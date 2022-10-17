ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

How Is Amarillo Explained To An Outsider? Check This Out.

When you're getting ready to move to a new place, the first thing you want to know about is...well, everything about the city and what you're getting into. I did it when I moved to Austin, I did it when I moved here. I wanted to know what was around, what's the housing like, the cost of living, things to do, etc. Admittedly, I spent a lot of time researching the youth baseball teams in the area for my boys as well.
Underground Tunnels In Amarillo? Where Do They Lead To?

It's funny how you can learn something new every day. I mean, I know that's the saying, but do we truly do that?. Today, I can say that's a true statement. There's still a LOT for me to learn about Amarillo, I've been here less than two years. This one however kinda blew my mind.
Review: Amarillo’s Senor Chubby’s Mexican Bar & Grill

Senor Chubby's Mexican Bar and Grill. They are now open in Wellington Square. They were pretty quiet about their grand opening. I even tried to message them asking when it was going to happen. Then on a random Tuesday this week, I saw the announcement that they were open. There...
New Boutique Store Opens in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Who doesn’t need another place to grab some cute clothing, jewelry, and home decor. GingerStudio806 is now open! It’s owned by Ashley Shadbolt and shared with Spruce Design Co. owner Tanna Murphy. They also have LINKED welded jewelry.
The Haiku Death Match Returns to Canyon, TX This Sunday at Four

Thanks to Dr. Matthew Harrison, Assistant Professor of English at West Texas A&M University, for stopping by High Plains Morning this week to remind the poets of the Texas Panhandle that they better start scribblin' out some powerful haiku poems for this popular, annual event. To hear the full interview with Dr. Harrison, click the link at the top of this page.
Chicken A Luxury? Why Is It Expensive Here In Amarillo?

This morning I had an interesting conversation with a coworker. We were talking about the last time we remembered buying chicken. Oddly enough, neither one of us could remember the last time. The reason? It's expensive. Why is chicken so incredibly expensive in Amarillo?. I Miss Being Able To Enjoy...
Amarillo Woman Acquitted Of Murder

An Amarillo woman has been acquitted on murder charges from a 2019 incident. Court records from Randall County District Court show Brittney Carter was found not guilty of killing her husband, Aaron Carter in September 2019. More than 20 witnesses were called during the course of the seven-day trial, according...
Halloween events in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area. Pathpoint Fellowship Fall Fest - 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at 6215 Canyon Drive - Enjoy food trucks, hayrides, bounce houses and more!. Friday, Oct. 21. Lifted Smoke & Vape...
