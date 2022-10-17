The new date for Lincoln Curriculum Night for parents/guardians has been set for Wednesday, November 2nd – starting at 6:30. Ten minutes in each classroom with bells to mark the end of each period with few minutes for general Q&A at the end. Because of the short length of time for each period teachers will not be able to discuss individual students. If you would like that opportunity please schedule a meeting at a different time using the contact information that will be provide or through your student’s counselors if you would like to involve more than one teacher.

1 DAY AGO