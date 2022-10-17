Journey to play Mechanics Bank Arena with Toto as special guest

Classic rock band and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame recipients Journey will be performing at the Mechanics Bank Arena on Saturday, April 22nd. The show will feature the band Toto as special guests.

Journey is known for many chart-topping singles during the 1970s and 1980s, such as "Any Way You Want It," "Don't Stop Believing," "Wheel in the Sky," "Lights," "Faithfully," and many more songs. Meanwhile, Toto is best known for their 1982 hit "Africa," which saw a resurgence in popularity during the 2000s following many uses in television shows such as South Park and Family Guy and again in 2018 after being covered by alternative rock band Weezer.

Tickets to the show will be available on AXS.com starting Friday, October 21st. Prices will range from $45 to $145 depending on seating.