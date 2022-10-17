ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregg County, TX

khqa.com

Man killed after crash on US-61 near La Grange

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Jefferson, Texas, was killed on Tuesday after the Dodge Ram he was driving hydroplaned, struck a bluff, and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports. The wreck happened on US-61 about one mile north of La Grange...
LA GRANGE, MO
CBS19

1 arrested after gunfire damages vehicle in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person has been arrested on unrelated warrants after gunfire damaged a vehicle Monday night in Longview. Longview police said officers were called to the 600 block of Oak Street in regarding multiple fired gunshots at 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers couldn't find any shooting victims but they did locate gunfire damage to a vehicle.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

1 killed, 1 charged in Harrison County crash

MARSHALL, Texas - A Hughes Spring woman was killed and a Hallsville man charged after an Oct. 15 crash west of Marshall, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Troopers were called around 8:15 p.m. to U.S. 80 about a half mile west of FM 968 and about three miles west of Marshall for a two-car crash.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Doorbell camera captures shooting on Oak Street in Longview

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Roy Anderson, the arcade operator who lost several arcade games in the Starplex fire in Gilmer. Authorities say the fire doesn’t look suspicious. Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. “I was like, man, that’s crazy....
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Tyler police: Tyler man killed on Troup Highway

Tyler Police announced Tuesday they are investigating the early morning death of Caleb Roach, a 46-year-old Tyler man. According to Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, officers responded to the 3700 block of Troup Highway just after midnight, to reports of a pedestrian struck in the roadway. Witnesses said...
TYLER, TX
ktoy1047.com

Police arrest Hallsville man for fatal two-vehicle accident

22-year-old Raymond DeSantos was traveling on US 80 just after 8 a.m. on October 15 when he went to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone. DeSantos’ vehicle struck the back of a motorcycle upon re-entering his lane, killing 65-year-old Barbara Allen of Hughes Springs. DeSantos was booked into...
HALLSVILLE, TX
KLTV

Bullard house hit by gunshots

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened Sunday afternoon in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard . The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
BULLARD, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
