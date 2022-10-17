Jackie Screws, President of Chattahoochee Valley Community College, has been affiliated with the United Way for more than two decades. Before coming to Phenix City, she was part of the United Way of Barber County Board of Directors. She continued to support the organization as it became Wiregrass United Way. Finally, when she transitioned to Phenix City, it was only natural for her to seek out the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley. She currently serves on the Board of Directors.

PHENIX CITY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO