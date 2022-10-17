Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KATV
2 Arkansas cities may be allowed the retail sale of alcohol on Sundays if passed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — While Arkansas residents weigh their options on whether they will support Issue 4, which will allow the recreational use of marijuana, two Arkansas cities will be deciding on allowing the sale of alcohol on Sundays. According to our news content partners at 40/29 News, both...
Guide to viewing Northwest Arkansas’ fall foliage
Rocket Homes is naming Fayetteville one of the top cities in the south for viewing fall foliage.
Some who support recreational marijuana oppose Issue 4
Voters in Arkansas can now head to the polls to vote on Issue 4. One business owner in Fayetteville is for recreational marijuana but against Issue 4.
Nearly 3,000 customers in Fayetteville without power
Nearly 3,000 Southwestern Electric Power customers are without power Tuesday morning as heavy rain impacts Northwest Arkansas.
kuaf.com
No Degree Needed for New Job Program
The Stable, a marketing agency with an office in Bentonville, is launching an executive apprentice position in northwest Arkansas. The initiative is targeting talent without a college degree. We hear from the agency's first executive apprentice and their CEO, neither of which have college degrees.
New poll shows a swing in opinion on legalizing marijuana
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With early voting starting Monday, one of the state’s most debated ballot measures is tightening in the polls. Talk Business and Politics’ Roby Brock released the latest TB&P/Hendrix poll numbers during Capitol View on Sunday morning with 50.5% for the legalization of recreational marijuana and 43% against it. Just one month […]
Accident blocks traffic on I-49 in Springdale
A two-vehicle accident blocks traffic in Springdale on October 24.
talkbusiness.net
Bentonville firm launches recruiting initiative for an apprentice who didn’t attend college
Consumer brand agency The Stable, headquartered in Minnesota with an office in Bentonville, has launched a recruiting initiative in Northwest Arkansas to reward someone who didn’t go to college with an executive apprenticeship. The “No College? No Worries.” initiative seeks candidates in Northwest Arkansas to apply. The company will...
ozarksfn.com
Rice Custom Meat Processing
History: Three years ago, Richard and Treva Rice took over Cockrums Meat Processing in Rudy, Ark., and launched Rice Custom Meat Processing. Products: Rice Custom Meat Processing offers custom processing of beef, hogs, sheep and goats. Office manager Nichole Lovejoy said about 200 animals are processed monthly, with beef and...
KHBS
Benton County Sheriff's officials announce positive ID in three cold case murders
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Benton County Sheriff’s officials, along with the Benton County prosecutor, announced new DNA technology from a Texas lab that has positively identified three bodies in three area cold-case homicides. “Basically, it’s combining the process of DNA with genealogy to not only identify victims but suspects...
JB Hunt honors company’s 2nd driver with 5 million safe miles driven
J.B. Hunt announced that a company driver has achieved five million safe miles driven without a preventable accident for just the second time in its history.
Benton County IDs three cold case homicide victims
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office held a media conference to announce that it has identified victims in multiple homicide cold cases in the county.
Parents sue Arkansas school after 5-year-old son left on bus
A Bentonville, Arkansas, family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a 5-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month.
talkbusiness.net
Cyclotron installed at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Radiation Oncology Center marked an important milestone Thursday (Oct. 20) with the installation of its Proton Center cyclotron, a type of particle accelerator that serves as a key piece of equipment. It’s part of a $65 million expansion project. “UAMS is...
Arkansas fisherman missing at Table Rock Lake, crews searching
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Office of Emergency Management says a search is underway for a missing fisherman near the Long Creek Arm of Table Rock Lake. The fisherman, 59, was reported missing on Friday, October 21, late in the evening. The fisherman’s family called 911 and stated the man was overdue but […]
SBLive Arkansas Power 25 volleyball rankings: Teams prepare for this week's state tournaments
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Braeden Botts NOTE: Records have been adjusted to reflect the Arkansas Activities Association’s new rule in which pool-play matches in tournament play do not count toward the team’s overall record. 1. Fayetteville (24-2)Previous Rank: No. 1 Last week: ...
Missing woman accused of husband’s murder in custody
A woman who went missing after bonding out of a Missouri jail on an accusation of murdering her husband was found in Indiana, according to police.
bestofarkansassports.com
Unlikely Leading Scorer Paces Hogs in Blowout Home ‘Opener’ vs Rogers State
FAYETTEVILLE — Exactly one year after Arkansas basketball squeaked out a tight win in its exhibition opener against a DII team, the only people sweating it out Monday night were those who bet the spread. The Razorbacks cruised to a victory over Rogers State and covered the 29.5-point spread...
AR Police: Handcuffed man stuffed drugs down throat, died hours later
"If you can't do it, I will show you how to do it like a pro," Jacob Allen Jones, 26, told his uncle concerning swallowing bags of what authorities say were illegal drugs, while the two were handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser. A few hours later, Jones was dead.
Barkley sees Arkansas’ hoops hype as warranted
Arkansas routs Rogers State in exhibition
Comments / 0