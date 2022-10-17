Read full article on original website
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
NME
Neil Young announces ‘Harvest’ 50th anniversary reissue, shares rare ‘Heart Of Gold’ live performance
Neil Young has announced the 50th anniversary reissue of his 1972 album ‘Harvest’. The veteran folk star will celebrate half a century of his seminal fourth album with a deluxe reissue that’s released on December 2 via Reprise (pre-order). Included in the reissue is a documentary called Harvest Time, from which Young has shared a previously unreleased live recording of him performing ‘Heart Of Gold’ for the BBC.
Iron Maiden Book 2023 Tour, Will Focus on ‘Senjutsu’ + ‘Somewhere in Time’ Albums + Other Hits
After several legs of the Legacy of the Beast tour, Iron Maiden will move forward with a brand new production and setlist in 2023. They just announced a series of European dates of The Future Past tour, which will places special focus on last year's Senjutsu album as well as 1986's Somewhere in Time, among other hits.
Bob Rock thinks “the rules of metal are very confining”, says “Metallica stretched the boundaries” on Load and Reload
Mega-producer Bob Rock, who worked with Metallica on Load and Reload, has some interesting thoughts on their mid-90s output
NPR
The beloved cartoon 'Arthur' pivots to podcasting
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As Arthur Read) Testing - one, two, three. Well, I can hear me, so I guess I'm ready. PFEIFFER: ...Including a TV star with seven Emmy Awards, a Peabody and millions of books sold. We mean Arthur the aardvark. (SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "THE ARTHUR PODCAST") UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR...
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
NPR
NPR's trailblazing audio engineer Renee Pringle dies at age 69
We are remembering a longtime NPR colleague today. Renee Pringle began her four decades as an audio engineer here. She was a trailblazer. Few women worked professionally in the audio industry when she started in 1979. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Back then, engineers carried bulky, 20-pound recorders. And everything was recorded...
Wilco to Release ‘Cruel Country’ on Vinyl, Share Paranormal Video for “A Lifetime to Find”
Wilco’s 12th album, Cruel Country (dBpm Records), released May 2022, will now be available on vinyl and CD formats on Jan. 20, 2023. The 2xLP gatefold package for Cruel Country, created by Grammy-winning designer Lawrence Azerrad, features postcards, band photographs, and more, while the red and white vinyl LPs are limited to 5,000 copies and will be available at independent record stores.
NPR
Author Francesca Royster on her new book, "Black Country Music"
LIL NAS X: (Singing) I'm going to take my horse to the old town road. I'm going to ride till I can't no more. ROYSTER: Hearing her and her friends listen to this music over and over again, I thought, well, that has a lot of country elements to it.
NPR
Changing locations online to buy games for cheap actually helped one indie developer
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with John Walker who wrote a Kotaku post about 'price tourism.' It allows gamers to buy video games at lower prices from countries with weaker economies. SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. These days, it's easy to download video games from an online store directly onto your PC or...
NPR
Researchers uncover the first Neanderthals that are related to each other
One thing that makes modern humans special is our ability to build communities. Now, researchers have new findings on how Neanderthals - our distant cousins - built clans of their own. NPR's Geoff Brumfiel has more. GEOFF BRUMFIEL, BYLINE: Neanderthals get a bad rap as cave-dwelling thugs with clubs. Laurits...
NPR
'Star Trek' legend William Shatner actually visited space. It moved him deeply.
William Shatner became famous for going where no man had gone before - on TV, of course, where he famously played Captain Kirk on "Star Trek." But last year, he actually did get to visit space in a capsule powered by the company Blue Origin. And when Shatner landed back on Earth, he said that he felt overcome with unexpected feelings.
NPR
Circle K chain signs a deal with one of America's largest cannabis producers
KEANU REEVES: (As Ted) Strange things are afoot at the Circle K. FADEL: Strange indeed. The Circle K convenience store chain has signed a deal with one of America's largest cannabis producers to sell licensed marijuana at its Florida gas stations, a move that could be called an excellent adventure. The outpost, which will have separate entrances from the gas stations, will only cater to Floridians with medical marijuana cards.
NPR
Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American person featured on U.S. currency
Anna May Wong was the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, and now she will be the first Asian American person to be featured on U.S. currency as part of a program to celebrate distinguished American women. To reflect on Anna May Wong's legacy, I spoke with sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen, who studies race and racism in Hollywood. And I started by asking her to tell us about the roles that Wong was given in early 20th century Hollywood.
NPR
The hit Spanish-language TV series 'La Reina del Sur' begins its 3rd season
In the highly anticipated new season of La Reina del Sur, Teresa Mendoza is out for justice. Kate Del Castillo stars as the queenpin of a drug empire, who's now on the run. The new season of a hit Spanish-language TV series co-produced by Netflix and Telemundo premieres this week. "La Reina del Sur" stars Kate del Castillo as the queen pin of a drug empire who's now on the run. NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports.
NPR
After more than two decades, movie theaters reopen in Indian-controlled Kashmir
For the first time in two decades, movie theaters have reopened on the Indian side of Kashmir. That's a Himalayan region divided between India and Pakistan. Cinemas were forced shut there during a 1990s insurgency, and now the Indian government says it has restored calm. And reopening cinemas is one way to demonstrate that. But in Srinagar, going to the movies is very different from elsewhere in India. Raksha Kumar reports.
NPR
In Haiti, gangs control supply lines — making food, water and fuel scarce
Haiti's government is pleading with the international community to send forces as the country's humanitarian crisis deepens. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Jacqueline Charles of the Miami Herald. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Haiti's government is pleading with the international community to send foreign forces as the country faces a deepening humanitarian...
NPR
Iranian rock climber returns home after competing without a hijab
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Chanting, inaudible). PETER KENYON, BYLINE: It may have been 5 in the morning when Rekabi's plane touched down at the Tehran airport, but that didn't stop a huge crowd from gathering to welcome and cheer her on. UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Chanting, inaudible). KENYON: But it seems clear that Rekabi...
NPR
Venezuelan migrants are stuck in a legal limbo
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish). UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Speaking Spanish). UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish). CHANG: We first met Jose Albornoz about a month ago when he had just crossed the Rio Grande into Texas, and he came face-to-face with a local rancher. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JOSE ALBORNOZ: (Speaking...
Babymetal Mark Their Return With New Song ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki -‘
It's been quite an interesting year for Babymetal, who disappeared last October after their 10-year anniversary celebrations wrapped up. Last week, which marked a year from the start of the hiatus, they announced a new album called The Other One, and they've now officially made their return with a new track titled "Divine Attack - Shingeki -."
