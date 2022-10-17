Read full article on original website
Watertown council majority favors spending on golf club & Flynn pool
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A majority of Watertown city lawmakers are in favor of purchasing the Watertown Golf club at the proposed selling price of $3.4 million. The number was brought forward by owner Mike Lundy, which would include roughly 60 acres Lundy owns, along with golf carts and course equipment.
Watertown’s attorney weighs in on proposed golf club deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Can Watertown city council members Lisa Ruggiero and Cliff Olney vote on a deal for the city to buy the Watertown Golf Club if it means a lawsuit, involving both of them, would go away? City Attorney Bob Slye says he thinks so. Back in...
Hops Spot owner plans to open Watertown location
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Get ready for food and beer to be served up again in a Watertown building that once used to be a restaurant. In fact, it’s not the first location in the north country for this owner. Once known for its Italian cuisine as Cavallario’s...
After fires, Jefferson County businesses rebound
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Jefferson County businesses are rising from the ashes after flames consumed their buildings. At the beginning of the year, a fire destroyed the 60-year-old Overhead Door Company of Watertown, forcing manager Andrew Garrett to temporarily move operations to a nearby warehouse. It has been a challenge.
John Kenyon, 58, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - John Kenyon, age 58, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. There will be no visitation or funeral services at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. John is survived by his father, Patrick Kenyon of Canton, NY and a sister, Patricia Kenyon of Massena, NY. He is predeceased by his mother, Ruby Kenyon. John was born on February 15, 1964, in Canton, NY, the son of the Patrick and Ruby (Corey) Kenyon. He graduated from H.C. Williams High School, Canton, NY and later graduated with an associate degree from SUNY Canton. John was a lifeguard while in school, as well as a self-employed woodworker. John enjoyed camping, golfing, trapping, bowling and was a past member of the swim team in high school. Donations may be made in John’s memory to the Massena Humane Society, 177 South Racquette Road, Massena, NY, United States, New York.
SUNY Canton gets $2.3 for on-campus child care
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - SUNY Canton is getting $2.3 million from the state to address the critical shortage of child care in the region. The college is planning to build an on-campus facility that will serve between 50 and 70 children. “We are so ecstatic and so appreciative of...
Historical Society to host Brookside Cemetery Tour
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Historical Society is hosting its historical tour of Watertown’s Brookside Cemetery this weekend. Society Executive Director Toni Engleman and Suzie Renzi-Falge, board of trustees vice president, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday. Watch their interview above. The tour gives...
Jean Irene Monroe, 91, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jean Irene Monroe, 91, died October 20, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown where she had been a patient for several days. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 25th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Prior to the service there will be a calling hour from 12 noon- 1:00 at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Calvary Cemetery.
Job cuts back in Ogdensburg spending plan
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - After first saying there would be no job cuts in his initial budget proposal, Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie is now saying 15 to 20 jobs could be slashed. Jellie doing no job cuts would cause the city to have a $3.5 million deficit and...
Traffic advisory: Eastern Boulevard & Bradley Street in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State highway crews will start this week to prepare two Watertown streets for paving. State officials say milling will begin Wednesday on Eastern Boulevard between the intersection with State Street and the intersection of State and Huntington streets. Paving will start Monday and be done...
Elfie Renate (Peterson) Bedford, 73, of Morristown
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Elfie Renate (Peterson) Bedford, age 73, of Morristown, NY, will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 1:00PM, at 5 McDonald Road, Ogdensburg, NY, for friends and family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Bedford passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and under the care the of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.
William “Bill” Morse, 70, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - William “Bill” Morse, 70, passed away on Tuesday at his home under the care of his family. There are no funeral services. Arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Watertown’s Chick-fil-A to open next week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chick-fil-A’s new Watertown location will open next week. The official grand opening will be Thursday, October 27. The announcement was made on Facebook Wednesday evening. The newest branch of the popular chicken spot is located off Western Boulevard where Ruby Tuesday used to be.
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Assisted living is a step between living in your own home and being in a nursing home. Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living administrator Neva Bossard told us what it’s like during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. Watch her interview...
Barbara J. Romeo, 81, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara J. Romeo, 81, of Lacona, formerly, of Watertown, Pillar Point and Leesburg, FL, passed away on October 7, 2022 in Canton, GA. Mrs. Romeo was born April 13, 1941, in Ogdensburg, NY, to Donald and Agnes (Dickson) Dubeau. In 1959, she graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. After graduating, she worked as a nurse’s aid at Hepburn Hospital. On October 1, 1950, she married John Romeo, Jr. at Notre Dame Cathedral in Ogdensburg with Rev. Lucian LaDuke officiating. The couple owned and operate Watertown Frozen Food. Mr. Romeo died in 2013.
Amanda L. Ferguson, 34, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Amanda L. Ferguson, 34, of Dexter, NY, passed away October 16, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center following her battle with cancer. Calling hours will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow the calling hours at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Fire destroys town of Denmark home
DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a home on Deer River Road in the town of Denmark Tuesday morning. Reports of a fire at 3853 Deer River Road came through around 5:30 a.m. Firefighters from at least seven different departments helped knock down the blaze. Carthage Fire...
Doris E. Rushlo, 87, of Edwards
EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Doris E. Rushlo, age 87, of Edwards, NY passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Calling hours for Doris will be on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home, Edwards. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the Edwards United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hit by high food & overtime costs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The price of food supplies at the Jefferson County jail and overtime costs in the sheriff’s office are higher than anticipated. The county’s General Services Committee met Tuesday night. Lawmakers amended the 2022 budget for the sheriff’s office to address those costs.
Former Dunkin’ manager investigated by 4 other agencies, police say
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - More criminal charges could be filed against a 33-year-old Gouverneur man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his employer. William White, the former regional manager of Dunkin’, allegedly stole $24,303.41 from the Gouverneur restaurant. According to village police, White is being investigated by...
