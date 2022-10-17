ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Tiger, current analyst gives his top 4 after Week 7

A former Clemson standout and current ACC analyst took to Twitter on Sunday, giving his top four teams after Week 7 of the college football season.

Eric Mac Lain, the former Tiger All-ACC offensive lineman and current ACC Network analyst, has Clemson at No. 3 in his top four behind Tennessee at No. 1 and Ohio State at No. 2.

Georgia rounds out Mac Lain’s top four, with Michigan and Alabama being his next two teams.

Michigan rolled over Penn State, 41-17, in Ann Arbor on Saturday, while Alabama was edged by Tennessee in Knoxville, 52-49. Ohio State did not play Saturday.

The Tigers, of course, are coming off a 34-28 win at Florida State on Saturday night.

Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) returns to Death Valley this Saturday for its undefeated showdown against Syracuse (6-0, 3-0). Kickoff is set for noon on ABC.

