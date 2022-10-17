Read full article on original website
Related
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
NPR
How abortion is affecting midterm elections
As Republicans seek to win control of Congress, Democrats are doubling down on abortion. They are hoping that outrage over the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade will turn the tide in their favor. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. We are less than three weeks out from the final ballots being cast...
NPR
Election deniers in Georgia are calling for voting machines to be scrapped
With just 20 days until voting ends in this year's midterm elections, Georgia is one of many states with high-profile races. And an insidious false narrative has taken hold there among far-right voters. As NPR's Lisa Hagen reports from the Atlanta suburbs, it involves QR codes - you know, those square barcodes that your phone can scan.
NPR
Campaigns are spending record amounts on political advertising, but will it work?
Election season is upon us. Early voting is underway in several places around the country. And if you spend any time scrolling through social media, listening to the radio or watching TV, you're probably hearing and seeing a whole lot of this. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Crime is...
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
NPR
Val Demings goes on attack against Marco Rubio in Florida Senate debate
MIAMI — Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Florida went on the attack Tuesday in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, accusing him of being a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden's economic agenda. Rubio, a two-term senator, and Demings, a three-term...
NPR
The GOP thinks inflation and gas prices could be winning issues in Calif. district
In California's Latino-majority 22nd congressional district, inflation and gas prices are big concerns. The GOP thinks those could be winning issues in the district. Republicans have made inroads with some Latino voters, especially in Texas. But California Latinos have not swung as much. Now, concerns over inflation and gas prices are playing big in one California congressional race. It's the state's Latino-majority 22nd district, and both candidates are running to the center. From member station KQED, Marisa Lagos reports.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Social media platforms brace for midterm elections mayhem
A Facebook search for the words “election fraud” first delivers an article claiming that workers at a Pennsylvania children's museum are brainwashing children so they'll accept stolen elections. Facebook's second suggestion? A link to an article from a site called MAGA Underground that says Democrats are plotting to...
NPR
Factory employment is back to pre-pandemic levels, but will it continue to rebound?
U.S. factories ramped up production, adding 22-thousand workers in September. Factory employment is back to pre-pandemic levels, but it's not likely to rebound to what it was in the last century. SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. And we have good news to report on one sector of the economy. It's been a...
Weaponized (un)truths: Has the GOP ‘lost its mind’?
Robert Draper's latest book, "Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind," sets out to understand what happened to the Republican party and how a new breed of GOP members have "taken the politics of hysteria to even greater extremes."
NPR
In Montana House race, Ryan Zinke struggles to shake off Trump-era scandals
The GOP candidate in the newly formed House district has to live down his bumpy time in the Trump administration in order to win. (Story aired on Weekend Edition Sunday on Oct. 16, 2022.) A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Montana is 1 of 6 states adding seats in the U.S. House of...
NPR
Biden returns to Pittsburgh, Pa. after a bridge collapsed there
In January, President Biden visited Pittsburgh, Pa., hours before a bridge collapsed. He returned to that bridge for the midterms to tout his economic blueprint. President Biden traveled to Pennsylvania today, a state that could decide whether Democrats keep control of the Senate after the midterm elections. He went to look at a bridge that dramatically collapsed nine months ago and to talk about how things are getting fixed. NPR's Barbara Sprunt reports.
NPR
A lawsuit could still stop Biden's student loan relief in it's tracks
** All right. We have an update now in the legal fight over whether President Biden can erase the federal student loan debts of millions of borrowers. A federal judge in Missouri has dismissed a case filed by six state attorneys general meant to stop Biden's debt relief plan before it could even start.
NPR
A new poll reveals Americans are stressed out by inflation, violence and politics
A majority of Americans are stressed out by inflation, violence and the political state of the country, according to a new poll by the American Psychological Association. The amount of stress that people in this country feel keeps going up. That's according to a new poll by the American Psychological Association, which finds that a majority of American adults are stressed - about rising prices, violence, the political state of the country. Well, to tell us more about these findings, we're joined now by NPR health correspondent Rhitu Chatterjee. Hey, Rhitu.
NPR
The inscrutable aims of Steve Bannon's enigmatic Chinese benefactor
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. In June of 2020, conservative broadcaster and Donald Trump acolyte Steve Bannon stood on a boat in New York Harbor with a wealthy Chinese businessman for an unusual livestreamed news conference. Bannon and Guo Wengui announced the formation of an alternative government for the people of China, called the New Federal State of China. The news conference ended with Guo enthusiastically chanting a slogan condemning the Chinese Communist Party and planting a kiss on Bannon's cheek. Bannon's embrace of the project was likely fueled by Guo Wengui's generous financial backing of Bannon and Trump supporters' efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
NPR
Venezuelan migrants are stuck in a legal limbo
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish). UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Speaking Spanish). UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish). CHANG: We first met Jose Albornoz about a month ago when he had just crossed the Rio Grande into Texas, and he came face-to-face with a local rancher. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JOSE ALBORNOZ: (Speaking...
NPR
Biden will release another 15 million barrels from the strategic petroleum reserve
President Biden is under pressure to show he's doing all he can to bring down prices at the pump. He plans to talk Wednesday about how he'll pull more oil from emergency reserves. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. With midterm voting already underway, President Biden is facing pressure to get high gas...
Comments / 0