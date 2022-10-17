Effective: 2022-10-26 04:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-26 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute, especially over Santiam Pass.

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO