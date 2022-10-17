ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

Charlie Brown holiday specials won’t air on TV again – here’s how to watch them

By Joey Gill, Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfm2l_0icd4v6Q00

( WJBF ) — A beloved television tradition returns for the holidays this year, but you won’t be able to watch like you have in the past.

Three Charlie Brown specials – “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” – will only air on Apple TV+ after previously appearing on both the streaming service and PBS in 2021.

After airing on the network only one year, PBS says that they no longer hold the rights to the specials.

Netflix launches site showcasing New Mexico film locations

“Regretfully, PBS does not have the rights to distribute the Peanuts specials this year. We’ll all have to watch for the Great Pumpkin in a different pumpkin patch this Halloween,” said PBS in a reply tweet dated September 29 .

It’s the second time that the specials will not air on broadcast television. In 2020, the specials moved exclusively to Apple TV+ after Apple acquired the rights to the Peanuts franchise in 2018. Previously, the specials aired from 1966 to 2000 on CBS and from 2001 to 2020 on ABC.

Of the original 35 Peanuts specials produced up until 1992, the Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas episodes remain the most popular and most re-aired. PBS was able to strike a deal with Apple in 2021 to air the three holiday classics.

Despite no longer airing on TV, non-subscribers can stream the holiday specials through Apple TV+ for free in a limited window. The Halloween special will be free to stream from Oct. 28 through Oct. 31, the Thanksgiving special from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27, and the Christmas special from Dec. 22 through Dec. 25.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ronchetti cites Governor’s misconduct allegations

*Editor’s Note: This article originally stated that payments to an Atlanta-based law firm representing Hallinan began in 2021. They actually began in 2020. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A recent television ad from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti highlights sexual misconduct allegations against his Democratic opponent, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. The allegations first emerged in 2019, but […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
KRQE News 13

Convicted killer asks judge to reconsider life sentence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Esias Madrid, the killer of Manzano High School student Jayden Chavez-Silver, is asking a judge to reconsider his life sentence. His attorney’s argue he should have been prosecuted and sentenced under the serious youthful offender guidelines, since he was 17-years-old at the time. Madrid shot Chavez-Silver in a drive-by at a house […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?

The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man sentenced for hitting, burning victim

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lance Cojo, 36, of Mescalero, New Mexico was sentenced October 11 to two years in prison for domestic violence. In April, Cojo pleaded guilty to assault of an intimate or dating partner resulting in substantial bodily injury and assault of an intimate dating partner by strangling. Officials say on December 31, 2021, […]
MESCALERO, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal crash leaves motorcyclist dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near 2nd Street and San Lorenzo. Police say Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. a motorcycle and SUV were involved in a crash that left the motorcyclist dead. APD says the motorcycle was speeding and did not have its front headlight on when an SUV […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Senator resigns from New Mexico’s legislature

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Outspoken state Senator Jacob Candelaria has resigned from office. The independent lawmaker from Albuquerque submitted his resignation letter to the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday. Candelaria was elected to state senate three times as Democrat but changed his party affiliation to “declined to state” last December over disagreements with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man who shot at deputies now accused of stealing cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Enrique Torres, the man who shot at a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy, is back in jail. Torres is accused of stealing cars and stripping the stolen vehicles. Torres was caught Tuesday in the South Valley along with another man allegedly stripping stolen vehicles. Torres was arrested after a foot chase. Torres shot […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

WANTED: New Mexico man repeatedly getting into police chases

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who keeps getting into police chases this year — and keeps getting out of jail with the promise he’ll behave — is now on the run. You might remember Paul Mares from earlier this year – he was on probation when he took state police on a chaotic 15-minute chase on I-25 near Las Vegas after running a stop sign.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Española man charged with murder after shooting at trailer park

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office says a dispute turned deadly Monday night at a trailer park outside Española. Jerrid Maestas told police he was arguing with two drunk men who were later identified as Elmer Sanchez Sr. and Elmer Sanchez Jr. when they shot at him. However, Sanchez Jr. was shot and […]
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Democrat appointed as Otero County Commissioner

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The governor has appointed a Democrat to fill the seat vacated by controversial Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin. Stephanie DuBois was appointed to replace Griffin in the county’s second district. Griffin, founder of the organization Cowboys for Trump, was forced from office over his participation in the January 6 attack on the […]
OTERO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposed changes for two major Albuquerque roads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City of Albuquerque officials are hosting two public meetings Wednesday. Officials will go over preliminary designs for two major roads; Paseo Del Norte East of Unser and Unser north of Paseo. City officials are proposing big changes for both roads. The plans include more lanes, bike and pedestrian improvements, new signals and lighting. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Autopsy of late Organ Mountain football player released

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – An autopsy report says Organ Mountain football player Abraham Romero died from blunt trauma to the head. The 17-year-old collapsed on the field in a game against Deming on Aug. 26. He spent three weeks in a medically induced coma before dying on Sept. 17. As first reported by the Las Cruces […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Police investigating fatal crash south of Roswell

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash on U.S. 285 between Roswell and Artesia Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. They say that a semi-tractor trailer was headed south behind a Chevrolet pickup when the pickup was rear-ended by the semi. After impact, the pickup rolled killing 23-year-old Luis Alberto Borunda who died […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy