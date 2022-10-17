LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police are looking for a suspect they say stole a woman’s car at gunpoint and forced her to withdraw money for him from an ATM. According to Lawrence police, a woman was leaving the Dollar Tree in the 8600 block of Pendleton Pike around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon when a suspect approached her as she opened her car door.

LAWRENCE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO