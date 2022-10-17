ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

2 trade packages to help the Milwaukee Bucks acquire Jae Crowder

Before the 2022-23 NBA season began, ESPN’s Zach Lowe (subscription required) reported that the Milwaukee Bucks would spend the year looking for “one more piece.”. The Bucks have been linked to a handful of players lately, including Jordan Clarkson, Jerami Grant, and Bojan Bogdanovic, as they appear to be hard at work trying to find that piece. As Lowe said in his reporting, Jae Crowder is a player who the Bucks also have an interest in. Milwaukee’s interest was reaffirmed earlier this week when The Athletic’s Shams Charania (subscription required) reported that the Bucks have had recent conversations with the Phoenix Suns regarding Crowder. It appears that Crowder is a player the Bucks have their sights set on, and the forward may be the “one more piece” they are reportedly looking to acquire.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: This is Killian Hayes “time to grow.”

To say that Killian Hayes has gotten off to a poor start for the Detroit Pistons would be an understatement, as he currently might be the worst player in the NBA. After last night’s zero point, four turnover performance, Killian Hayes is now averaging 2.3 points per game and shooting an unbelievable 12 percent from the field.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

293K+
Followers
557K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy