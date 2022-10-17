Critics praise Guillermo del Toro’s Portland-filmed ‘Pinocchio’: ‘A soulful, stop-motion masterpiece’

Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington teens photograph hovering tic-tac-shaped UFORoger MarshWoodland, WA
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Art Alexakis reflects on Everclear’s 30th anniversary, getting ‘flipped off by little old ladies’ in Portland
Art Alexakis went from being flipped off on the highways of Portland for having California license plates to becoming the frontman of one of the city’s most notable rock bands. After moving from Los Angeles to Portland and disbanding his previous project, Colorfinger, he searched for musicians to form...
Long-lost memoir examines ‘diabolical’ 1950s Portland sex-and-murder scandal, inspires art exhibit
Bruce Spaulding met Marjorie Evans Smith shortly after she’d been charged with murdering her husband. Smith was a “somewhat good-looking young lady,” the Portland defense attorney wrote years later in an unpublished memoir – a pertinent observation, he thought, seeing as the man who said he followed her order to kill Kermit Smith also claimed to be her “sex slave.”
From farm to medal, founder guides Bauman’s Cider of Gervais to world-class status
All she needed, Christine Walter told her family, was one little corner of one little room of one big barn. No one would even notice. The Bauman family, which has been farming for over a century, was unpersuaded. “Cider’s a fad, they said,” as she recounts the story. “A flash...
Steeplejack Brewing plans Manzanita taphouse and pub, plus hotel, arcade, ice cream shop
Brody Day and Dustin Harder don’t think small. When they opened Northeast Portland’s Steeplejack Brewing over a year ago, they transformed a century-old church into a stunning brewpub. Five months ago, they opened their second location, Steeplejack Pizza and Beer, in an expansive Southwest Portland space that was formerly home to the IBU Public House.
Bill Oram: Damian Lillard has never been to the Oregon coast? Meet the Trail Blazer-turned-innkeeper who can show him around
Damian Lillard routinely goes coast-to-coast, but city-to-coast? Not yet. You mean the man with unlimited range has never made it over … the Coast Range? It’s true. The Portland Trail Blazers star regularly dons a superhero cape but knows not of capes Kiwanda, Lookout, Perpetua or Meares. He is revered for his end-of-game stones but, well, let’s just say there’s a place called Twin Rocks that he’s never seen.
Ashland Japanese Garden, redesigned by Portland’s Toru Tanaka, draws crowds to Lithia Park
The redesigned Japanese Garden in Ashland’s Lithia Park is the long-awaited bridge between the respected Portland Japanese Garden and the famous Japanese Tea Garden in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Landscape designer Toru Tanaka, a former garden director of the Portland Japanese Garden, transformed less than an acre...
How to spend a day exploring the Hood River Fruit Loop: Peak Northwest video
With apple and pear season in full swing, pumpkins plump in patches and fresh cider flowing from the taps, the Hood River Fruit Loop still has a lot to offer even now, at the tail end of the harvest season. The Fruit Loop is one of Oregon’s premier day trip...
Portlander will return to compete in ‘Jeopardy’ 2022 Tournament of Champions
Courtney Shah, a community college instructor who lives in Portland, is set to compete in the 2022 “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions. This year’s event, which begins Monday, Oct. 31, features some changes in the format, as well as the return of several “super-champions.”. Shah is a...
Homeless Army veteran, stabbed to death in Old Town, tried to spread joy on Portland’s streets, friends say
Anthony Matthew Hartley stood outside Northeast Portland’s Gateway Transit Center one day last year as a bus pulled up. As a man stepped off the bus, Hartley called out to him, “Hey, what’s the matter, did you lose your smile today?”. Then Hartley, a homeless Army veteran,...
‘I unreservedly apologize’
As editor of The Oregonian, the current leader of the newsroom, I unreservedly apologize to our readers and our community for the racism in this newspaper and the legacy it leaves. For decades following its founding as a daily in 1861, The Oregonian promoted racist and xenophobic views. Editorials and...
Renters face charging dilemma as cities move toward electric vehicles
Stephanie Terrell bought a used Nissan Leaf this fall and was excited to join the wave of drivers adopting electric vehicles to save on gas money and reduce her carbon footprint. But Terrell quickly encountered a bump in the road on her journey to clean driving: A renter in Portland,...
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard has never visited Oregon coast
Damian Lillard has never been to the Oregon coast. Yes, the Portland Trail Blazers star has lived year-round in Oregon for 10 years, yet has never ventured west to check out the state’s beautiful coast line. “That’s not a lie, I’ve never been,” Lillard said Monday night, following the...
Portland shootings triple in 3 years; video captures spray of bullets in Lents neighborhood
An explosion of bullets awakened Genna Kalal and her husband, Robert, around 2 a.m. Saturday. Across the street from their Lents neighborhood home, at least two people appeared to exchange heavy gunfire near Glenwood Park, according to video captured by their doorbell camera. No one appears to have been injured.
Original Stanford’s, Manzana Grill among recent Lake Oswego restaurant closures
Two prominent Lake Oswego restaurants — The Original Stanford’s and Manzana Rotisserie Grill — have closed permanently. Both restaurants had signs posted in their doors Monday encouraging customers to visit other restaurants owned by Landry’s Inc., the massive Houston-based restaurant group. Representatives for Landry’s did not immediately return a voicemail requesting comment.
Wednesday offers off-and-on showers in Portland, more snow along Cascades
Portland will see continued rain showers Wednesday and widespread cloud cover that will keep the metro area cool. The National Weather Service says most valley areas will only reach temperatures the mid 40s to mid 50s for daytime highs. The Cascades will be even cooler with highs in the 30s, and continued snowfall.
Opinion: Metro’s parks and nature levy deserves a ‘yes’ vote
Sallinger is conservation director of Audubon Society of Portland. Simpson is councilor-elect for District 1 on the Metro Council. The Metro parks and nature levy is up for renewal on the November ballot. This levy, which has been in place for more than decade, ensures funding to maintain and restore regional natural areas and provide grants for programs that increase access to nature. The levy, Measure 26-225, is critical for supporting a system that protects water quality, provides habitat for fish and wildlife, creates resilience in the face of climate change, and provides equitable access to nature for all the region’s residents.
The Trail Blazers are 4-0, what’s going right and what could still be better? Blazer Focused podcast
The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 1999. The Blazer Focused podcast, sponsored by ZoomCare and hosted by Aaron Fentress and Craig Birnbach, take a look at the who, what and how that have propelled the Blazers to such a hot start.
Witchcraft store opens in historic Orenco Mercantile
Just in time for Halloween: The historic Orenco grocery building in one of Hillsboro’s oldest neighborhoods has reopened as a retail store selling Wiccan items, witchcraft supplies and oddities. The husband-and-wife team of August Hesse and Courtney Pheils-Hesse – both practicing Wiccans – purchased the combination store and residence...
Readers respond: Drazan’s husband’s job noteworthy
The Oregonian/OregonLive’s profile of Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan was fine, though bereft of surprise (“Republican candidate for governor brings experience as a budget hawk, desire to push back on Democratic initiatives,” Oct. 9). There’s a gaping hole, however. There’s a single, uninformative sentence that the candidate...
The modern impact of The Oregonian’s racist history
Newspaper editorials championed segregation and nonunanimous juries. Content warning: This story, part of a series examining The Oregonian’s history of racial prejudice, contains quotations of racist statements the newspaper printed. Their words may have been printed more than a century ago. But The Oregonian under Henry Pittock, Harvey Scott...
