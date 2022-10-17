Read full article on original website
Millions of dollars, hundreds of jobs coming to Alabama’s Capital with major investment
A new major economic development is coming to Montgomery with a $600 million investment that will create 280 full-time jobs for the state.
Green auto supplier announces $10 million Auburn project, to hire 90
An automotive supplier making carbon canisters for gasoline and hybrid vehicles is coming to Auburn’s Technology Park South. Korea Fuel Tech America is planning to renovate an existing building in the park, pumping more than $10 million into the project and hiring 90, according to the City of Auburn.
Warming center to open as cold front moves across Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has announced it will open a warming center as a cold front makes its way across Alabama. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, a warming center will open at 3446 LeBron Road if temperatures fall below freezing. Masks, cots and warm blankets will be provided for anyone who needs shelter from freezing temperatures.
Local woman battles Lou Gehrig’s Disease
ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a progressive neuromuscular disease that impacts one’s nerve cells that control muscle movements. It robs the body of its ability to walk, speak, swallow, and even breathe. After diagnosis, patients can expect a life expectancy, on average, to be between just two and five years. A cure hasn’t been found, yet, but patients and their families are hopeful. One patient is Phenix City resident Renee Richardson.
King Honda returns to new location in Opelika after 14 years
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 14 long years of on and off construction, the new King Honda dealership is finally opening up soon for business. “Oh, I’ve been waiting forever,” said customer Marie Hanna. Marie Hanna isn’t the only customer who has been waiting years for the new...
Montgomery opens warming center in case of freezing temperatures
In anticipation of freezing temperatures tonight the City of Montgomery has opened a warming center for anyone without shelter or the means for heating. The center is located at 3446 LeBron Road. Masks, cots and blankets will be provided. No photo ID is required. Anyone with prescribed medications should bring...
Top Auburn football coaching candidate may have flown to Nebraska for meeting
There’s nothing that gets college football die-hards going like tracking the trajectory of private flights from areas of interest to others. Deion Sanders’ potential flight from Jackson, Mississippi to the Plains got many Tiger fans excited about the prospect of ‘Prime Time’ becoming the next Auburn football head coach.
HVAC company, state fire marshal urge caution ahead of cold snap
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians will soon be firing up their furnaces, meaning more business for heating and air companies. “We do a lot of furnace tuneups,” said Will Imbusch with Bill Bradley Services in Montgomery. He said routine unit checkups not only help heaters last longer, but they...
Southern chill! Freeze warnings begin tonight
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some of the coldest air that we have seen since late winter will filter in today through Thursday. As high-pressure settles, we’ll see plenty of sunshine but temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 50s. Winds will stay gusty with gust up to 20 mph, this means it will feel a few degrees cooler throughout the day.
Auburn football fans revel in Alabama fans’ ref complaints after Tennessee loss
Auburn football fans are drinking Alabama Crimson Tide fan tears like the blood of Christ at mass following cries that the referees during Saturday’s 52-49 Third Saturday in October loss to Tennessee — the first such loss since 2006 when the iPhone was still not yet released — were colluding against them.
Structure fire on 600 block of North Donahue in Auburn; Police ask citizens to avoid the area
Auburn Public Safety Department asks citizens to avoid the 600 block of North Donahue Drive because of a structure fire at a residence. Auburn Fire Chief John Lankford said the fire is under control, but still asks citizens to continue to seek alternate routes. North Donahue Drive is closed between Clark Avenue and Cary Drive.
“Most of these people in here are going to lose their homes”; Residents of Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park outraged over living conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The residents in the Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park are outraged by their living conditions which includes dirty water, unstable trees and rising rent. They are asking for a change and many are threatening to not pay rent until there is one. David Shoemaker has...
Jackie Screws knows the importance of giving
Jackie Screws, President of Chattahoochee Valley Community College, has been affiliated with the United Way for more than two decades. Before coming to Phenix City, she was part of the United Way of Barber County Board of Directors. She continued to support the organization as it became Wiregrass United Way. Finally, when she transitioned to Phenix City, it was only natural for her to seek out the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley. She currently serves on the Board of Directors.
Alabama couple killed in shooting, investigation underway
A Macon County couple is dead after a shooting inside their Hurtsboro home, the gunfire allegedly injured two others inside the home.
UPDATE: Phenix City house fire leaves family displaced
UPDATE 10/17/2022 5:10 p.m.: Officials say the fire engulfed most of the home’s roof. The residing family, who were asleep when the fire first erupted, are now displaced. Incident Commander Mike Dempsey says it’s too early to determine the cause. “Once we arrived on the scene, we observed heavy smoke and flame conditions from the […]
Inmate strike inside Alabama prisons comes to end
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three weeks after strikes inside Alabama state prisons began, facilities have returned to normal. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, the strike, which led to work stoppages across state facilities, has ended. The work stoppages were a part of a protest at the Criminal Justice...
Central third and Auburn High fourth as Thompson and Hoover take top spots in new ASWA rankings
Central-Phenix City only moved up to No. 3 in the state rankings after toppling top-ranked Auburn High last Friday night. Thompson is back at No. 1. The defending state champions lost two games to start the season to opponents from Georgia and Tennessee, clearing the way for AHS to take the top spot with its 7-0 start, but Thompson has since won seven straight games against in-state opponents.
Marion County Manager Resigns
The Marion County Commission is once again faced with looking for a lead administrator. County Manager Will Johnson recently turned in a letter of resignation. His last day with the county will be October 26. He is leaving to accept the position of director of planning for the City...
Montgomery Hyundai Plant sued by former executive for alleged discrimination
A former executive at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama (HMMA) in Montgomery has sued the plant for alleged sexual and racial discrimination. Yvette Gilkey-Shuford had served as Director of Administration before her position was terminated during a restructuring in June, said a press release. She is being represented by Artur...
First Adult Pinewood Derby to be held in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Resting Pulse Brewing Company in Opelika, in partnership with Opelika Chamber of Commerce/Food Truck Friday, Smith T. Building Supply and the Auburn Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the first ever Adult Pinewood Derby on Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m., according to the Facebook page for the event. Resting Pulse Brewing […]
