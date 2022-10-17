ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

One Of Real Housewives Of New York City’s New Cast Members Sparked A Response From GLAAD

By Erik Swann
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07h5gU_0icd6nMG00

At present, The Real Housewives of New York City is undergoing a major overhaul . It was revealed earlier this year that the upcoming fourteenth season of the Bravo reality TV series would essentially serve as a reboot. With that, the cast list was blown up completely, and EP Andy Cohen and co. sought to forge an entirely new roster of stars. That list of franchise newcomers was finally announced this past weekend at BravoCon, and one of the cast members sparked a response from GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation).

Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 is set to include a number of accomplished women, including Jenna Lyons. As noted by People , Lyons currently serves as the co-founder and CEO of LoveSeen, a beauty brand. She previously worked with J.Crew Group as the company’s president and executive creator director. And on top of that, in 2020, she also had a reality TV show on HBO Max. GLAAD Vice President of Communications & Talent Anthony Allen Ramos commented on the show’s decision to cast Lyons, who’s a member of the LGBTQ+ community. In his statement, Ramos praised Bravo for adding the socialite to the show:

Bravo has a long history of casting interesting, entertaining, and dynamic LGBTQ people in their highly popular programming and it’s exciting to see Jenna Lyons, a highly successful woman in business and a member of the LGBTQ community, join the newly rebooted The Real Housewives of New York City which is one of the network’s most beloved series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ndb8Y_0icd6nMG00

(Image credit: NBC)

The network has indeed featured a number of stars from the community across its wide slate of reality TV show offerings. In terms of Real Housewives , the sprawling franchise welcomed its first openly LGBTQ+ cast member in 2021 when Julia Lemigova joined the Miami spinoff . Additionally, fellow franchise alums Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Noella Bergener and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas have also come out since their tenures on their respective shows. So all in all, this latest casting builds on the progress that the network has been making.

Joining Jenna Lyons on the show will be publicist and brand consultant Jessel Taank, philanthropic Somalian model Ubah Hassan, lifestyle blogger Sai De Silva, longtime real estate agent Erin Dana Lichy and digital influencer Lizzy Savetsky. These ladies should help to inject some new life into the New York spinoff. And that’s something the producers are likely excited about following the series’ “doomed” thirteenth season .

Season 13 added Eboni K. Williams to the reality TV ranks and, upon her casting, the show began to feature some discussions regarding race and culture . These conversations received mixed reactions from viewers and some of the stars themselves. Before the reboot news was announced, Leah McSweeney expressed interest in returning . And after the reboot plans were confirmed, Luann De Lesseps left Bravo all together , as she signed a deal with E!.

This new season of RHONY is going to be pretty experimental, to say the least. However, Andy Cohen and the network as a whole seem confident that viewers will take to this new cast of dynamic women. The premiere will surely be an auspicious moment for Jenna Lyons, who will entertain the masses while also firmly representing the LGBTQ+ community.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 is set to premiere in 2013 and, in the meantime, you can catch up on the show by streaming previous episodes using a Peacock subscription .

Comments / 0

Related
The List

BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY

When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
NEW YORK STATE
msn.com

Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022

Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Teresa Giudice Didn’t Get a Prenup

The RHONJ cast member addressed her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas for a fan on WWHL during BravoCon 2022. As you might recall, before she wed Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Andy Cohen shared with Teresa Giudice that he “wanted” her to sign a prenup before the wedding. And when she appeared on the October 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she confirmed that she did not, in fact, end up signing one.
NEW JERSEY STATE
RadarOnline

'RHOBH' Star Kathy Hilton Slams Sobbing Sister Kyle Richards, Calls Her 'Cruel And Disgusting'

Kathy Hilton has no sympathy left for her sister Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, took to social media to slam the mother-of-four, 53, after popular podcaster Christian Gray Snow expressed concern for Richards.The awkward back-and-forth occurred when executive producer Alex Baskin shared a teaser for the Season 12 reunion episode in which Richards is seen visibly upset, openly crying as she tells Andy Cohen, "I'm really not okay right now. I don't want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?""I'm so worried about why Kyle is so upset," the Christian Gray Snow Show...
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW JERSEY STATE
HollywoodLife

Caroline Manzo Confirms She Recently Turned Down Another Invite To Return To ‘RHONJ’ (Exclusive)

Caroline Manzo revealed to HollywoodLife at BravoCon that she was recently asked to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she declined the invitation. “It was a thank you, no thank you,” the 61-year-old EXCLUSIVELY said on October 14. “I’ve had many conversations. Just had one a couple months ago,” Caroline added. “I wanna have fun. If I can’t have fun. I’m too old. If I can’t have fun, I’m not going.”
RadarOnline

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah TRASHES Andy Cohen After Bravo Boss Teases She's No Longer With Network After Guilty Plea

Jen Shah came for Andy Cohen after the Bravo daddy insinuated she's no longer a member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast after pleading guilty to wire fraud. In fact, she believes it's a double standard and she's dragging Real Housewives of New Jersey star-turned-convicted criminal Teresa Giudice into the mess, RadarOnline.com can report.Hours after Cohen addressed why Shah wasn't on her franchise panel at BravoCon on Sunday, she hit back at him on Twitter by agreeing with a fan who claimed he was making an example out of her because of the color of her skin."Once...
Reality Tea

Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama

Even though the family drama between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga has never settled down — Gia Giudice is revealing that she’s still in touch with her uncle and his wife, Melissa Gorga. BravoCon 2022 was packed full of goodness. Exclusive tidbits and so much more have filled the Housewives social media sphere with just […] The post Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
159K+
Followers
39K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy