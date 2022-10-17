Before the 2022-23 NBA season began, ESPN’s Zach Lowe (subscription required) reported that the Milwaukee Bucks would spend the year looking for “one more piece.”. The Bucks have been linked to a handful of players lately, including Jordan Clarkson, Jerami Grant, and Bojan Bogdanovic, as they appear to be hard at work trying to find that piece. As Lowe said in his reporting, Jae Crowder is a player who the Bucks also have an interest in. Milwaukee’s interest was reaffirmed earlier this week when The Athletic’s Shams Charania (subscription required) reported that the Bucks have had recent conversations with the Phoenix Suns regarding Crowder. It appears that Crowder is a player the Bucks have their sights set on, and the forward may be the “one more piece” they are reportedly looking to acquire.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO