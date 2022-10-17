Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxhc.com
Clinton Ave. Continues to Make Progress
The long anticipated full reopening of Clinton Ave. edges closer as construction crews continue to work on under-draining, and curb and sidewalk installation from Church St. to Main St. in the City of Cortland. Clinton Ave. has remained open for local traffic as construction crews worked to replacing utilities under...
wxhc.com
Lisle Man Arrested for Violating Stay Away Order
On October 22, around 11pm, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic disturbance at an address on State Route 26 in the Town of Willet. When officers arrived they found 42 year old Ricki R. Stanton of Lisle, NY violated an order of protection when he was at the residence of the protected party. Stanton left the residence before officer’s from the Sheriff’s Department arrived.
wxhc.com
Proposed Senior Housing in Cortland Brings Concerns From Neighbors
During the City of Cortland’s Planning Commission on Monday, October 25th, a preliminary site plan for a proposed senior housing building on River St. near the bend of the street was presented. The project would be located at 33 River St. The housing project would be only for those...
wxhc.com
Limited Hours at Village of Homer’s Compost Site
The Village of Homer has announced the Compost site in the village is operating with limited hours until further notice due to the collection from the recent Amnesty Day. The compost site will operate from the hours of 8am until 5pm until the items collected from Amnesty Day are removed.
wxhc.com
American Legion Joint Visitation Visiting Cortland County Today
A joint visitation by American Legion Department Commander David Riley Sr, Auxiliary President Nancy Babis, and Sons of the American Legion Detachment Commander Timothy Van Patten takes place today in Cortland County. The gathering begins with a wreath-laying ceremony at 10:30 AM at Veterans Memorial Courthouse Park in Cortland. The...
wxhc.com
Veteran’s Day Fundraiser Workout Announced to Honor Kevin Van Donsel
The Cortland Professional Firefighters Association, Crossfit Cortland, and JTM Ruck Club are holding a Veteran’s Day fundraiser workout for clear path for Veterans. The event will take place on Sunday, November 13th at Crossfit Cortland to do the “Hero Workout CHAD” to honor veterans, raise money and bring a public consciousness of veteran healthcare, TBI, and Post Traumatic Stress Injuries and Suicide.
wxhc.com
Former JM Murray President, Roy Susskind Dies After Long Illness
A staple to the Cortland community and former JM Murray President, Roy Susskind has died after a long illness. Roy served as president of JM Murray from 1974 until 2004. He laid an expansive vision and the foundation for what JM Murray is today. “During his presidency, Roy’s entrepreneurial spirit...
wxhc.com
Cortland County November 8th Ballot To Include Treasurer Referendum
In June, the Cortland County Legislature approved a local law to abolish the position of County Treasurer. The move is subject to public referendum and is on the ballot for the November 8th election. Both the County Administrator and the current County Treasurer are in support of the change. Officials...
wxhc.com
Piano Played by Billy Joel at SUNY Cortland Dedicated to Him
A piano at SUNY Cortland that was once played by Billy Joel when he performed at the school 50 years ago has been dedicated to the famous singer. Joel made two campus concerts, which made a lasting impression on the students that were in attendance. Some of those students returned to the school during the dedication ceremony last month. The event featured a current student playing his famous music.
Comments / 0