The Portland Timbers and Giovanni Savarese have agreed to a multiyear contract extension that could keep him in Portland through the 2026 season, the club announced Tuesday. Savarese, who is entering his sixth season with the Timbers, is one of the most successful coaches in club history. The Timbers have made two appearances in the MLS Cup (2018, 2021) since Savarese was hired in 2018, and he has led the team to 68 wins, 39 draws and 52 losses in MLS play. The 68 wins are tied with Caleb Porter for most in the club’s short history.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 47 MINUTES AGO