2018 killing of 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola.
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland County Openings & Closings
Shaking Crab – Nanuet (Permanently Closed) October 12, 2022 – After 37 years in operation, Marcello’s Restaurant at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern will close its doors. The original plan to close in 2020 was delayed because of COVID. Marcello’s is offering a special gala on Dec....
talkofthesound.com
Miller’s Toys in Mamaroneck Added to Historic Business Preservation Registry
MAMARONECK, NY (October 20, 2022) — New York State Senator Shelley B. Mayer Wednesday announced Miller’s Toys of Mamaroneck has been added to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation’s Historic Business Preservation Registry. The online registry was established by the legislature in...
Westchester County residents demand better bus service
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Long wait times and infrequent evening service are just some of the complaints from Westchester residents who rely on the public bus to get around the county. Residents say it’s time to leave behind the old and welcome the new after the same company has operated the bus for five […]
Shocking Reason For I-84 Traffic Nightmare In Hudson Valley, New York
An attempted murder suspect led police on a high-speed chase through four Hudson Valley counties. We have photos and videos from the scene. The chase ended after a wrong-way head-on crash near a bridge that caused a traffic nightmare. On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 5:10 a.m., officers from...
Discount New York Grocery Store Opening New Hudson Valley Store
Officials say this new store will "improve the quality of life" for Hudson Valley residents. BJ's Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern part of the United States, announced its opening up four new stores across the east coast, including one in the Hudson Valley.
Power outage leaves 50,000 in the dark in parts of Monmouth County
A power outage left tens of thousands of people in the dark in parts of Monmouth County on Wednesday evening.
