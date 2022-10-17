A majority of Americans are stressed out by inflation, violence and the political state of the country, according to a new poll by the American Psychological Association. The amount of stress that people in this country feel keeps going up. That's according to a new poll by the American Psychological Association, which finds that a majority of American adults are stressed - about rising prices, violence, the political state of the country. Well, to tell us more about these findings, we're joined now by NPR health correspondent Rhitu Chatterjee. Hey, Rhitu.

13 HOURS AGO