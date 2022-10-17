ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers sign coach Giovanni Savarese to contract extension

The Portland Timbers and Giovanni Savarese have agreed to a multiyear contract extension that could keep him in Portland through the 2026 season, the club announced Tuesday. Savarese, who is entering his sixth season with the Timbers, is one of the most successful coaches in club history. The Timbers have made two appearances in the MLS Cup (2018, 2021) since Savarese was hired in 2018, and he has led the team to 68 wins, 39 draws and 52 losses in MLS play. The 68 wins are tied with Caleb Porter for most in the club’s short history.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

2 Portland Thorns players named to NWSL Best XI first team, 2 named to second team

A pair of Portland Thorns players were named to the NWSL Best XI first team, the league announced Tuesday. Two others were named to the second team. Forward Sophia Smith (a candidate for MVP) and midfielder Sam Coffey (a candidate for rookie of the year) were named to the first team. Defender Kelli Hubly and defender of the year candidate Becky Sauerbrunn were named to the second team.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Bill Oram: Damian Lillard has never been to the Oregon coast? Meet the Trail Blazer-turned-innkeeper who can show him around

Damian Lillard routinely goes coast-to-coast, but city-to-coast? Not yet. You mean the man with unlimited range has never made it over … the Coast Range? It’s true. The Portland Trail Blazers star regularly dons a superhero cape but knows not of capes Kiwanda, Lookout, Perpetua or Meares. He is revered for his end-of-game stones but, well, let’s just say there’s a place called Twin Rocks that he’s never seen.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Original Stanford’s, Manzana Grill among recent Lake Oswego restaurant closures

Two prominent Lake Oswego restaurants — The Original Stanford’s and Manzana Rotisserie Grill — have closed permanently. Both restaurants had signs posted in their doors Monday encouraging customers to visit other restaurants owned by Landry’s Inc., the massive Houston-based restaurant group. Representatives for Landry’s did not immediately return a voicemail requesting comment.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
The Oregonian

Vacasa lays off 280, the latest Oregon company to cut jobs

Portland vacation rental management company Vacasa laid off 280 people last week as it works to improve its financial position and boost its severely depressed share price. The layoffs represent about 3% of Vacasa’s total workforce, the company told trade publication Skift on Friday. “We do not take these...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Long-lost memoir examines ‘diabolical’ 1950s Portland sex-and-murder scandal, inspires art exhibit

Bruce Spaulding met Marjorie Evans Smith shortly after she’d been charged with murdering her husband. Smith was a “somewhat good-looking young lady,” the Portland defense attorney wrote years later in an unpublished memoir – a pertinent observation, he thought, seeing as the man who said he followed her order to kill Kermit Smith also claimed to be her “sex slave.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The modern impact of The Oregonian’s racist history

Newspaper editorials championed segregation and nonunanimous juries. Content warning: This story, part of a series examining The Oregonian’s history of racial prejudice, contains quotations of racist statements the newspaper printed. Their words may have been printed more than a century ago. But The Oregonian under Henry Pittock, Harvey Scott...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers beat Denver Nuggets 135-110: Live updates recap

The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Denver Nuggets 135-110 Monday night at the Moda Center, improving to 4-0 on the season. Damian Lillard led the Blazers with 31 points and eight assists, but it was Anfernee Simons who stole the show. The Blazers’ starting shooting guard torched the Nuggets in third quarter, draining six three-pointers and scoring 22 points as Portland turned a six-point halftime deficit into a 99-86 lead.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy