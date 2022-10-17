Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
1 dead, multiple injured in crash on SR 510 in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. - Troopers are investing a crash that left one person dead and sent several others to the hospital Thursday morning on State Route 510 in Thurston County. The crash happened in the westbound lanes at Peter Kalama Drive Southeast at about 7 a.m. The crash was blocking both directions.
Chronicle
Toledo Log Truck Driver Dies Near Mineral Creek Road
A 58-year-old Toledo man is believed to have died from a medical event after a crash on a logging road off of Mineral Creek Road just after noon on Monday. The man was operating a logging truck “when it is believed he had a medical event causing the vehicle to leave the logging roadway,” according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Chronicle
Driver Involved in Crash That Killed 7-Year-Old in Thurston County Faces Vehicular Homicide, DUI Charges
A 27-year-old woman from Olympia faces charges of vehicular homicide and DUI after she reportedly caused an accident that killed a 7-year-old child on state Route 510 on Thursday morning. A memo from the Washington State Patrol stated a 2004 Nissan Maxima was traveling eastbound on state Route 510 near...
Local governments want to explore if Lewis and Clark Bridge replacement is needed
The Washington State Department of Transportation said the Lewis and Clark Bridge that connects Longview, Wash. to Rainier, Ore. is safe to drive on, but the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments said if it had the funding, it would take a closer look.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Cowlitz County (Cowlitz County, WA)
According to the Washinton State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 5 south of Longview at around 1:20 a.m. The officials reported a driver pulled over on the left shoulder partially blocking the left lane. Two vehicles struck...
Chronicle
Missing 80-Year-Old Woman Found Alive in Vehicle Near TransAlta Property Wednesday Afternoon
Mariya Zagorodnyaya, who was the subject of a Silver Alert issued by the Washington State Patrol on behalf of the Centralia Police Department Wednesday morning, has been located. Deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the end of Little Hanaford Road at the entrance to TransAlta’s property...
Chronicle
Inside the Bolt Creek Fire — and the Newly Burning Forests of the Western Cascades
INDEX — Thinning fuels on a hand crew in the first few days of the Bolt Creek fire, Cassandra Brazfield recalls hearing thuds as trees hit the ground. Early on, the fire — that for weeks has smoldered and smoked out Western Washington — behaved in interesting ways, she said. "It would just burn when it was super humid." It would light up the "duff," a dense, peaty layer of partially decomposed moss and litter, and the understory would catch fire. Trees would fall unexpectedly.
Deputies searching for vehicle involved in possible street racing crash that killed a Vancouver grandfather
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver deputies are searching for a driver involved in a possible street racing crash that killed Jerry Plato, 58, earlier this month. "It's hard," Sheila said. "We're going to put a memorial up once we get permits and stuff." Northeast St Johns Road and 99th Street...
Chronicle
Kent, Gluesenkamp Perez Differ on Interstate 5 Bridge Project
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez supports replacing the Interstate 5 Bridge. Joe Kent wants a third bridge to be built west of I-5 and the existing bridge to be retrofitted to withstand earthquakes. Few topics are more charged than the 3rd Congressional District race between Democrat Perez and Republican Kent or the...
lacamasmagazine.com
Nakia Creek Fire: ‘This Fire is the Number One Priority in the Nation’
Although the Nakia Creek fire grew to 1,869 acres overnight, authorities are optimistic that containment efforts will continue to progress over the next few days as more firefighters arrive and aircraft return to combat this blaze that has affected 40,000 people over the last few days. Dave Larson, Deputy Incident...
Chronicle
Lewis County Flood Meeting Scheduled for Nov. 3
The Lewis County Emergency Management Team will host a meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3, to discuss flooding ahead of the rainy season. The meeting will be from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Jester Auto Museum at 321 Hamilton Road in Chehalis. The meeting is open to the public. Those...
Man arrested after allegedly firing gun ‘indiscriminately’ near Longview school
Authorities arrested a man on Wednesday who is accused of firing a pistol "indiscriminately" near a school in Longview, Wash., according to Longview Police Department.
Ford Escape hit by Corvette, driver dies; 3rd driver sought
More than two weeks after the driver of a Ford Escape died after a collision with a Corvette in Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the case is now considered a vehicular homicide.
Three suspects on the loose after Vancouver armed robbery
Three suspects are on the loose after an armed robbery in Vancouver, Wash. around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
kptv.com
Early morning explosion caught on camera in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An explosion rocked a southeast Portland neighborhood early Wednesday morning and it was caught on camera. The explosion happened just after midnight on Southeast 148th, between Southeast Main and Southeast Stark. A homeowner in the area sent in video of the explosion to FOX 12. The...
Prosthetic legs found near Vancouver convenience store
A Clark County man said he found two prosthetic legs near a downtown Vancouver convenience store and wants to get them back their owner.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Oregon City couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide identified
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A couple from Oregon City who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide earlier this month has been identified by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on Oct. 9 after a real estate agent who was viewing a rural property in Camas...
q13fox.com
Crews continue to contain 'human-caused' 8 Road Fire near Eatonville
EATONVILLE, Wash. - About 100 properties near Eatonville are under a Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation order due to a wildfire that was human-caused. The 8 Road Fire was first reported on Oct. 15 at about 4 p.m. Fire officials said the fire is burning on Washington State Department of...
Chronicle
Nakia Creek Fire Likely Sparked by ‘Pyrotechnic,’ Investigators Say
As temperatures fall and humidity rises, fire crews are making “steady progress” on the Nakia Creek fire, which investigators now believe was sparked by people in the area. Clark County fire marshals investigating the now nearly 1,800-acre fire believe it is “most probably” a human-caused situation, Fire Marshal...
KDRV
ODOT expects wintry driving conditions in parts of Oregon this weekend
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's transportation department is getting ready for a snowy weekend in parts of the state. It wants drivers to be ready, too. Today Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says drivers going to the state's high elevation areas and through Cascade mountain passes in central and southwest Oregon this weekend should be ready for winter weather.
