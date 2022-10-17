ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Woman, 20, who was born in prison and adopted at the age of four reveals how her biological father kept an ultrasound photo for 18 years before they reunited - and says it helped her to 'piece together' her identity

A woman who was born in prison and adopted when she was four has revealed her amazement after she met her birth father at 18 and realised he had always kept and treasured a sonogram photo of her in the womb. Tiegan Boyens, 20, from York, always knew she had...
The Guardian

Gene Sherman: ‘I lost my husband of 54 years – we never had an argument’

In late October, Dr Gene Sherman will lead a delegation of more than 40 Australian designers, architects, artists and thinkers to the UK for a series of fashion and architecture forums at London’s Design Museum. After five decades of playing a central role in Australian culture, artistic benevolence and mentoring, the trip will be something of a farewell tour for 75-year-old Sherman, as she prepares to retire from public life.
Women's Health

Suzie Wells: 'The menopause left me feeling like I had nothing'

She’s mum to two of the most successful reality stars in the UK, a grandmother of five with another on the way, and lives a glamorous life peppered with showbiz events and idyllic sunny holidays - but Suzie Wells admits that going through menopause has at some times left her bereft, and feeling like she ‘has got nothing’.
The Independent

Man, 83, dies of heart attack while onboard slow-moving Disney World ride

An 83-year-old US Army veteran died after suffering a heart attack while riding a slow-moving train at a popular Disney World theme park.Joseph Masters, who served for 23 years in the Army National Guard, was travelling onboard the PeopleMover, a mass transit system that provides a 10-minute tour of Tomorrowland inside the Magic Kingdom, on 25 September when he fell unconscious, according to a sheriff’s report.The 83-year-old was riding the popular attraction alongside his wife, Alice, who told Florida Politics that she discovered her husband unconscious. After finding her husband unresponsive, the sheriff’s report detailed how she began to “panic”...
PALM COAST, FL
The Guardian

Girls Girls Girls review – intimate Finnish dating drama

The dating travails of three young Finnish women, all at the jaded end of their school careers and the beginning of their adult lives, makes for an engaging and intimate Gen Y drama. Mimmi is the rebel, a feisty lesbian with an air of ennui that is sporadically punctuated by bursts of violence. Emma is a competitive figure skater whose world, and her rigorous training regime, is rocked when she falls in love with Mimmi. And Rönkkö hooks up with boy after hapless boy in the hope that one of them will unlock something in her soul.
Parade

Garth Brooks Reveals Sentimental Meaning Behind His First Tattoo

Garth Brooks made good on a promise to get his first tattoo—and there's a very special meaning behind it. Earlier this year, the country singer revealed that he promised his daughter, Allie, that he would get a tattoo. "I owe my baby a tattoo... I owe my youngest a tattoo, and I've got to figure out what it's going to be, but it's got to be done this year in 2022," he explained in a January episode of Inside Studio G on Facebook Live.
msn.com

Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly confirms engagement to Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly confirmed that he's engaged to marry fellow musician Firerose. Firerose first sparked engagement rumours when she was spotted wearing a huge diamond rock on her ring finger in Instagram snaps last month, and the couple seemingly confirmed the news on Tuesday. In a joint Instagram...
Popculture

Major TikTok Couple Secretly Got Married in August

Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo have been keeping a secret. The beloved TikTokers, known for their videos on the social media app, are married! The coupe reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Clark County, Nevada back in August, five years after they first became an item. Although...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

