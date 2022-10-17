Read full article on original website
Bella Hadid Goes Full Glam For a Gala Date Night
For the God's Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards, Bella Hadid dressed on theme, wearing a stunning golden gown from the 2023 Michael Kors Collection. The glittering dress featuring a plunging v-neckline that showed off Bella’s taut torso. The dress had long sleeves with a hem that ended just below her knees, revealing open-toed gold heels with straps that wound up her legs.
Tyrell Hampton and the Delicate Dance of Party Photography
For W’s annual The Originals portfolio, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art, design, fashion, comedy, activism, and more—to share their insights on staying true to themselves. See this year’s full class of creatives here. In the past two years, you’ve become a breakout star...
Emily Ratajkowski is Enjoying The Roller Coaster That is NYC’s Dating Scene
Three months after shaking the internet by liking tweets about cheating men and being single, Emily Ratajkowski is finally setting the record straight about her divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. The model opened life as a single mom, the emotions bouncing around in her head, and experiencing the New York dating scene for basically the first time.
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
Amal Clooney Continues Her Love Affair With Vintage Dresses
For some, a new George Clooney movie may mean the privilege of seeing the two-time Sexiest Man Alive dress up in a suit and walk the red carpet. For us, it means we get to see the human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney, dress up and walk the red carpet. Throughout the Ticket to Paradise press tour, Amal has been treating us to a few looks we just can’t quite get out of our head, and last night was no different.
Meghan Markle Says She Was Bimbofied By Deal Or No Deal
In 2007, the Duchess of Sussex quit her job as a briefcase girl on the game show Deal or No Deal. Meghan Markle said in the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast that she felt that on the show she was “reduced to a bimbo.”. “I ended up quitting...
23 Baffling And Infuriating Movie Plot Holes You Never Noticed Before
"In The Karate Kid (1984), the referee overseeing the climactic battle had repeatedly told competitors that kicks to the face are not allowed. Later, however, we see Daniel pull off the crane kick move and win by...kicking Johnny in the face."
Pat Steir Lets the Paint Decide
For W’s annual The Originals portfolio, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art, design, fashion, comedy, activism, and more—to share their insights on staying true to themselves. See this year’s full class of creatives here. Throughout your five-decade-plus career, your paintings have decked the halls...
Judy Dench Is Mad at ‘The Crown’ For 'Hurtful Account' of Royal Family
Dame Judi Dench has had it with The Crown. In an open letter penned for The Times UK, Dame Dench wants the Netflix series to do more to make sure viewers know it’s decidedly not a documentary or straight historical reenactment. The famed actress called the show an “inaccurate...
I Made Olivia Wilde’s Salad Dressing to Make My Boyfriend Fall Deeper in Love With Me
Like seemingly everyone else on the Internet this week (at least, my corner of the Internet), I have been fully wrapped up in the latest iteration of drama between celebrity exes Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis. Generally speaking, celebrity relationship drama doesn’t do it for me. It’s messy, sad, and feels inherently un-fun (unlike, say, the conversation around James Corden getting kicked out of—and immediately welcomed back to—Balthazar). Because of that, I have only peripherally kept up with Wilde and Sudeikis’ story; when I saw their nanny spoke to the Daily Mail and started a whole new circuit of press, I was prepared to ignore it. Then, I heard about the salad dressing.
Blackpink’s Lisa Just Wore a Wedding Gown on the Red Carpet
Sometimes, red carpets are not all about the clothes. Sometimes, they’re about the jewels. That is most definitely true when it comes to a high jewelry event like Bulgari’s Aurora Awards, held in Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday night. For Blackpink’s Lisa, who walked the red carpet and later presented at the event, she needed to find a dress that effectively showed off the real star of the show—her necklace—and she found the perfect one in a rather unusual place.
Olivia Wilde Gives the People What They Want: Her Salad Dressing Recipe
Do you know what they say goes great with a Negroni Sbagliato (with prosecco)? A salad with Olivia Wilde’s special dressing. This week, the Internet reminded us of its impressively short attention span (and odd obsession with quirky celebrity food and beverage preferences) when it moved right on from Emma D’Arcy’s sexually charged drink order (and even past James Corden’s wife’s yolk-only omelet) and became laser-focused on Wilde and the salad she reportedly made to woo Harry Styles.
Emerald Jewelry Is Having a Moment
If diamonds are considered a girl's best friend, emeralds are more like the elusive, cool girl at the party, collecting whispers as she walks by. One of the “big three” of precious gemstones (along with rubies and sapphires) the green-hued emerald is actually one of the most exceptional gems on earth, and even more rare than a diamond.
Adam Eli’s Great Awakening
The LGBTQ+ activist and organizer discusses how he found his voice and began fighting for queer people all over the world. For W’s annual The Originals portfolio, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art, design, fashion, comedy, activism, and more—to share their insights on staying true to themselves. See this year’s full class of creatives here.
Willy Chavarria Wants to Uplift the People
The designer Willy Chavarria’s rapid ascent in the fashion world is more than merited, and goes far beyond clothing. Known for his voluminous silhouettes and minimalistic workwear pieces, the California native has proven that his label represents home to his many devoted fans. The industry has taken notice, too—in the span of just one year, Chavarria was nominated for the CFDA’s American Menswear Designer of the Year award, and won the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award in 2022. Accolades aside, Chavarria’s brand ethos uplifts its community in a way that feels authentic and true. It was one of the reasons I first gravitated toward his company, years ago.
Eli Russell Linnetz Follows His Intuition
The ERL designer—and recent Dior menswear guest curator—reflects on his uniquely multifaceted approach to creativity. For W’s annual The Originals portfolio, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art, design, fashion, comedy, activism, and more—to share their insights on staying true to themselves. See this year’s full class of creatives here.
JW Anderson Gets Into the Horror Business With a Carrie Capsule
If you’ve got a taste for terror, you’ll enjoy JW Anderson’s fall 2022 capsule, which pays homage to the supernatural horror film adapted from the Stephen King novel of the same name. JW Anderson creative director Jonathan Anderson found inspiration for the collection—which features t-shirts, tracksuits, puffer jackets, and even coordinating sets that resemble pajamas—from the lead protagonist of the film, Carrie White, played by Sissy Spacek. He was so taken with her, in fact, that he superimposed her face onto many of the items of clothing featured in the capsule. Other pieces are printed with quote from the film’s original posters. Shop the offerings, here.
Devin Halbal Wants to Be Your Motivation
With her signature selfie stick and popular catchphrases, TikTok’s Hal Baddie is on a mission to spread positivity to all the dolls out there. For W’s annual The Originals portfolio, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art, design, fashion, comedy, activism, and more—to share their insights on staying true to themselves. See this year’s full class of creatives here.
Steve Lacy Is Ready To Be Heard
For W’s annual The Originals portfolio, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art, design, fashion, comedy, activism, and more—to share their insights on staying true to themselves. See this year’s full class of creatives here. You are a soloist, but you’re also an amazing collaborator,...
