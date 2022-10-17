Read full article on original website
First responders on scene of vehicle-pedestrian crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Henderson Police and Fire Departments were at the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash on U.S. 79 in front of Dairy Queen on Tuesday night. “Be aware of a large presence of first responders and use caution if traveling this area,” Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said on Facebook. KETK […]
Officials: Henderson crash on HWY 79 involving a vehicle and pedestrian
HENDERSON, Texas — Henderson Police and Fire Department are on the scene of a serious crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on highway 79 in Henderson. Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said the crash occurred in front of a Dairy Queen. Use caution traveling in this area, officials...
khqa.com
Man killed after crash on US-61 near La Grange
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Jefferson, Texas, was killed on Tuesday after the Dodge Ram he was driving hydroplaned, struck a bluff, and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports. The wreck happened on US-61 about one mile north of La Grange...
Tragic Crane Accident Leaves 1 Dead at this Texas Chemical Plant
A tragic accident left one worker dead at a Texas chemical plant. Nestled inside Longview, Texas is Eastman Chemical Co. The chemical plant is the largest industrial employer in the area employing around 1,500 workers. Joyce Crane is a crane service company with over 160 workers on its team. Some...
East Texas infant flown to hospital after vehicle crashes into home; 5 others injured
FLINT, Texas — A baby and five other people were injured after a vehicle drove into the bedroom of a house around 7 a.m. Tuesday in a Flint neighborhood. The wreck involved two vehicles with one driving through a bedroom in a house on County Road 1215. Six people were injured, which includes a 7-month-old baby who has been airlifted to a hospital in Shreveport.
1 arrested after gunfire damages vehicle in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — One person has been arrested on unrelated warrants after gunfire damaged a vehicle Monday night in Longview. Longview police said officers were called to the 600 block of Oak Street in regarding multiple fired gunshots at 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers couldn't find any shooting victims but they did locate gunfire damage to a vehicle.
Pedestrian identified after fatal crash in Tyler on Troup Highway
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man died after being hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to the Tyler Police Department. Officials said Caleb Roach, 46, was struck in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened in the 3700 block of Troup Highway around 12:13 a.m. Officials said he […]
UPDATE: Police identify pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on Troup Highway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A man is dead after getting struck by a vehicle on Troup Highway in Tyler early Tuesday morning. Tyler Police Department Lt. Lukas Neubauer confirmed the man, identified as Caleb Roach, 46, was struck by a vehicle and later died. According to Tyler police active calls,...
KTBS
1 killed, 1 charged in Harrison County crash
MARSHALL, Texas - A Hughes Spring woman was killed and a Hallsville man charged after an Oct. 15 crash west of Marshall, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Troopers were called around 8:15 p.m. to U.S. 80 about a half mile west of FM 968 and about three miles west of Marshall for a two-car crash.
East Texas man charged with criminally negligent homicide after fatal motorcycle crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection to a two-vehicle fatal crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville, was booked into the Harrison County Jail. The crash occurred on Oct. 15 around 8:15 p.m. in Harrison County on […]
6 injured including baby after truck crashes into Flint home, officials say
FLINT, Texas (KETK) – Six people are injured after a truck crashed into a Flint home on Walnut Hill and Oak Trail Drive after a two-vehicle collision, according to officials. Officials said among the injured was a 7-month-old infant who was life-flighted to a Shreveport hospital. The mother and a 10-year-old child were also in […]
Hallsville man charged with criminally negligent homicide following fatal wreck
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Hallsville man has been charged with criminally negligent homicide after officials say he passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone and struck the back of another car on US Highway 80 earlier this month. Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville, was traveling westbound Oct. 15...
Teenager arrested in East Texas accused of capital murder in Dallas
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was arrested in East Texas on Tuesday for a capital murder charge, said law enforcement. Julio David Falcon, 17, was take into custody in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street around 5:30 p.m. He was wanted by the Dallas Police Department. The Grand Saline […]
KLTV
Doorbell camera captures shooting on Oak Street in Longview
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Roy Anderson, the arcade operator who lost several arcade games in the Starplex fire in Gilmer. Authorities say the fire doesn’t look suspicious. Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. “I was like, man, that’s crazy....
inforney.com
Tyler police: Tyler man killed on Troup Highway
Tyler Police announced Tuesday they are investigating the early morning death of Caleb Roach, a 46-year-old Tyler man. According to Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, officers responded to the 3700 block of Troup Highway just after midnight, to reports of a pedestrian struck in the roadway. Witnesses said...
Pilot was only occupant in fatal East Texas plane crash, FAA says
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The FAA and NTSB are investigating after a pilot was killed in a plane crash on the south shore of Lake Palestine Friday afternoon. The single-engine Vans RV12 crashed after taking off from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, with only the pilot on board, according to the FAA. The name of […]
inforney.com
East Texas news briefs: Mount Pleasant fire captain dies; employee dies at East Texas chemical plant
MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Fire Department Capt. Robby Bragg died over the weekend, according to a media release from the city. Bragg, 46, succumbed to injuries sustained in a “tragic accident while visiting friends in the Tyler area” on Thursday night, according to the city. The...
ktoy1047.com
Police arrest Hallsville man for fatal two-vehicle accident
22-year-old Raymond DeSantos was traveling on US 80 just after 8 a.m. on October 15 when he went to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone. DeSantos’ vehicle struck the back of a motorcycle upon re-entering his lane, killing 65-year-old Barbara Allen of Hughes Springs. DeSantos was booked into...
KLTV
Tyler PD seeking information on teenager who ran away from CPS in 2020
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have issued a missing person’s notice for a 17-year-old female. Evie Camacho has not been seen since January 2020. She was in CPS custody at that time, when she ran away. Police say she may be in the company of her biological mother,...
KLTV
Bullard house hit by gunshots
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened Sunday afternoon in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard . The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
