Park City, UT

PC School Board candidate Erin Grady stresses communication and thorough master, strategic district planning for her reelection

By TownLift // Trevor Redd Smith
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01SFV7_0icd9JXR00

This article is part of an ongoing series at TownLift covering all candidates of the upcoming 2022 local election .

PARK CITY, Utah — Erin Grady is running for the District 5 seat on the Park City School Board. She has lived in Park City for over 40 years, and attended Parley’s Park Elementary, Treasure Mountain Junior High, and Park City High School. After graduating in 1995, Grady studied communication at the University of Utah.

Grady first interviewed for the District 5 position at the Park City School Board five years ago saying, “My decision to run was based on the opportunity to give back to a community that I not only grew up in, but chose to live in as an adult and raise my family.” She was voted in by the board and ran uncontested in 2018. She is also currently the President of the Park City School Board, and is running again for a second term.

When asked about what she loves about Park City, Grady said:

“My entire family embraces all thing Park City including, skiing, mountain biking, hiking, football, 4th of July festivities, Park Silly Sunday Market, the annual arts festival, outdoor concerts, and boating. Park City is my home, and I have been an active participant in this community for over 40 years and am deeply passionate about the future of this incredible town.”

Grady says her platform consists of three pillars: communication, realignment through master planning, and strategic planning,

Regarding communication, Grady says she hopes to “continue refining our district communication with ongoing efforts that ensure transparent and collaborative methods of conveying news and information.”

As far as realigning the District through Master planning, Grady plans to “continue to hold the district fiscally accountable for the implementation of the approved plans for moving 9th grade into the high school and 8th into Ecker Hill” and “to expand all 4 elementary schools, including wrap-around services at McPolin and Jeremy Ranch Elementary schools.”

The third pillar, strategic planning, Grady refers to as, “refining the existing mission, vision, values, and goals as authored five years ago to ensure they align and reflect the community and district.”

“Beyond my position with the Park City School Board, I sit on the board for PC READS and the Board of Directors for the Park City Chamber & Visitors Bureau. I have been through our phenomenal school system, I have helped see our district through the pandemic and I plan to see the district through the realignment. I grew up here, my career was here, and I’ve chosen to stay and raise my children here.  I truly love Park City thru and thru!”


TownLift

TownLift

