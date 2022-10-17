OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - John Kenyon, age 58, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. There will be no visitation or funeral services at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. John is survived by his father, Patrick Kenyon of Canton, NY and a sister, Patricia Kenyon of Massena, NY. He is predeceased by his mother, Ruby Kenyon. John was born on February 15, 1964, in Canton, NY, the son of the Patrick and Ruby (Corey) Kenyon. He graduated from H.C. Williams High School, Canton, NY and later graduated with an associate degree from SUNY Canton. John was a lifeguard while in school, as well as a self-employed woodworker. John enjoyed camping, golfing, trapping, bowling and was a past member of the swim team in high school. Donations may be made in John’s memory to the Massena Humane Society, 177 South Racquette Road, Massena, NY, United States, New York.

