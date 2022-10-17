Read full article on original website
Portland Timbers sign coach Giovanni Savarese to contract extension
The Portland Timbers and Giovanni Savarese have agreed to a multiyear contract extension that could keep him in Portland through the 2026 season, the club announced Tuesday. Savarese, who is entering his sixth season with the Timbers, is one of the most successful coaches in club history. The Timbers have made two appearances in the MLS Cup (2018, 2021) since Savarese was hired in 2018, and he has led the team to 68 wins, 39 draws and 52 losses in MLS play. The 68 wins are tied with Caleb Porter for most in the club’s short history.
Portland Thorns ‘excited,’ focused on process ahead of NWSL championship vs. Kansas City Current
Somehow, some way, the Portland Thorns will come down from the high of their dramatic 2-1 win over the San Diego Wave in the NWSL semifinals. Crystal Dunn’s winning goal is likely imprinted in their minds permanently, but they admit this week demands a reset ahead of their shot at a NWSL championship against the Kansas City Current.
Soccer Made in Portland podcast: The Thorns head to the NWSL championship
The Portland Thorns head to Washington, DC for another chance at a title. On the latest episode of Soccer Made in Portland, Chris and Ryan recap the thrilling 2-1 victory over San Diego, and they look ahead to the NWSL championship match against Kansas City. Here’s the full episode:
Bill Oram: The purity of the Thorns’ semifinal win and how it can help Portland soccer begin to heal
Let that be the lasting image of this traumatic, triumphant season for the Portland Thorns: a game-winning laser from the edge of the box, in front of a wall of thousands of fans, clad in red, who arrived at the match waving signs that read, “FOR SALE.”. Crystal Dunn...
2 Portland Thorns players named to NWSL Best XI first team, 2 named to second team
A pair of Portland Thorns players were named to the NWSL Best XI first team, the league announced Tuesday. Two others were named to the second team. Forward Sophia Smith (a candidate for MVP) and midfielder Sam Coffey (a candidate for rookie of the year) were named to the first team. Defender Kelli Hubly and defender of the year candidate Becky Sauerbrunn were named to the second team.
From farm to medal, founder guides Bauman’s Cider of Gervais to world-class status
All she needed, Christine Walter told her family, was one little corner of one little room of one big barn. No one would even notice. The Bauman family, which has been farming for over a century, was unpersuaded. “Cider’s a fad, they said,” as she recounts the story. “A flash...
Bill Oram: Damian Lillard has never been to the Oregon coast? Meet the Trail Blazer-turned-innkeeper who can show him around
Damian Lillard routinely goes coast-to-coast, but city-to-coast? Not yet. You mean the man with unlimited range has never made it over … the Coast Range? It’s true. The Portland Trail Blazers star regularly dons a superhero cape but knows not of capes Kiwanda, Lookout, Perpetua or Meares. He is revered for his end-of-game stones but, well, let’s just say there’s a place called Twin Rocks that he’s never seen.
Original Stanford’s, Manzana Grill among recent Lake Oswego restaurant closures
Two prominent Lake Oswego restaurants — The Original Stanford’s and Manzana Rotisserie Grill — have closed permanently. Both restaurants had signs posted in their doors Monday encouraging customers to visit other restaurants owned by Landry’s Inc., the massive Houston-based restaurant group. Representatives for Landry’s did not immediately return a voicemail requesting comment.
Portlander will return to compete in ‘Jeopardy’ 2022 Tournament of Champions
Courtney Shah, a community college instructor who lives in Portland, is set to compete in the 2022 “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions. This year’s event, which begins Monday, Oct. 31, features some changes in the format, as well as the return of several “super-champions.”. Shah is a...
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard has never visited Oregon coast
Damian Lillard has never been to the Oregon coast. Yes, the Portland Trail Blazers star has lived year-round in Oregon for 10 years, yet has never ventured west to check out the state’s beautiful coast line. “That’s not a lie, I’ve never been,” Lillard said Monday night, following the...
Vacasa lays off 280, the latest Oregon company to cut jobs
Portland vacation rental management company Vacasa laid off 280 people last week as it works to improve its financial position and boost its severely depressed share price. The layoffs represent about 3% of Vacasa’s total workforce, the company told trade publication Skift on Friday. “We do not take these...
Art Alexakis reflects on Everclear’s 30th anniversary, getting ‘flipped off by little old ladies’ in Portland
Art Alexakis went from being flipped off on the highways of Portland for having California license plates to becoming the frontman of one of the city’s most notable rock bands. After moving from Los Angeles to Portland and disbanding his previous project, Colorfinger, he searched for musicians to form...
Long-lost memoir examines ‘diabolical’ 1950s Portland sex-and-murder scandal, inspires art exhibit
Bruce Spaulding met Marjorie Evans Smith shortly after she’d been charged with murdering her husband. Smith was a “somewhat good-looking young lady,” the Portland defense attorney wrote years later in an unpublished memoir – a pertinent observation, he thought, seeing as the man who said he followed her order to kill Kermit Smith also claimed to be her “sex slave.”
Girls soccer: Lincoln finds a way in 2-1 win over Grant, splitting the Portland Interscholastic League title
With the Portland weather finally turning into heavy rain, the Lincoln girls soccer team ended the 2022-23 regular season with its biggest win of the year in a 2-1 victory over Grant. The win means that the Cardinals, the Generals and Cleveland all finish with a 5-1 record and will...
The modern impact of The Oregonian’s racist history
Newspaper editorials championed segregation and nonunanimous juries. Content warning: This story, part of a series examining The Oregonian’s history of racial prejudice, contains quotations of racist statements the newspaper printed. Their words may have been printed more than a century ago. But The Oregonian under Henry Pittock, Harvey Scott...
Renters face charging dilemma as cities move toward electric vehicles
Stephanie Terrell bought a used Nissan Leaf this fall and was excited to join the wave of drivers adopting electric vehicles to save on gas money and reduce her carbon footprint. But Terrell quickly encountered a bump in the road on her journey to clean driving: A renter in Portland,...
Portland-area schools deploy extra efforts as test results peg Oregon’s academic slide as among worst in nation
Some Oregon schools have added more hours of math instruction, offered teachers more training or switched to what they say are more effective math textbooks or reading series as they strive to make up for learning lost during the pandemic. Districts are showing varying levels of readiness, however, to help...
Portland Trail Blazers beat Denver Nuggets 135-110: Live updates recap
The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Denver Nuggets 135-110 Monday night at the Moda Center, improving to 4-0 on the season. Damian Lillard led the Blazers with 31 points and eight assists, but it was Anfernee Simons who stole the show. The Blazers’ starting shooting guard torched the Nuggets in third quarter, draining six three-pointers and scoring 22 points as Portland turned a six-point halftime deficit into a 99-86 lead.
The Trail Blazers are 4-0, what’s going right and what could still be better? Blazer Focused podcast
The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 1999. The Blazer Focused podcast, sponsored by ZoomCare and hosted by Aaron Fentress and Craig Birnbach, take a look at the who, what and how that have propelled the Blazers to such a hot start.
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard named Western Conference Player of the Week
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week for the week ending October 23, the NBA announced on Monday. Lillard averaged 34.0 points over three games (all victories), while shooting 47.1% from the field, including 36.4% from three-point range. He also averaged 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
