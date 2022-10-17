Read full article on original website
Related
Missing child and mother located, IMPD says
UPDATE (Oct. 25, 2022): Indianapolis Metropolitan police said the child and her mother have been located. They’re not seeking the location of anyone else in connection with the case. “We would like to thank the community for their assistance,” the department said in a statement. Original story. INDIANAPOLIS...
Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in Lawrence where she was forced to withdraw money from ATM
Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in Lawrence where she was forced to withdraw money from ATM. Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in …. Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in Lawrence where she was forced to withdraw money from ATM. New group fitness program for amputees launches in …. A local...
Authorities searching for car restoration employee accused of scamming customers
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. Bragg is facing theft and fraud charges in Indiana and in Florida. Investigators say Bragg ran a car restoration shop in Whiteland and scammed customers out of thousands of...
1 seriously injured in overnight crash on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS – At least one person was seriously injured in a crash involving a semi-trailer late Tuesday on Indy’s south side. According to INDOT, the crash happened just before 11: 30 p.m. Tuesday on I-65 near Southport Road. The right three northbound lanes were closed by investigators for...
Lawrence police investigating armed carjacking, robbery of a woman on Pendleton Pike
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police are looking for a suspect they say stole a woman’s car at gunpoint and forced her to withdraw money for him from an ATM. According to Lawrence police, a woman was leaving the Dollar Tree in the 8600 block of Pendleton Pike around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon when a suspect approached her as she opened her car door.
New group fitness program for amputees launches in Indianapolis
A local physical therapist is working to making group fitness more accessible for amputees in Central Indiana. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/new-group-fitness-program-for-amputees-launches-in-indianapolis/. New group fitness program for amputees launches in …. A local physical therapist is working to making group fitness more accessible for amputees in Central Indiana. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/new-group-fitness-program-for-amputees-launches-in-indianapolis/. 2 shot, 1 dead on...
Man arrested in connection with deadly October shooting on east side
A man is under arrest for his alleged role in a deadly shooting from earlier this month on Indianapolis’ east side. Man arrested in connection with deadly October shooting …. A man is under arrest for his alleged role in a deadly shooting from earlier this month on Indianapolis’...
IMPD launches recruitment campaign as academy numbers slump
This week IMPD is launching the “Why We Serve” campaign with billboards and social media posts to convince police officers and recruits across the Midwest to come to Indianapolis. “This happens a week after our City County Council approved one of the highest wages for new recruits in...
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
Following the general election in Decatur County
DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Decatur County will decide who will take a county-wide position. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. The county-wide election is for the county sheriff. You can follow along below for the latest results from that...
2 men shot, killed near 38th and Meridian early Monday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot and killed early Monday morning on the near north side of Indianapolis, according to police. IMPD received a call about the shooting around 4:55 a.m. The victims were found in the 3700 block of N. Meridian Street, about a block south of the Meridian and W. 38th Street intersection.
State police find drugs, guns, cash in car with 4 kids; parents arrested
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State troopers arrested two parents Friday after finding guns, drugs and thousands in cash during a traffic stop with four kids in the car. According to a release from Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling I-74 east of Batesville just before 1 p.m. when he stopped a white GMC Acadia for a traffic violation, according to the release.
Bloomington man arrested after woman jumps out of car during kidnapping, police say
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington said a violent kidnapping ended with one man in jail and a woman jumping out of a moving vehicle. Officers were first called to a Bloomington hospital on October 18 to speak with the female patient. She told officers she was riding in...
Troubled Greenwood hotel shut down by city
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The front lobby doors are locked, and a sign on the window indicates the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites at 1117 East Main Street in Greenwood is closed. The Greenwood Plan Commission gave the owner until 7:25 p.m. Wednesday to clear out. ”I honestly believe...
Man shot and killed inside his northeast side residence
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after being shot multiple times Sunday afternoon inside his residence on Indianapolis’ northeast side. Indy metro police officers were called around 3:05 p.m. to the 4000 block of Hampshire Court, a residential area near E. 42nd St. and Post Rd., on report of a person shot.
Martinsville man faces OWI charges after off-road vehicle crash seriously injures passenger
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A Martinsville man is facing operating while intoxicated charges after he crashed an off-road vehicle, which seriously injured his passenger, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday. Bobby Walker, age 53, was charged with operating while intoxicated (OWI), OWI with endangerment and OWI causing serious...
Following the Monroe County primary election races
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Monroe County will decide who will take three contested county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions along with a school referendum. Among the county-wide elections are the county commissioner, recorder and sheriff. You can...
Winning $50,000 Powerball Double Play ticket sold in Hamilton County
INDIANAPOLIS — Anyone who played Monday night’s Powerball lottery in Noblesville and selected the Double Play option — check your ticket!. A $50,000 winning ticket was sold in the $10 million Powerball Double Play lottery. Hoosier Lottery officials announced a ticket matching four out of five numbers...
Following the general election in Bartholomew County
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Bartholomew County will decide who will take four county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. Among the county-wide elections are the county clerk, auditor, recorder, and treasurer. You can follow along below for the...
Shelbyville woman pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $700K from local business
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelbyville woman has pled guilty to multiple wire fraud charges after nearly $700,000 was embezzled from a local business over the span of 8 years. Tammy Scudder was charged with four counts of wire fraud after she allegedly stole over $690K from Plymate, Inc. between 2012 and Dec. 2020.
