WITN

Edgecombe County makes arrest after high speed chase

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man is arrested after a high speed chase through Edgecombe County. On Tuesday, Corporal J. Jones pulled over Shia-Quan Johnson. Johnson took off after handing Cpl. Jones his license and fled toward Tarboro. According to ECSO, Johnson was running cars off the road...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville robbery suspect arrested in Edgecombe County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A robbery suspect who was wanted in Greenville was arrested by an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday. Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. His information was run, and it indicated he was wanted in a robbery that happened on Oct. 5 in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Four men charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four men in an Eastern Carolina county have been charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction after a traffic stop on Monday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says at about 4 p.m., a State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ellis Road outside of Tarboro. The trooper called for help and Edgecombe County deputies responded.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Arrest made in Rocky Mount attempted murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Sunday night in a Rocky Mount parking lot. Police say 34-year-old Steven Webb is in critical condition at ECU Heath Medical Center after the 10:00 p.m. shooting. It happened in the parking lot of...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
neusenews.com

Driver transported to ECU Health in Greenville after single car accident

On Tuesday around 12:30pm, Emergency Services, the Kinston Police Department and Kinston Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of E New Bern Road and Meadowbrook Dr. According to Officer Rouse, “A male in his 30s has been transported to ECU Health in Greenville with non-life...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who hit a Farmville man while riding his bike was sentenced this morning to probation. Tionna Draughn pled guilty to reckless driving to endanger and failure to reduce speed stemming from the November 21st crash on U.S. 264 Alternate, west of Greenville. Troopers...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount police investigating child’s suspicious death

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police say they are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy as a suspicious death. Police said Nash County EMS responded to the 1100 block of York Street on Sunday at around 2:15 p.m. to a call of a child who was injured. It was reported a child […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina family is searching for answers after a 62-year-old man who was pronounced dead by first responders was later seen breathing by family members. Yuwanda Matthewson says her late stepfather, James Purvis, was found unresponsive at a home off Paris Avenue in Greenville on...
GREENVILLE, NC
fox5dc.com

6 juveniles identified in vicious Metrobus assault

WASHINGTON - FOX 5 has learned that authorities have identified six juveniles who were allegedly involved in the brutal assault of a woman riding a Southeast-bound Metrobus. According to Metro Transit Police, detectives were able to locate the juveniles by canvassing local schools in the area of the W4 bus route. The department said several school administrators assisted with the investigation.
WILSON, NC

