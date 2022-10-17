Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
abcnews4.com
City meets prerequisites to use $18.1 million grant toward Ashley River Crossing project
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston is one step closer to better connecting West Ashley to downtown Charleston, a spokesperson for the city announced on Thursday. In 2019, the city applied for and received a grant worth $18.1 million to be used toward the planning and construction...
WMBF
October hurricanes are uncommon in S.C. but ones that do come are memorable
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Historically, October brings a busy hurricane season, and some of the most memorable storms. The peak of hurricane season is behind the South Carolina coast in October, but hurricanes have a destructive history during the month. Since 1851, there have been several hurricanes that have...
wpde.com
Florence 1 Schools ranks 3rd in state for graduation rates
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The latest graduation rates have been released by the South Carolina Dept. of Education and Florence 1 Schools is ranked 3rd among all school districts in the state, and among the top 20 largest districts in the state, Florence 1 ranked second. Officials said this...
WLTX.com
Sumter American Legion Fair celebrates 106 years
SUMTER, S.C. — While the South Carolina State Fair is happening in Columbia, over in Sumter the county fair is kicking off. This is the 106th year of the Sumter American Legion Fair, hosted for Sumter, Lee, Kershaw and Clarendon Counties. "We are the hometown feel for a county...
WMBF
Florence 1 Schools graduation rate among the best in S.C.
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 Schools graduation rate has ranked top three in all South Carolina school districts. The school districts achieved a 94.3% graduation rating for 2022 with 1001 graduates; a leap from the 83.66% the district received just three years ago, placing them 44th in the state.
counton2.com
Georgetown County welcomes new assistant fire chief
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County has selected a successor to retiring Assistant Fire Chief Tony Hucks. Aaron Bostic will assume the role in November. Bostic started out as a volunteer firefighter in Seven Lakes, North Carolina when he was a teenager. He studied Fire Safety Engineering at UNC Charlotte, then joined the Southern Pines Fire Department before moving to the Lowcountry.
Three takeaways from Mace, Andrews SC-01 debate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace (R) and Dr. Annie Andrews (D) met Wednesday for the first and only scheduled debate ahead of the November elections. While the candidates have taken many jabs at each other on social media and in campaign ads, the debate was their first in-person meeting. The heated rhetoric carried […]
Florence Police Department network to go down for maintenance Thursday evening
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department network will go down Thursday evening for scheduled maintenance which will affect the department’s non-emergency lines. The maintenance is scheduled from 7 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday, according to the police department. Those who need to contact the department for non-emergencies should use the department’s alternate […]
abcnews4.com
Charleston Animal Society searching for emergency foster homes for dogs, puppies
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Animal Society is in need of emergency foster homes for dogs and puppies. Leaders put a call out for fosters to help out, giving the animals a home for two days or up to two weeks. If you can help with a...
Alex Murdaugh to appear in Florence County court Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Alex Murdaugh will appear Thursday morning in a Florence County court after South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Wednesday he believes recently filed motions by defense attorneys for Murdaugh should be denied. A hearing will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Florence County Courthouse before Judge Clifton Newman. Murdaugh’s […]
informnny.com
South Carolina fugitive arrested in Jefferson County
RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County on Thursday, according to a press release from New York State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3...
myhorrynews.com
Some Horry County leaders want further investigation into absentee ballot debacle
State election officials’ explanation for the error that resulted in nearly 1,400 Democratic ballots being mailed to Republican voters in June doesn’t answer all of Horry County Council’s questions about the debacle. Council members received a letter from the State Election Commission last week about the ballot...
abcnews4.com
Life After Coal: 6 years of documenting & researching life that now calls Lake Busbee home
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — WPDE ABC15 presents “Life After Coal,” a nature documentary about Lake Busbee in Conway. You can watch the documentary in the video player below. You can also stream it from our YouTube page by clicking here. Lake Busbee was created to act as...
How investigators linked Raymond Moody to the death of Brittanee Drexel
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Prosecutors laid out in court Wednesday how investigators were able to link now-62-year-old Raymond Moody to the death of Brittanee Drexel before a judge sentenced him to life in prison. Drexel, who was from Rochester, New York, disappeared on April 25, 2009, while she was on spring break with friends […]
abcnews4.com
Celebration of life announced for late Summerville firefighter
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Funeral arrangements are set for Captain Kenneth “Kenny” Sott, a firefighter with Summerville Fire & Rescue who died on Monday following a training session with recruits. A celebration of life will be held for Sott on Friday at 4 p.m. at Bethany United...
wfxb.com
Carolina AM Viewer Witnesses Act of Kindness at a Myrtle Beach Dollar General
We’ve partnered with the Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness stories each Wednesday. Have a story to share with us? Email us at carolinakindness@wfxb.com. We begin in Myrtle Beach with an act of kindness shared with us by a viewer. Phyllis Gregory wrote, we were at Dollar General on the 2000 block of N.
live5news.com
Breeze Airways adds 4 destinations from Charleston International
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday one new direct flight and three new BreezeThru destinations from Charleston International Airport. The low-fare airline announced a direct flight to Cincinnati beginning Feb. 8. The flights will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays. In addition to the direct flight, the airline...
live5news.com
New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Summerville Chick-Fil-A fans have reason to get egg-cited. A new Cane Bay location will officially open for business on Thursday, October 20 at 1726 State Road offering dine-in, multi-lane drive-thru and carry-out service. To celebrate the Grand Opening, Chick-fil-A Cane Bay has identified 100 local...
Project could bring more than 200 single-family homes to Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A proposed project could bring more than 200 single-family homes to the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach. The project is called Market Walk at Market Common and will be located on the north side of Farrow Parkway at the Phillis Boulevard intersection, according to an application filed with the […]
