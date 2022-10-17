Read full article on original website
Some liberal organizers fear messaging, turnout shortcomings in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race
Candidates and their parties walk a political tightrope, seeking to attract typically loyal partisans along with those with more centrist or independent tendencies. But in the competitive U.S. Senate race, some organizers are expressing fear about whether Democratic leaders and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes are doing enough to turn out liberal voters in the race against U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
Judge tosses suit claiming illegal acts by Indiana treasurer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law by awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit was filed by a former top office staffer whom Treasurer Kelly Mitchell fired in 2014. It claimed the Republican bypassed required approvals from other state agencies in awarding contracts for lobbying and financial services without seeking competitive bids. Marion County Judge John Chavis issued an order last week dismissing the lawsuit, ruling that the state treasurer, as a separately elected statewide official, wasn’t required to submit contracts for approval from agencies controlled by the governor.
Georgia calls witnesses in defense of abortion law at trial
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge determining whether to strike down Georgia’s abortion limits has heard conflicting views about how such restrictions affect doctors who care for pregnant women. Georgia’s law bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy though it allows for later abortions to prevent substantial harm to a pregnant woman or her death. Martina Badell is a doctor who specializes in maternal and fetal health. She said during trial Tuesday that the exception is unclear and has “hand-tied” doctors in the state. An obstetrician and gynecologist who testified for the state of Georgia said she expects doctors in the state will eventually receive guidance on that exception.
2 Arizona GOP officials vote against, then OK hand-count
PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans on a three-member county board in southeastern rural Arizona approved a proposal Monday for a hand-count of ballots in the Nov. 8 election after rejecting a differently worded but similar motion during in a chaotic meeting. The two Republicans voted for the measure after rejecting a first proposal that mentioned 100 volunteers who had already been vetted and trained for the hand count in Cochise County. The third board member is a Democrat who voted against both proposals, warning against expected lawsuits. The Republicans were under intense pressure from voters in the heavily Republican county who believe Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.
Crime, Trump center stage in sole New York governor’s debate
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Fights over crime, abortion and the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection took center stage as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul faced her Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, in their only televised campaign debate. Zeldin vowed Tuesday to repeal liberal criminal justice reforms his first day in office. Hochul blasted Zeldin’s past support for abortion restrictions and former President Donald Trump. Hochul called Zeldin an “election denier” as she tried to link him to Trump’s false claims of election fraud in 2020. Hochul has enjoyed a strong lead over Zeldin in much of the polling. But Zeldin has campaigned on calls to reduce a surge in violent crime.
Arizona officials back off on full hand-count, OK audit
PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans on the three-member Cochise County Board of Supervisors in southeastern Arizona dropped their insistence for a full hand-count of all ballots in the Nov. 8 election after county and state authorities warned Monday of legal repercussions. Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby had proposed the hand-count alongside the machine count but ultimately joined the board’s sole Democrat in voting against it. They were under pressure from voters who believe false claims of fraud in 2020. The board later voted 2-1 for a hand-count audit in all precincts, which the county attorney also called unlawful.
Rural Arizona county officials push ballot hand count
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in a rural county in southeastern Arizona are backing a hand count of all ballots in November’s midterm election alongside the machine count. But the Cochise County attorney’s office and state authorities say they don’t have legal authority. The two Republicans on the three-member Board of Supervisors have been pressured to push a hand-count by voters in the heavily Republican county who believe Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election. The third supervisor is a Democrat who has not made her position known. There has been a similar push in Nevada’s Nye County. The board will consider the proposal in a formal vote Monday afternoon.
Spokane College student in competition to play with Josh turner at the Grand Old Opry
SPOKANE, WASH- One college student from Spokane is currently in Nashville, Tennessee trying to make a name in music. Max Sadler is a senior at Belmont University trying to make it big, and he’s hoping his hometown can help him make him to the big stage. “Willie Nelson said...
Western states propose deal over beleaguered Rio Grande
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s attorney general says the state has reached a proposed settlement with Texas and Colorado in a yearslong battle over management of one of the longest rivers in North America. The agreement would need court approval, and attorneys for the federal government and two irrigation districts are objecting. The case has been pending before the U.S. Supreme Court for nearly a decade. Texas sued, claiming that groundwater pumping in southern New Mexico was reducing river flows. New Mexico argued it has been shorted on its share of the river. Colorado also has rights to the river. The terms of the proposed deal remain confidential.
South Dakota prosecutor: No charges for Noem’s airplane use
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state government aircraft says that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie says that there was “no basis to pursue” any actions on the allegations that the Republican governor had misused the state plane or that the plane’s flight records had been altered. She called an allegation that flight records had been tampered with “frivolous.” Noem, a potential 2024 White House contender, had used the plane to attend events hosted by political organizations in 2019.
Police chief in Virginia capital city resigns amid scrutiny
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials say the police chief in Virginia’s capital city has resigned. A statement released by the city of Richmond said Gerald Smith resigned Tuesday afternoon and will be on administrative leave through Dec. 31. Acting police Major Richard Edwards has been temporarily appointed as police chief while officials conduct a nationwide search for Smith’s replacement. Smith has been police chief since July 2020. He has been under scrutiny over recent months for comments he made in July about authorities thwarting a mass shooting. Smith said at a July 6 news conference that two men had planned the shooting at a July 4 fireworks show at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater. Two suspects were arrested, but neither has been charged with planning a mass shooting.
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have told jurors that a Wisconsin man intended to hurt people when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade last year. Darrell Brooks faces six counts of homicide and 70 other counts. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper told jurors during closing arguments in Brooks’ trial Tuesday that his failure to stop after hitting the first person shows his actions were intentional. She added that he tried to elude police by abandoning the SUV and shedding his sweatshirt as he ran away.
Texas teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to his home state. The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release Tuesday that 17-year-old Tyler Roenz, of Harris County, Texas, was discharged from a Nebraska hospital last week. He’s being held in Hall County, Nebraska, and faces an extradition hearing Friday. Authorities say the teen has been charged as an adult with murder in Texas in the killing of his mother, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, who died of strangulation and blunt force trauma. The teen’s father reported them missing Oct. 13.
Ian’s damage to Florida agriculture as high as $1.8 billion
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian caused as much as $1.8 billion in damages to Florida agriculture last month. A preliminary estimate released Monday by the Florida Department of Agriculture says the Category 4 storm caused between $1.1 billion and $1.8 billion in losses to the state’s crops and agriculture infrastructure when it tore through the peninsula after landing in southwest Florida. Crop damage ranged from $686 million to $1.2 billion. The biggest losses came from citrus, which had damages between $416 million and $675 million. The hurricane hit almost at the start of the citrus growing season. Florida produces about 60% of all the citrus consumed in the U.S.
Police: 2 men suspected in Florida shooting caught in Texas
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two suspects in a shooting outside a Florida bar that left one person dead and six wounded earlier this month have been arrested in Texas. Tampa police say the U.S. Marshal’s Office Fugitive Task Force arrested Josue Clavel and Damaso Bravo on Monday in Brownsville, Texas. In the early hours of Oct. 9, police say, Clavel and Bravo got into a fight with several people at the LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge in downtown Tampa. The fight moved outside, and officials say Clavel and Bravo fired multiple shots, striking seven people and killing one.
Scott Peterson finally moved off California’s death row
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco to Mule Creek State Prison east of Sacramento. Jurors imposed the death penalty after convicting Peterson of the first-degree murder of Laci Peterson and second-degree murder of the unborn son they were going to name Conner. The state’s high court overturned that sentence in August 2020. A state judge is now considering if Peterson deserves a new trial.
Authorities: Deputy fatally shoots man in Mojave Desert
ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has been shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy after he allegedly opened fire first in the Mojave Desert. Ezekiel Lamar Love was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting Monday. No deputies were hurt. San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies were called to Adelanto, about 85 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles, around 8:20 a.m. Monday. They had received a report of a person damaging property and threatening violence. Love allegedly began shooting at a deputy who was in a marked sheriff’s vehicle. Authorities say the deputy returned fire and Love was struck by the gunshots.
