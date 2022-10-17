ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

abcnews4.com

Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Florence 1 Schools ranks 3rd in state for graduation rates

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The latest graduation rates have been released by the South Carolina Dept. of Education and Florence 1 Schools is ranked 3rd among all school districts in the state, and among the top 20 largest districts in the state, Florence 1 ranked second. Officials said this...
FLORENCE, SC
WLTX.com

Sumter American Legion Fair celebrates 106 years

SUMTER, S.C. — While the South Carolina State Fair is happening in Columbia, over in Sumter the county fair is kicking off. This is the 106th year of the Sumter American Legion Fair, hosted for Sumter, Lee, Kershaw and Clarendon Counties. "We are the hometown feel for a county...
SUMTER, SC
WMBF

Florence 1 Schools graduation rate among the best in S.C.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 Schools graduation rate has ranked top three in all South Carolina school districts. The school districts achieved a 94.3% graduation rating for 2022 with 1001 graduates; a leap from the 83.66% the district received just three years ago, placing them 44th in the state.
FLORENCE, SC
counton2.com

Georgetown County welcomes new assistant fire chief

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County has selected a successor to retiring Assistant Fire Chief Tony Hucks. Aaron Bostic will assume the role in November. Bostic started out as a volunteer firefighter in Seven Lakes, North Carolina when he was a teenager. He studied Fire Safety Engineering at UNC Charlotte, then joined the Southern Pines Fire Department before moving to the Lowcountry.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Three takeaways from Mace, Andrews SC-01 debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace (R) and Dr. Annie Andrews (D) met Wednesday for the first and only scheduled debate ahead of the November elections. While the candidates have taken many jabs at each other on social media and in campaign ads, the debate was their first in-person meeting. The heated rhetoric carried […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Florence Police Department network to go down for maintenance Thursday evening

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department network will go down Thursday evening for scheduled maintenance which will affect the department’s non-emergency lines. The maintenance is scheduled from 7 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday, according to the police department. Those who need to contact the department for non-emergencies should use the department’s alternate […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Alex Murdaugh to appear in Florence County court Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Alex Murdaugh will appear Thursday morning in a Florence County court after South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Wednesday he believes recently filed motions by defense attorneys for Murdaugh should be denied. A hearing will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Florence County Courthouse before Judge Clifton Newman. Murdaugh’s […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
informnny.com

South Carolina fugitive arrested in Jefferson County

RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County on Thursday, according to a press release from New York State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
abcnews4.com

Celebration of life announced for late Summerville firefighter

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Funeral arrangements are set for Captain Kenneth “Kenny” Sott, a firefighter with Summerville Fire & Rescue who died on Monday following a training session with recruits. A celebration of life will be held for Sott on Friday at 4 p.m. at Bethany United...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Breeze Airways adds 4 destinations from Charleston International

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday one new direct flight and three new BreezeThru destinations from Charleston International Airport. The low-fare airline announced a direct flight to Cincinnati beginning Feb. 8. The flights will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays. In addition to the direct flight, the airline...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Summerville Chick-Fil-A fans have reason to get egg-cited. A new Cane Bay location will officially open for business on Thursday, October 20 at 1726 State Road offering dine-in, multi-lane drive-thru and carry-out service. To celebrate the Grand Opening, Chick-fil-A Cane Bay has identified 100 local...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

