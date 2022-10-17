FLINT, Texas — A baby and five other people were injured after a vehicle drove into the bedroom of a house around 7 a.m. Tuesday in a Flint neighborhood. The wreck involved two vehicles with one driving through a bedroom in a house on County Road 1215. Six people were injured, which includes a 7-month-old baby who has been airlifted to a hospital in Shreveport.

FLINT, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO