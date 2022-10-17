Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chelan County, Western Okanogan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 04:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-26 07:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County; Western Okanogan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional slushy snow accumulations up to an inch or two on Stevens Pass. * WHERE...Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 03:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-26 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area, Cascade mountains of Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade mountains of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 04:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-26 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute, especially over Santiam Pass.
Comments / 0