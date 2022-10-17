ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Regional Airport makes last flights out of old terminal

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Tuesday was the last day travelers could catch a flight out of Columbia Regional Airport's old terminal. The last flight out let at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday. Travelers will now board the new $23 million terminal. The new 52,000-square-foot terminal includes four gates, passenger boarding bridges, a restaurant, sensory room and other features.
Small Missouri town ‘devastated’ by wildfire Saturday

WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (AP) — Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings. No one died and only one person was injured, but the entire town of Wooldridge had to be evacuated because of the fire that started in a nearby farm field. A nearby stretch of Interstate 70 had to be closed for nearly two hours Saturday evening because of heavy smoke. Cooper County Fire District spokesman Jim Gann said Sunday that between 3,000 and 3,500 acres burned before the fire was brought under control. Wooldridge is a town of less than 100 people about 20 miles west of Columbia along the Missouri River.
Three people injured in Osage County crash

LINN, Mo. (KMIZ) One woman and two girls were hurt in an Osage County crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 50 near Highway 801. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Theresa Heavin was driving a 15-year-old girl in her 2018 Cheverolet Malibu. The Highway Patrol said Heavin, 47, pulled into the path of a 2013 Toyota Scion driven by a 16-year-old girl.
Local highlights and scores: Oct. 24, 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Here are your local scores from Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. You can watch the highlights in the video player above. Blue Springs (0) Rock Bridge (3) FINAL - District championship. You can watch extended highlights from that win below. https://youtu.be/nJDR3oLT3KE. California (0) Blair Oaks (3) FINAL -...
Man voices concerns about Grace Lane traffic to Boone County Commission

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Jack Donelon, of Columbia, spoke during the public commentary section of a Boone County Commission meeting Tuesday morning to address increased traffic on Grace Lane. "With development, more and more people are using the road and there's no room," Donelon said. "There are children moving into the...
Columbia police arrest man following barricade situation on Lyon Street

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police responded to a potential hostage situation around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Lyon Street. Police shut down Lyon Street from Circus Avenue to Fifth Street. A man was arrested after police had to use force inside the building, according to Lt. Scott...
Police: Ozark man charged with manslaughter in drunken driving crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Ozark man has been charged with several felonies after a Saturday night crash in Jefferson City that left one dead. Driving while intoxicated - causing the death of another;. Driving while intoxicated - casuing serious personal injury;. Second-degree assault;. Armed criminal action. The crash occurred...
Miller County judge orders forfeiture of more than $12,000 in asset seizure

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412.00 in a lawsuit filed by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. The lawsuit was filed under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA). Property and money seized under Missouri’s CAFA law, is distributed to public schools after it is paid out from investigating law enforcement agencies.
Three men charged in FIJI hazing case appear in court Monday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Three men charged with felony hazing -- in relation to an incident at Phi Gamma Delta that left Danny Santulli disabled -- were in court on Monday. Harrison Reichman, Thomas Shultz and Benjamin Parres appeared through video at the Boone County Courthouse. Shultz's attorney said they would...
