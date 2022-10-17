Grant applications for Ky. opioid settlement funds are open

People and organizations can now apply for funding from Kentucky’s portion of a multi-state settlement with four drug companies accused of fueling the opioid crisis.

The state is expected to receive $478 million over the next 18 years, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a Monday statement.

It’s part of a $26 billion settlement between multiple states and companies AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson and Johnson & Johnson.

In Kentucky, the money is intended to be split between state and local governments. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission , created through 2021 legislation, will oversee distribution of the state’s half of the disbursement.

“An important part of our work in combating the opioid epidemic involves administering the Commonwealth’s portion of the $478 million in opioid settlement funds,” Cameron said in a statement.

The funds are to be used, in part, to support programming for addiction treatment, recovery and prevention.

“We appreciate the dedication of those who stand on the front lines in this fight and invite organizations to apply for funding so that, together, we can lend hope and help to those struggling with opioid use disorder,” Cameron said.

A report released this summer by the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and the Office of Drug Control Policy shows more than 2,000 Kentuckians died from overdose in 2021 , a 14.5% increase over the previous year.

The commission has been holding town halls across the state to learn more about how different communities have been affected by the crisis. More are scheduled through the end of November.

Each town hall will run from 6 to 8 p.m. local time.

Oct. 18 – Kenton County Government Center, 1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, Ky.

Oct. 26 – University of Kentucky Student Center, 160 Avenue of Champions, Lexington, Ky.

Nov. 1 – Simmons College, 1000 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Ky.

Nov. 9 – Western Kentucky University, 2355 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, Ky.

Nov. 29 – Paducah Convention Center, 415 Park St, Paducah, Ky.

To apply for funding, visit ag.ky.gov/OAAC . For questions regarding the application process, contact Alison Chavies at 502-696-5638 or Scott Hornbuckle at 502-234-4194 or email kyoaac@ky.gov .