ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Was Not Happy About Bray Wyatt Involving His Daughter In Their WWE Feud
Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feuded back in 2015, and their rivalry quickly became a fan favorite. That being said, The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Wyatt involving in daughter in their feud. Reigns was inches away from grabbing the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity at Money in...
stillrealtous.com
Dominik Mysterio Sends Message To His Father After Rey Mysterio Leaves WWE Raw
Last month during Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio decided to turn on his father and Edge then he followed up by officially joining The Judgement Day. Since then The Judgement Day has been taunting Rey Mysterio. Last week Rey Mysterio confronted Triple H on SmackDown, and he told The...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Attends Former WWE Star's Wedding
Former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended the wedding of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) on October 17. A video of Banks at the wedding was shared on Instagram. Samuray Del Sol (formerly known as Kalisto on WWE) also attended the ceremony. He was released from WWE back in April 2021.
itrwrestling.com
Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest
10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
stillrealtous.com
Road Dogg Reveals Billy Gunn’s Reaction To Missing The DX Reunion
Last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was the season premiere and the show featured a 25th anniversary celebration for DX. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg were all in attendance, but Billy Gunn missed as he’s currently part of the AEW roster. Road Dogg noted...
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley Had Another Confrontation After AEW Dynamite This Week
AEW Dynamite ended in unexpected fashion this week, as Hangman Page was unable to finish the main event match, and the Cincinnati crowd got a bit more out of Jon Moxley before the night was finished. PW Insider reports that Jon Moxley stuck around a bit after the show ended....
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Calls Fellow The Bloodline Member 'One In A Million'
Long before there was "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, he portrayed El Generico, a simple luchador character from Mexico that coined the catchphrase, "Ole!" Zayn sported the mask for over a decade, from some of his very first matches until signing with WWE and debuting in "NXT." Without his lucha getup in developmental, Zayn worked his way up to multiple titles in WWE. If his accomplishments up until this point of his career aren't enough, it's easy to see Zayn's brilliance just by watching his weekly interactions with The Bloodline and whoever they are feuding against. He commands the audience's attention with his lively, elaborate mic work and his strategic, technical style inside the squared circle. And his fellow Bloodline members can see that brilliance as well, as main roster newcomer Solo Sikoa pointed out during an interview with Rosenberg Radio.
tjrwrestling.net
Jerry Lawler Blames WWE Star For His On-Screen Heart Attack
The September 10th, 2012 edition of Monday Night RAW was one of the most nerve-wracking ever because of Jerry Lawler’s very real heart attack. After competing in a match earlier, Lawler started snoring at the commentary table. Soon afterwards he collapsed completely and matches took place without any commentary at all. Michael Cole broke kayfabe and kept fans updated on Lawler’s condition. And when Lawler returned to RAW two months later, he was met with a hero’s welcome.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Comments On AEW Firing
AEW announcer Jim Ross has given his thoughts on a recent firing in the company of someone he says “did a nice job” during their time in the company. According to reports Ace Steel has been released by AEW following his part in the backstage brawl that took place at All Out that resulted in the suspension of CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Steel was alleged to have bitten Omega during the melee and of throwing a chair at the head of Nick Jackson.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Bet Former WWE Superstar He Couldn’t Knock Another Wrestler Out
Many wrestlers have come and gone from WWE over the years, one of which happens to be Trevor Murdoch. During his time with WWE, Murdoch managed to capture the WWE World Tag Team Titles, and it sounds like he also caught the attention of Vince McMahon. Murdoch recently talked about...
PWMania
Update on Adam Page’s Injury During His AEW World Title Match on Dynamite
Hangman Adam Page was injured during AEW Dynamite’s main event. Page challenged World Champion Jon Moxley, but the match was cut short when Page landed badly after a lariat. Doc Sampson correctly informed the referee that the match had to be stopped and that other trainers were on the way to check on him.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Confirms AEW Star Recently Underwent Surgery
The AEW roster has had more than its share of injuries this year, and it appears the injury bug is still around. WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross confirmed that AEW star Paul Wight recently underwent surgery. "Guys like to be around [Wight], you know, he's...
wrestletalk.com
Report: Former WWE Star Returning To IMPACT Wrestling
There is a new report that has revealed that a former WWE star is expected to return to IMPACT Wrestling. Following Bound For Glory 2022, IMPACT Wrestling was to undergo several changes with various stars completing their runs with the company. Per PWInsider, former WWE star PJ Black will be...
ComicBook
Solo Sikoa Gives His Thoughts on Sami Zayn in The Bloodline, Zayn Addresses Jey Uso's Animosity
The Bloodline was heavily featured on this week's episode of The Bump, as Solo Sikoa was live in the studio while Sami Zayn called in as a virtual guest. Sikoa was asked prior to Zayn's arrival about how he felt about "The Honorary Uce" being a member of the faction. The former NXT North American Champion responded by saying, "Listen, if Roman likes Sami, I like Sami. If Roman don't like Sami, I don't like Sami. So as long as The Tribal Chief accepts Sami Zayn, I do."
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Doesn’t Want To See The Fiend Return
Bray Wyatt is back in WWE, but there’s one WWE Hall of Famer that doesn’t want to see his alter ego – The Fiend – return to the company. When Bray Wyatt started in WWE about a decade ago, he was more of a regular character that manipulated people and had a “Wyatt Family” by his side. As his career in WWE evolved, he morphed into a new, darker character known as The Fiend.
PWMania
Update on CM Punk and The Elite’s AEW Status
The restriction on mentioning or making references to CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), who are absent from the promotion while out on suspension, appears to have been lifted by AEW. Before Death Triangle’s title defense against Best Friends on Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite,...
We may not see Becky Lynch in a WWE ring until 2023
While the WWE women’s division has gotten a big shot in the arm lately thanks to Damage CTRL, one major player who’s still on the shelf due to injury is Becky Lynch. Last seen in an unsuccessful attempt to wrest the Raw Women’s Championship from Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, Lynch had been the subject of rumors suggesting she might be ready to return from her shoulder injury before the end of September, but as we’re currently more than halfway through October, that obviously wasn’t the case. According to a new report from Fightful Select, that was always no more than wishful...
stillrealtous.com
NXT Star Being Considered For Main Roster Appearances
WWE seems to be more open than ever to crossovers between brands and this week fans saw former NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes appear on Monday Night Raw. Cameron Grimes approached The O.C. and made them an offer to be his partner when he faces Schism, and Gallows and Anderson accepted which means The O.C. will be appearing on tonight’s episode of NXT.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Working Through An Injury
Over the last few years there’s no denying that The Miz has been one of the most consistent Superstars on the WWE roster. The two time WWE Champion is often featured on WWE programming and on the most recent episode of Raw he claimed he to be dealing with a knee injury.
itrwrestling.com
Monday Night Raw Ratings – October 17th 2022
As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the October 17th episode of Monday Night Raw pulled in 1,803,000 viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic. This is a slight decrease on the previous week where the red brand drew 1,824,000 viewers with a 0.55 rating in the aforementioned...
