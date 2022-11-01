A Christmas Story Christmas: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know

A Christmas Story Christmas , the sequel to 1983’s A Christmas Story , arrives almost 40 years after the original movie introduced us to so many expressions that became part of the cultural fabric of the holidays. From "you’ll shoot your eye out" to "oh fudge" and "it’s a major award," A Christmas Story has always been a heartwarming tale that’s so popular it has its own 24-hour holiday marathon on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Fans have delighted in the exploits of Ralphie Parker and his family, which was based on Jean Shepherd’s novel In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash . Shepherd was the narrator A Christmas Story , voicing an adult Ralphie as he looked back on his childhood.

Now Ralphie is all grown up with a family of his own. The original movie was set in the 1940s, so we can expect that this new version to take place roughly 30 years later, which would place it in the 1970s.

Here’s everything we know about A Christmas Story Christmas .

Arriving just in time for the holiday season, A Christmas Story Christmas premieres November 17 on HBO Max .

As of this writing there is no release date for viewers in the UK, but as soon as one is available we’ll update you right here.

A Christmas Story Christmas cast

Most of the original cast returns for this inspired sequel, but there are a few notable family members missing. Darren McGavin, who played Ralphie’s cantankerous but lovable Old Man, passed away in 2006. Melinda Dillon, who played Ralphie’s mother, retired from acting and is not expected to return in the sequel.

Peter Billingsley once again portrays Ralphie, the bespectacled, bright blue-eyed star of the original movie. Though Shepherd narrated the story, Billingsley led the movie and brought us along on his quest to obtain the ultimate Christmas present: a Red Ryder BB gun. Billingsley continued acting after A Christmas Story , but these days he's more widely recognized as a producer and director.

In a fun footnote, Deadline reports that Ian Petrella, who plays Ralphie’s younger brother Randy, has not done any acting since he played the role in the original film.

Here’s a look at the cast of A Christmas Story Christmas :

Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker

Ian Petrella as Randy Parker

Erinn Hayes as Sandy Parker

Zack Ward as Officer Scut Farkus

Scott Schwartz as Flick

R.D. Robb as Schwartz

Julianna Layne as Julie

River Drosche as Mark

A Christmas Story Christmas plot

Not surprisingly, A Christmas Story Christmas feature members of the original cast after growing up and having children of their own.

Here’s the plot summary:

"The story follows Ralphie, now adult, who returns to the house on Cleveland Street to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child, reconnecting with childhood friends and reconciling the passing of his Old Man."

Is there a trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas?

Here's the trailer:

HBO Max also released a teaser that reminds us of the original movie’s magic, with a sneak peek at a grown-up Ralphie. Take a look!

A Christmas Story Christmas director

A Christmas Story Christmas was directed by Clay Kurtis, who has some holiday experience after directing 2018’s The Christmas Chronicles . He also directed 2016’s The Angry Birds Movie and has an extensive background in animation, including working on popular movies like Tangled and Frozen .