WYFF4.com
Victim arrested, charged in Anderson County gas station shooting, deputies say
A man who was one of two victims in a shooting at an Upstate gas station has been arrested and charged, deputies said Tuesday. Shale Remien, with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, said in a release that Latrenton Greenlee, 30, faces charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
WYFF4.com
Man charged after shooting, killing man outside South Carolina business, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A man is facing a murder charge after he shot and killed another man outside a Greenville County business, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened about 3:30 on Oct. 5 outside the 2 Door Lounge on Piedmont Highway near Shackleford Road. The...
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman who lost both her arms in a dog mauling is behind bars, deputies say
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The woman who authorities saidwas viciously attacked by dogs in South Carolina has been arrested, officials confirmed Tuesday. Kyleen Waltman, 38, is in the Abbeville County Detention Center, in custody on pending charges, according to Capt. Matthew Graham, with the sheriff's office. A bond hearing...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of driver killed in DUI crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of the person killed in a DUI crash in Spartanburg County. Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Jamie Nicole Belue, 29, of Inman, died at the scene. Troopers said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday along Highway 14 near...
WYFF4.com
Driver charged with DUI in connection with deadly wreck in Spartanburg County , troopers say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was charged with felony DUI involving death in connection with a crash. Troopers said it happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday along Highway 14 near Ford Lane. According to troopers, the crash involved a car and a...
WYFF4.com
Deputy in South Carolina distributed marijuana to confidential informant on video, warrant says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A now-former Greenville County deputy is facing a charge after he distributed marijuana to a confidential informant on video, according to an arrest warrant. Nicholas Craig Ison, 22, of Easley, is charged with first-offense distribution of marijuana. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced the...
WYFF4.com
Two people shot at Anderson County, South Carolina gas station, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Two people were shot Monday afternoon in the parking lot of an Anderson County gas station, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called about 12:30 p.m. to the Stop a Minit (the old Eddie’s Mini Mart) along Abbeville Highway.
WYFF4.com
Oconee County woman scammed out of $93,000, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was scammed out of $93,000 and deputies are using her experience to warn others. According to Oconee County deputies, the woman met the scammer, who claimed to live in Russia, online in December 2020 and also exchanged text messages. (Watch video above...
WYFF4.com
Upstate deputy involved in crash, according to dispatch
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A deputy for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon. That's according to dispatch. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Dispatch said the crash happened at around 5:15 p.m., on Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. There is no word...
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in crash in Anderson County, coroner says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County, according to coroner Greg Shore with the Anderson County Coroner's Office. The single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Anderson Drive at Walton Drive, Shore said. According to Shore, Victoria Lynn Medlin,...
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in crash in Spartanburg County, troopers say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A driver was killed in a crash Monday night in Spartanburg County, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to Lee, the driver of a car...
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on US 25 in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck Tuesday night in Greenville County, according to Trooper Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. along U.S. 25 in Travelers Rest, Pye said. A WYFF 4 photographer said it was...
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after car overturns, troopers say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night. Troopers said the crash happened at 11:30 p.m. on Durban Road near Park Road. According to troopers, a car headed north on Durban Road went off the road, hit and...
WYFF4.com
Plane lands on street in Spartanburg, knocking several powerlines down, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A plane had to make an emergency landing on a street in Spartanburg, according to Maj. Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. The plane landed on John B. White Boulevard, Littlejohn said. Littlejohn said they received a call on Sunday around 5:11 p.m. The plane...
WYFF4.com
Overnight shelter in Spartanburg County may be closing, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — By next week, the people making use of an overnight shelter in Spartanburg may have to find a different place to sleep at night. This comes after the city of Spartanburg ordered the Opportunity Center, a division of the non-profit OpportunityHUB, to end their overnight operations by Oct. 31.
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of motorcyclist killed in weekend crash in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of the motorcyclist killed on Saturday evening. Officers said the crash happened Saturday evening on North Pleasantburg Drive at East North Street. The coroner said Nathaniel Christian Lewis, 33, died at the scene. The coroner's office said the motorcycle was...
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in crash after vehicle hits tree, bursts into flames, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A crash over the weekend left one person dead when the vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames, according to a coroner's report. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jen Cason said in a report the crash happened Saturday on Welcome Avenue Extension, but the time of the crash was not included in the report.
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after driving off Greenville Co. highway, going down steep embankment, coroner says
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A driver died after losing control of his car on Piedmont Highway, according to the coroner. Steven Jones, 23, of Piedmont, was driving a Pontiac Firebird Turbo on Piedmont Highway near Smith Road on Saturday afternoon, the coroner said. Jones lost control, went off the road...
WYFF4.com
Woman dies in fire at North Carolina home, fire marshal says
MACON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman died in a fire early Monday morning at her home, according to the fire marshal. The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. at a home on Bradley Creek Road in Macon County, North Carolina, Macon County Fire Marshal Jimmy Teem said. (Video...
