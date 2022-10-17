Read full article on original website
Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie’s chilling last moments before 20-year-old vanished revealed by heartbroken brother
THE desperate brother of a 20-year-old Princeton University junior - who vanished five days ago - said her family is living a "nightmare" and has revealed her final moments. Misrach Ewunetie was last seen on Friday at around 3 am near Scully Hall, where she lives on campus in New Jersey.
Rapper who filmed Holby City actor John Michie's daughter while she died of overdose is banned from driving after refusing to give blood sample to police
A rapper cleared of killing his Holby City star girlfriend, who fatally overdosed at a music festival, has been banned from the roads after refusing to give a blood sample to police. Ceon Broughton, 33 - who performs as CeonRPG - was released from an eight-and-a-half-year prison sentence when the...
"Be careful. They're the same." A guy breaks-up his girlfriend after 3 weeks of dating. Thanks to her father
"As we experience life, our brain begins to develop a sixth sense. Many times, we choose to ignore what we know to be true. Trusting your "gut" when you see red flags is one of the most important things that you can do for your emotional and physical health." – Aaron Horn LMFT.
‘Married at First Sight’: 5 of the Worst Husbands of All Time
From the husband who wouldn't divorce the wife he cheated on to the guy who threatened his wife's family, these are among the worst 'Married at First Sight' cast members.
"This Is Where I Died Before": 32 Parents Shared The Scariest Things Their Kids Have Ever Said, And My Teeth Are Chattering
"My child did not like walking past a local church because he said that there were dead people in the basement. He had never been to a church before, nor did he ever like going to one."
After 83 years of celibacy, woman finds love and marries a 90-year-old man with 10 children
Naom, an 83-year-old celibate woman from Uganda, fell in love with a 90-year-old man, Rwakaikara. He has 10 children with his late wife and 40 grandchildren. The couple exchanged their vows at St.James Cathedral, Kigorobya, in the Hoima District of Uganda.
‘Married at First Sight’: Miguel’s Behavior Is Raising Huge Red Flags, According to Some Fans
Miguel's behavior during the 'Married at First Sight' couples retreat was a major red flag, according to some of the show's fans.
Woman, 20, who was born in prison and adopted at the age of four reveals how her biological father kept an ultrasound photo for 18 years before they reunited - and says it helped her to 'piece together' her identity
A woman who was born in prison and adopted when she was four has revealed her amazement after she met her birth father at 18 and realised he had always kept and treasured a sonogram photo of her in the womb. Tiegan Boyens, 20, from York, always knew she had...
When a woman sleep-talks and exposes a secret to her husband the marriage falls apart.
Statistics suggest that 80% of men and 65% of women would cheat if they thought they could do it without getting caught. If your spouse has been or is being unfaithful, would you rather not know it or find out the truth? It's terrible no matter what, but it always seems to happen when you least expect it.
msn.com
Joseph Baena says dad Arnold Schwarzenegger 'rooted for him' during whole Dancing With The Stars run
Joseph Baena says Arnold Schwarzenegger was "always rooting for him" on 'Dancing With The Stars'. The 25-year-old model - who is the son of the 'Terminator' actor - was eliminated from the show on Tuesday night (18.10.22) alongside his pro partner Daniella Karagach. While his famous father wasn't able to...
Gene Sherman: ‘I lost my husband of 54 years – we never had an argument’
In late October, Dr Gene Sherman will lead a delegation of more than 40 Australian designers, architects, artists and thinkers to the UK for a series of fashion and architecture forums at London’s Design Museum. After five decades of playing a central role in Australian culture, artistic benevolence and mentoring, the trip will be something of a farewell tour for 75-year-old Sherman, as she prepares to retire from public life.
A Funny Clip of Regular Brits Dancing has Gone Viral: Living Their Best Life
A hilarious video of people dancing in a pub has gone viral, with viewers dubbing it the "most British thing ever." The video, shot in Chestergate pub in Stockport, shows a pub full of Brits dancing to the Four Tops 'I Can't Help Myself' while expertly avoiding spilling their pints.
Women's Health
Suzie Wells: 'The menopause left me feeling like I had nothing'
She’s mum to two of the most successful reality stars in the UK, a grandmother of five with another on the way, and lives a glamorous life peppered with showbiz events and idyllic sunny holidays - but Suzie Wells admits that going through menopause has at some times left her bereft, and feeling like she ‘has got nothing’.
Man, 83, dies of heart attack while onboard slow-moving Disney World ride
An 83-year-old US Army veteran died after suffering a heart attack while riding a slow-moving train at a popular Disney World theme park.Joseph Masters, who served for 23 years in the Army National Guard, was travelling onboard the PeopleMover, a mass transit system that provides a 10-minute tour of Tomorrowland inside the Magic Kingdom, on 25 September when he fell unconscious, according to a sheriff’s report.The 83-year-old was riding the popular attraction alongside his wife, Alice, who told Florida Politics that she discovered her husband unconscious. After finding her husband unresponsive, the sheriff’s report detailed how she began to “panic”...
Girls Girls Girls review – intimate Finnish dating drama
The dating travails of three young Finnish women, all at the jaded end of their school careers and the beginning of their adult lives, makes for an engaging and intimate Gen Y drama. Mimmi is the rebel, a feisty lesbian with an air of ennui that is sporadically punctuated by bursts of violence. Emma is a competitive figure skater whose world, and her rigorous training regime, is rocked when she falls in love with Mimmi. And Rönkkö hooks up with boy after hapless boy in the hope that one of them will unlock something in her soul.
msn.com
'Never did he imagine': Woman surprises father after 21 years apart
A woman who left her home country of Colombia as a child was reunited with her father after 21 years apart. Valentina Aragundy came to America at the age of 14 on a visa to get a better education. "When I first came to the United States, the Colombia situation...
Garth Brooks Reveals Sentimental Meaning Behind His First Tattoo
Garth Brooks made good on a promise to get his first tattoo—and there's a very special meaning behind it. Earlier this year, the country singer revealed that he promised his daughter, Allie, that he would get a tattoo. "I owe my baby a tattoo... I owe my youngest a tattoo, and I've got to figure out what it's going to be, but it's got to be done this year in 2022," he explained in a January episode of Inside Studio G on Facebook Live.
msn.com
Kanye West apologises for causing ‘hurt and confusion’ with antisemitic remarks
Kanye West has apologised for causing “hurt and confusion” with his antisemitic remarks. The rapper, 45, said sorry during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday (19.10.22), when the host, 57, asked him whether he regretted threatening to go “DEFCON 3 on Jewish people”. Kanye...
msn.com
Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly confirms engagement to Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly confirmed that he's engaged to marry fellow musician Firerose. Firerose first sparked engagement rumours when she was spotted wearing a huge diamond rock on her ring finger in Instagram snaps last month, and the couple seemingly confirmed the news on Tuesday. In a joint Instagram...
Popculture
Major TikTok Couple Secretly Got Married in August
Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo have been keeping a secret. The beloved TikTokers, known for their videos on the social media app, are married! The coupe reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Clark County, Nevada back in August, five years after they first became an item. Although...
