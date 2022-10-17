Read full article on original website
Cache County needs executive with integrity
I am writing to voice my support for Marc Ensign as the next county executive. I have seen first hand the damage that has been done by an executive who is unwilling to follow county code and policy. It appears Executive Zook is unwilling to work with many of the other elected officials or with the employees of the county. Someone with integrity is needed who can be a team leader by working alongside the council, elected officials and staff. I am happy that Marc Ensign is willing to put himself forward as a write-in candidate. I am supporting Marc Ensign and urge you to do the same. Write in Marc Ensign for county executive.
Three county council members publish manifesto in opposition to Executive David Zook – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — Three members of the Cache County Council have published a manifesto criticizing the county executive. Council Vice Chair Paul Borup and council members Gina Worthen and David Erickson wrote that they are “… deeply concerned with the actions and behaviors we have witnessed from County Executive David Zook.”
Zook has overstepped his authority – Cache Valley Daily
I am dismayed at the direction the county is going. I spent my career in the County Clerk’s office, 11 years as a deputy and 20 years as the elected clerk. It was my job to attend council meetings and to keep the minutes of the meeting. I have never seen anything like the contention between the current executive and the council.
Frustrated Logan resident pushes for 2023 ballot initiatives
As resident of Logan, Erin Bennett is not happy with the geographical representation of the Logan Municipal Council, how neighborhood council chairpersons are chosen, or the council’s efforts to inform their constituents of local issues. Because of her concern, she is working to get three voter initiatives on next...
David Zook works diligently for us all
Along with its gorgeous colors, autumn is one of my favorite seasons because I have the opportunity to vote for leaders who support us all. This year, one of my votes will go to David Zook for Cache County executive.
County looks at after-school activity program
The Franklin County Commissioners had a few items on the list for the Oct. 11 meeting. One of the first was a discussion with Chantel Archibald from Franklin about a new nonprofit program which plans to provide after school activities for school-aged children. A centerpiece of this program is somewhere to hold these activities and growth opportunities. Archibald hopes the county and the city as well as local businesses and others, will partner with the program to build a rec center in Preston. Financing such a project is a huge undertaking and her presentation was purely informational at this time giving the commissioners an idea of where the nonprofit wants to go and how they hope to get there.
The pettiness needs to stop – Cache Valley Daily
I have spent my entire adult life involved in the political process of this great experiment we call America. I have voted absentee from a war zone. Represented my neighborhood at the GOP county and state primaries. Helped draft legislation that passed in the Utah State Legislature and worked in the Senate in DC. I can tell you, in all that time, I have never seen the level of childish bickering that we are currently seeing from Marc Ensign and his bitter friends in the Cache County Council.
Franklin, developer at odds over subdivision
Franklin’s city council room was ablaze with accusations and rebuttals as opponents searched for ground zero on Wed., Oct. 12. Tami Midzinski and Dan Dansie represented the Heritage Land Development, which is currently laying the infrastructure in Phase I of Legacy Village. Their initial request of the city was to get timely inspections on the construction to be able to move ahead with their development.
Out of Our Past - October 19, 2022
Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
Attorneys ask for Logan couple charged with starving baby to death to be tried seperately – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Attorneys representing a Logan couple charged with murder in the death of their infant child are asking for their cases to be tried separately. Zachary Michael Woirhaye, 38, and Jodi Lee Anderson, 34, have been in the Cache County Jail since July after officers alleged they starved their one-month old baby to death.
Developing Town: Hot springs and the rise of sanitariums
Editorial Note: Part 294 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Standard, 1902; Franklin County Citizen, 1912-1917; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart; Wikipedia; Gentile Valley, The First 100 Years, Thatcher Ward) A sanitarium, (also sanatorium or sanitorium) is an...
Waddoups, Carolyn (Gibb)
Waddoups Carolyn Gibb Waddoups 81 Kaysville, Utah passed away October 18, 2022. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 24, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Preston Idaho South Stake Center, 55 E. 100 S. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9-10:30 a.m. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Ellen Wright Bennett memorial
Ellen Wright Bennett’s birthday was celebrated three days early, just shy of her 162nd year. The Daughters of Utah Pioneers’ Camp named in her honor shared birthday cake and ice cream, in addition to adding a special memorial sign at her Franklin cemetery grave site.
Anna F (Decker) Kurtz
Anna F (Decker) Kurtz Anna Fern (Decker) Kurtz, of Preston, ID, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, October 14, 2022 in St George, UT, after a valiant battle with stomach cancer. “Annie” was born October 30, 1943, to Mildred Virginia Teeter and Eugene Lafayette Decker of McKee/East Freedom, Pennsylvania. She...
GALLERY: Smoke seen across Davis, Weber Counties after F-35 plane crashes at HAFB
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Smoke was seen across Davis and Weber Counties after a F-35 plane crashed on the runway at Hill Air Force Base. The crash happened after 6 p.m. Wednesday. 388th Fighter Wing officials confirmed the crash who said it took place at the runway's northern end.
Special homecoming thrown for terminally ill student
The community at Green Canyon High School came together on Saturday, the night of Homecoming, to help make the wishes of a student come true. In early August, everything changed for Green Canyon junior Sydney Howell when she was diagnosed with stage-four Rhabdomyosarcoma — a rare type of cancer. Jen Folkman, a friend of Howell’s mother, said Howell became very sick the day after her birthday. When her mom took...
Preston Posts - October 19, 2022
The Preston Young Single Adult Ward joined with the six wards in their YSA Stake family at their Stake Center in Smithfield for Family Home Evening on Monday, October 10. They had a video game/board game night. They had store bought cookies provided by the stake leaders for refreshments. Congratulations...
The Strange, Awful Truth Behind Utah’s Eerie Stone Cross
For decades a crudely constructed, 20-foot-tall cement and stone cross stood in a hollow on the northern outskirts of Kaysville, Utah. Marked with a large letter K in the center, the cross was known to locals as Kay’s Cross. It couldn’t be seen from any road and was on private property, undeveloped except for a few footpaths that meandered deep into the woods. Its secluded location, unknown origins, and proximity to the Kaysville Cemetery made Kay’s Cross a fixture of urban legend.
Handy, Glade Lowe
Glade Lowe Handy passed away on October 15, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born February 28, 1934, in Franklin, Idaho to Samuel Ross and Aletha Doney Lowe Handy. He married Yvonne Barfus on September 18, 1953 in the Logan Temple. Glade served in the army where he worked as a diesel mechanic. He went on to graduate from USU in Automotive/Diesel Technology which led to him working in the auto industry and retiring from USU as the Motor Pool Manager. He enjoyed singing, yard work, garage selling, collecting junk, and selling antiques. He was a jokester and known as the "Candy Man" to many. He is survived by his wife Yvonne, daughter-in-law, LaRae Handy, Belton, MO, daughter Jill(Don)Wallentine, Mantua, UT, daughter Robyn, son, Ken(Ivania)Handy, Perry, UT, 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brother, Darrell Handy, Sister, Mary Jane Wright, Brother Carol Handy, son, Kim Glade Handy, and great-grandson Ashton Kim Handy. Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 21, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Logan East Stake Center, 1450 E. 1500 N., Logan, UT. A viewing will be held that morning from 10-11:30 at the stake center. Internment in the Franklin, ID cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
North Logan woman given maximum prison sentence for abusing young boy – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 32-year-old North Logan woman is headed to prison after being convicted of beating a child repeatedly. Kassie Angel Tolman cried and wiped tears from her eyes, while being ordered to serve one-to-15-years in prison. Tolman was sentenced Monday afternoon in 1st District Court. She was found...
