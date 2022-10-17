ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

City of Weirton’s website has a new look

By Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QquhD_0icd7h1h00

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

The City of Weirton’s website has a new look!

They launched the redesign of their ‘CivicPlus’ website for more convenient resident accessibility with more self-serve features.

City officials wanted a platform to serve as a communication tool for residents and visitors to utilize.

Some of the new features include emergency alerts, online bill payments, an enhanced ADA compliant format, a video tour, and so much more!

“We updated our graphics, our color scheme, we made it feel more modern, we improved the search function capabilities, and made sure that we addressed all of our concerns to make the easy, very beautiful website that you see before you today.”

Mikeal Maguschak – Program Manager, Rental Registration Administrator of Planning and Developing Department

“We have a system on the website called audioeye which does things like it will increase the text size, it will give a audio reading of the text on the website, just in general make it more inclusive to our citizens who may have disabilities and to make the website more accessible to everybody in the city.”

Brian Stewart – Information Technology Analyst City of Weirton

The website is www.cityofweirton.com .

If you have thoughts, suggestions, or comments you can call the City Manager’s office at 304-797-8500 ext. 1003.

