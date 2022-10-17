ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Oconee County woman scammed out of $93,000, deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was scammed out of $93,000 and deputies are using her experience to warn others. According to Oconee County deputies, the woman met the scammer, who claimed to live in Russia, online in December 2020 and also exchanged text messages. (Watch video above...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate deputy involved in crash, according to dispatch

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A deputy for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon. That's according to dispatch. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Dispatch said the crash happened at around 5:15 p.m., on Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. There is no word...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in crash in Anderson County, coroner says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County, according to coroner Greg Shore with the Anderson County Coroner's Office. The single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Anderson Drive at Walton Drive, Shore said. According to Shore, Victoria Lynn Medlin,...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver dies after car overturns, troopers say

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night. Troopers said the crash happened at 11:30 p.m. on Durban Road near Park Road. According to troopers, a car headed north on Durban Road went off the road, hit and...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Overnight shelter in Spartanburg County may be closing, officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — By next week, the people making use of an overnight shelter in Spartanburg may have to find a different place to sleep at night. This comes after the city of Spartanburg ordered the Opportunity Center, a division of the non-profit OpportunityHUB, to end their overnight operations by Oct. 31.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman dies in fire at North Carolina home, fire marshal says

MACON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman died in a fire early Monday morning at her home, according to the fire marshal. The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. at a home on Bradley Creek Road in Macon County, North Carolina, Macon County Fire Marshal Jimmy Teem said. (Video...
MACON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy