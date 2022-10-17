Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Lady Hornets basketball set goal to reach Jackson.
The Poplarville Lady Hornets basketball team has a goal of being in this year’s 4A state champions. Last year the Lady Hornets made it to the first round of the playoffs but lost to Pass Christian. Second-year Head Coach Steve Willey said this year’s team is a little more...
Picayune Item
Picayune MBB will look new but will aspire for the same goal
Picayune boys basketball will start from scratch to work toward another final four appearance. “We want to go back again, it really hurt last year that we lost. But we’re going to be hungry to win.” said junior forward Dakeith Quinn. Picayune concluded the 2021-22 season 19-8 overall,...
Picayune Item
Davis brothers lead Pearl River men to second-place finish
SIKESTON, Mo. — The Pearl River rodeo team had another solid showing last weekend at the Three Rivers College rodeo. The men’s team earned its second straight second-place finish while the women’s team captured sixth place. “The guys did really good, but we still had a couple...
Picayune Item
Pearl River falls at No. 15 Gulf Coast State
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Pearl River Volleyball team continued its road trip on Tuesday, taking on No. 15 Gulf Coast State. The Wildcats fought hard throughout the match but fell short, 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-15). SET ONE. Pearl River (18-11 overall) opened the scoring in set one by...
Picayune Item
No. 9 Pearl River stumbles against rival Gulf Coast
PERKINSTON, Miss. — Despite giving maximum effort until the very end, the No. 9 Pearl River men’s soccer team saw its winning streak come to an end Tuesday, falling to rival Gulf Coast 3-1. “I thought it was a very good game. I’ve been trying to tell people that they are back,” Pearl River coach Drew Gallant said. “If you look at their losses, several of them are against ranked teams. It was a rivalry game. We gambled at the end by making the tactical decision to push all of our numbers forward. We were either going to score or they were going to get us on the counter.
Picayune Item
Mixed doubles fundraiser set for Nov. 5
PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast Tennis teams are holding their annual Mixed Doubles Tournament on Nov. 5. The event will take place at the MGCCC Tennis Complex on the Perkinston Campus starting at 9 a.m. The entry fee will be $50 per player, with each duo guaranteed three...
Picayune Item
Arlis Grice
Arlis Frank Grice, Jr. of Picayune, Mississippi, 86, passed away on October 18, 2022. He had been a resident of Picayune for the last 37 years. Arlis was a member of Parkview Baptist Church, Picayune, Mississippi. Arlis was a Southern Baptist pastor for 50 years, preaching throughout Mississippi and in the New Orleans, Louisiana and Memphis, Tennessee areas. He enjoyed woodworking and horses.
prentissheadlight.com
Mississippi Green Oil in Prentiss nears completion
Construction at Mississippi Green Oil in Prentiss is almost complete and owner Tom Moore and CEO Winston Ceasear are eager to get the ball rolling. MGO is Jefferson Davis County’s first medical marijuana facility. It is located in the former Griffith’s Tire warehouse on John Street Extension, but the...
deltanews.tv
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Mississippi
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
WDSU
Frost possible Thursday morning in Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi
NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday morning shattered record lows across the Northshore and south Mississippi. It was the earliest freeze ever recorded in Slidell. Another freeze is likely again tonight, and with a calmer breeze, frost is likely, too. Protect pets, plants and people!. Thursday morning temperatures:. Northshore/South Mississippi: A...
ourmshome.com
South Mississippi Fair Returns to Laurel With Chapel Hart Headlining
With a little bit of a chill in the air, it’s the perfect time for some great falltime activities. The South Mississippi Fair rolls into Laurel on October 21 and stays in town until October 29. As always, there will be exciting rides, great music, delicious food, and something for everyone to enjoy.
franchising.com
Captain D’s Expands Mississippi Footprint with Latest Restaurant Opening in Gulfport
Fast Casual Seafood Brand Leverages Real Estate Conversion Expertise To Bring First Location to Gulfport Market. October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Gulfport, Mississippi. Located at 11487 US-49, this is the first Captain D’s for Gulfport and the brand’s 30th restaurant in Mississippi. The site was previously a Church’s Chicken and showcases Captain D’s successful real estate strategy of converting former restaurant spaces into a thriving seafood franchise.
theadvocate.com
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.
It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
NOLA.com
Two hopefuls challenge incumbent for Pearl River Police Chief job
Three candidates will face off as the race for police chief in Pearl River heats up ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent Jack Sessions seeks another term as the town's top cop while two challengers, Kevin Casmere and Floyd Trascher, hope to get their chance to take over the town’s law enforcement agency.
WLOX
Man was driving back from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida before fatal I-10 crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An overnight crash on I-10 near the Long Beach exit killed one person and sent another to the hospital. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer has identified the deceased victim as 58-year-old Frank Culler from Saint Amant, Louisiana. Switzer says Culler was driving back from Florida, where he was helping with Hurricane Ian cleanup.
WDAM-TV
Parts of I-59 shut down in Purvis area following 18-wheeler fire
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on Wednesday night, shutting down parts of northbound I-59 in the Purvis area. Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said the shutdown is on the northbound side of I-59 past the Purvis exit, around mile marker 52. He said firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and will continue to cool the wreckage until a wrecker can remove the unit.
Mother’s search for missing Mississippi teen continues into second week
The search for a teen from Lucedale, Mississippi is still active one week after she was reported missing.
impact601.com
City of Laurel approves voluntary annexation
The Laurel City Council is working to expand its boundaries. In August the city begun the process to handle a voluntary annexation. During that City Council meeting, members of the council voted to approve a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign an Engagement Letter with a law firm concerning an annexation effort.
Child accidentally run over in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 12-year-old girl is receiving medical care after she was accidentally run over in Jones County on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the girl had run out in front of the car when the incident happened at Lone Oak Apartments. She was taken […]
Mississippi officials investigating officer-involved shooting on Gulf Coast
Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the Gulf Coast. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) reports in a press release an officer-involved shooting involving Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, around 3:30 P.M. near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave. MBI is currently...
