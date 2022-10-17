Read full article on original website
Curriculum Night – November 2, 2022
The new date for Lincoln Curriculum Night for parents/guardians has been set for Wednesday, November 2nd – starting at 6:30. Ten minutes in each classroom with bells to mark the end of each period with few minutes for general Q&A at the end. Because of the short length of time for each period teachers will not be able to discuss individual students. If you would like that opportunity please schedule a meeting at a different time using the contact information that will be provide or through your student’s counselors if you would like to involve more than one teacher.
LSK8 Weekly Update 10/23
Our scholars will get to enjoy another performance from Book it Theater called “Trying by Kobi Yamada” on November 3rd . Here is a brief description of what the play is about:. “Attempt what you can’t, in order to find out what you can.” Trying paints the picture...
M.O.S.T- Mercer Out of School Time
We have provided the link for parents and students to be able to register for MOST ( Mercer Out of School Time) programs, if you have any questions or concerns about the programs feel free to contact our CLC Coordinator Clay Hughes and he will be more than happy to help.
ASB Card/Student ID Information
Student ID’s have arrived and are being processed!. The ASB Students will be having tables set up during the lunch and after school next week, October 31. Follow the ASB Instagram @BallardStudentLife. Activity Card Details. All students who tryout/participate in a Ballard athletic team or are in the BPA...
GNV4ALL receives $50,000 grant for early learning center at Metcalfe Elementary
A local organization working to empower and support low-income families recently received a grant from the Gannett Foundation to further its efforts. Gainesville For All (GNV4ALL), a nonprofit organization that aims to tackle racial and socioeconomic disparities in Alachua County, was awarded $50,000 by the Gannett Foundation’s A Community Thrives program, which provides grants and crowdfunding to nonprofits nationally. ...
Remembering RBHS Alumnus D’Vonne Pickett, Jr.
We mourn and remember Rainier Beach High School alumnus, D’Vonne Pickett, Jr., who was tragically shot and killed outside of the business he owned, The Postman, on October 19. D’Vonne was an amazing point guard that led the RBHS Basketball team to a state title in 2008 under Coach...
