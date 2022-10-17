ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

kuaf.com

No Degree Needed for New Job Program

The Stable, a marketing agency with an office in Bentonville, is launching an executive apprentice position in northwest Arkansas. The initiative is targeting talent without a college degree. We hear from the agency's first executive apprentice and their CEO, neither of which have college degrees.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

New poll shows a swing in opinion on legalizing marijuana

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With early voting starting Monday, one of the state’s most debated ballot measures is tightening in the polls. Talk Business and Politics’ Roby Brock released the latest TB&P/Hendrix poll numbers during Capitol View on Sunday morning with 50.5% for the legalization of recreational marijuana and 43% against it. Just one month […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ozarksfn.com

Rice Custom Meat Processing

History: Three years ago, Richard and Treva Rice took over Cockrums Meat Processing in Rudy, Ark., and launched Rice Custom Meat Processing. Products: Rice Custom Meat Processing offers custom processing of beef, hogs, sheep and goats. Office manager Nichole Lovejoy said about 200 animals are processed monthly, with beef and...
RUDY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Cyclotron installed at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Radiation Oncology Center marked an important milestone Thursday (Oct. 20) with the installation of its Proton Center cyclotron, a type of particle accelerator that serves as a key piece of equipment. It’s part of a $65 million expansion project. “UAMS is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

