Monroe County, IN

Missing child and mother located, IMPD says

UPDATE (Oct. 25, 2022): Indianapolis Metropolitan police said the child and her mother have been located. They’re not seeking the location of anyone else in connection with the case. “We would like to thank the community for their assistance,” the department said in a statement. Original story. INDIANAPOLIS...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in Lawrence where she was forced to withdraw money from ATM

Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in Lawrence where she was forced to withdraw money from ATM
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
1 seriously injured in overnight crash on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS – At least one person was seriously injured in a crash involving a semi-trailer late Tuesday on Indy’s south side. According to INDOT, the crash happened just before 11: 30 p.m. Tuesday on I-65 near Southport Road. The right three northbound lanes were closed by investigators for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lawrence police investigating armed carjacking, robbery of a woman on Pendleton Pike

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police are looking for a suspect they say stole a woman’s car at gunpoint and forced her to withdraw money for him from an ATM. According to Lawrence police, a woman was leaving the Dollar Tree in the 8600 block of Pendleton Pike around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon when a suspect approached her as she opened her car door.
LAWRENCE, IN
New group fitness program for amputees launches in Indianapolis

A local physical therapist is working to making group fitness more accessible for amputees in Central Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IMPD launches recruitment campaign as academy numbers slump

This week IMPD is launching the “Why We Serve” campaign with billboards and social media posts to convince police officers and recruits across the Midwest to come to Indianapolis. “This happens a week after our City County Council approved one of the highest wages for new recruits in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
INDIANA STATE
Following the general election in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Decatur County will decide who will take a county-wide position. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. The county-wide election is for the county sheriff. You can follow along below for the latest results from that...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
2 men shot, killed near 38th and Meridian early Monday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot and killed early Monday morning on the near north side of Indianapolis, according to police. IMPD received a call about the shooting around 4:55 a.m. The victims were found in the 3700 block of N. Meridian Street, about a block south of the Meridian and W. 38th Street intersection.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
State police find drugs, guns, cash in car with 4 kids; parents arrested

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State troopers arrested two parents Friday after finding guns, drugs and thousands in cash during a traffic stop with four kids in the car. According to a release from Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling I-74 east of Batesville just before 1 p.m. when he stopped a white GMC Acadia for a traffic violation, according to the release.
BATESVILLE, IN
Troubled Greenwood hotel shut down by city

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The front lobby doors are locked, and a sign on the window indicates the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites at 1117 East Main Street in Greenwood is closed. The Greenwood Plan Commission gave the owner until 7:25 p.m. Wednesday to clear out. ”I honestly believe...
GREENWOOD, IN
Man shot and killed inside his northeast side residence

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after being shot multiple times Sunday afternoon inside his residence on Indianapolis’ northeast side. Indy metro police officers were called around 3:05 p.m. to the 4000 block of Hampshire Court, a residential area near E. 42nd St. and Post Rd., on report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Following the Monroe County primary election races

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Monroe County will decide who will take three contested county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions along with a school referendum. Among the county-wide elections are the county commissioner, recorder and sheriff. You can...
Winning $50,000 Powerball Double Play ticket sold in Hamilton County

INDIANAPOLIS — Anyone who played Monday night’s Powerball lottery in Noblesville and selected the Double Play option — check your ticket!. A $50,000 winning ticket was sold in the $10 million Powerball Double Play lottery. Hoosier Lottery officials announced a ticket matching four out of five numbers...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Following the general election in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Bartholomew County will decide who will take four county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. Among the county-wide elections are the county clerk, auditor, recorder, and treasurer. You can follow along below for the...

