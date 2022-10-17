ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, WA

q13fox.com

1 dead, multiple injured in crash on SR 510 in Thurston County

LACEY, Wash. - Troopers are investing a crash that left one person dead and sent several others to the hospital Thursday morning on State Route 510 in Thurston County. The crash happened in the westbound lanes at Peter Kalama Drive Southeast at about 7 a.m. The crash was blocking both directions.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Toledo Log Truck Driver Dies Near Mineral Creek Road

A 58-year-old Toledo man is believed to have died from a medical event after a crash on a logging road off of Mineral Creek Road just after noon on Monday. The man was operating a logging truck “when it is believed he had a medical event causing the vehicle to leave the logging roadway,” according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

Inside the Bolt Creek Fire — and the Newly Burning Forests of the Western Cascades

INDEX — Thinning fuels on a hand crew in the first few days of the Bolt Creek fire, Cassandra Brazfield recalls hearing thuds as trees hit the ground. Early on, the fire — that for weeks has smoldered and smoked out Western Washington — behaved in interesting ways, she said. "It would just burn when it was super humid." It would light up the "duff," a dense, peaty layer of partially decomposed moss and litter, and the understory would catch fire. Trees would fall unexpectedly.
Chronicle

Kent, Gluesenkamp Perez Differ on Interstate 5 Bridge Project

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez supports replacing the Interstate 5 Bridge. Joe Kent wants a third bridge to be built west of I-5 and the existing bridge to be retrofitted to withstand earthquakes. Few topics are more charged than the 3rd Congressional District race between Democrat Perez and Republican Kent or the...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
lacamasmagazine.com

Nakia Creek Fire: ‘This Fire is the Number One Priority in the Nation’

Although the Nakia Creek fire grew to 1,869 acres overnight, authorities are optimistic that containment efforts will continue to progress over the next few days as more firefighters arrive and aircraft return to combat this blaze that has affected 40,000 people over the last few days. Dave Larson, Deputy Incident...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Flood Meeting Scheduled for Nov. 3

The Lewis County Emergency Management Team will host a meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3, to discuss flooding ahead of the rainy season. The meeting will be from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Jester Auto Museum at 321 Hamilton Road in Chehalis. The meeting is open to the public. Those...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Early morning explosion caught on camera in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An explosion rocked a southeast Portland neighborhood early Wednesday morning and it was caught on camera. The explosion happened just after midnight on Southeast 148th, between Southeast Main and Southeast Stark. A homeowner in the area sent in video of the explosion to FOX 12. The...
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Nakia Creek Fire Likely Sparked by ‘Pyrotechnic,’ Investigators Say

As temperatures fall and humidity rises, fire crews are making “steady progress” on the Nakia Creek fire, which investigators now believe was sparked by people in the area. Clark County fire marshals investigating the now nearly 1,800-acre fire believe it is “most probably” a human-caused situation, Fire Marshal...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KDRV

ODOT expects wintry driving conditions in parts of Oregon this weekend

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's transportation department is getting ready for a snowy weekend in parts of the state. It wants drivers to be ready, too. Today Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says drivers going to the state's high elevation areas and through Cascade mountain passes in central and southwest Oregon this weekend should be ready for winter weather.
OREGON STATE

