Driver dies after crash north of Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that a 28-year-old woman died Sunday after a car crash on US 259 north of Longview on Thursday, Oct. 13.
According to officials, a 2009 Honda Civic, driven by Christen A. Brewer of Jefferson, was going east on Judson Road at US 259 when they failed to yield to a 1999 GMC Sierra coming south on US 259.
The GMC struck the Honda on the driver’s side and Brewer was taken to a Tyler hospital where she was pronounced dead on Sunday, according to DPS.
