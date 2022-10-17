Read full article on original website
WITN
Edgecombe County makes arrest after high speed chase
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man is arrested after a high speed chase through Edgecombe County. On Tuesday, Corporal J. Jones pulled over Shia-Quan Johnson. Johnson took off after handing Cpl. Jones his license and fled toward Tarboro. According to ECSO, Johnson was running cars off the road...
Greenville robbery suspect arrested in Edgecombe County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A robbery suspect who was wanted in Greenville was arrested by an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday. Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. His information was run, and it indicated he was wanted in a robbery that happened on Oct. 5 in […]
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A traffic stop led to the arrest of three men on charges of possession of a weapon of mass destruction. On Monday at around 4 pm, an NC State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ellis Road outside Tarboro. The trooper called for assistance and was helped by […]
cbs17
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the victims in two separate deadly shootings in Edgecombe County. The county sheriff’s office said Tuesday that Lamichael Everette, 29, was shot early Sunday morning off of Tolbert Place in Princeville. Deputies got to the scene around 3 a.m. and found...
cbs17
4 arrested in Edgecombe County after fully automatic handgun found during traffic stop, deputies say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Four men face weapons charges after authorities found a handgun modified to be fully automatic and a large-scale magazine in their car during a traffic stop, deputies said. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Johnquavius Mckinney-Dickens, 20; De’airious Knight, 24; Rodrikus Dozier, 23;...
WITN
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four men in an Eastern Carolina county have been charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction after a traffic stop on Monday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says at about 4 p.m., a State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ellis Road outside of Tarboro. The trooper called for help and Edgecombe County deputies responded.
Man already in jail is charged in NC mom’s death, deputies say
Samantha Coppola, 39, who was found dead a week ago in her home, leaves behind a young son.
WITN
Arrest made in Rocky Mount attempted murder
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Sunday night in a Rocky Mount parking lot. Police say 34-year-old Steven Webb is in critical condition at ECU Heath Medical Center after the 10:00 p.m. shooting. It happened in the parking lot of...
neusenews.com
Driver transported to ECU Health in Greenville after single car accident
On Tuesday around 12:30pm, Emergency Services, the Kinston Police Department and Kinston Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of E New Bern Road and Meadowbrook Dr. According to Officer Rouse, “A male in his 30s has been transported to ECU Health in Greenville with non-life...
WITN
Grifton police officer out of hospital; driver charged for not moving over
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer is out of the hospital after state troopers say he was seriously injured during a traffic stop Friday afternoon. The Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 11, just inside Lenoir County around 4:15 p.m Friday. Sgt. Jared January said the Grifton...
WITN
Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who hit a Farmville man while riding his bike was sentenced this morning to probation. Tionna Draughn pled guilty to reckless driving to endanger and failure to reduce speed stemming from the November 21st crash on U.S. 264 Alternate, west of Greenville. Troopers...
Rocky Mount police investigating child’s suspicious death
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police say they are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy as a suspicious death. Police said Nash County EMS responded to the 1100 block of York Street on Sunday at around 2:15 p.m. to a call of a child who was injured. It was reported a child […]
WITN
Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina family is searching for answers after a 62-year-old man who was pronounced dead by first responders was later seen breathing by family members. Yuwanda Matthewson says her late stepfather, James Purvis, was found unresponsive at a home off Paris Avenue in Greenville on...
cbs17
CONETOE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a shooting on Sunday evening, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday around 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a “shots fired” call on Thigpen Road in Conetoe. After arriving, deputies found two males with gunshot wounds. One of the males succumbed from his injuries.
fox5dc.com
6 juveniles identified in vicious Metrobus assault
WASHINGTON - FOX 5 has learned that authorities have identified six juveniles who were allegedly involved in the brutal assault of a woman riding a Southeast-bound Metrobus. According to Metro Transit Police, detectives were able to locate the juveniles by canvassing local schools in the area of the W4 bus route. The department said several school administrators assisted with the investigation.
Trunk-or-treat event to be held by Pitt County Sheriff’s Office
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will be holding an event called “Heroes of the Night!” The event will be held this Friday. This will be a trunk-or-treat event that will allow the officers to hand out candy to all the citizens who show up. It will be from 5 – 8 […]
cbs17
Man shot, killed in Edgecombe County homicide, deputies say
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed Sunday in Edgecombe County, deputies say. Deputies said they received a call around 3 a.m. that a man had been shot off of Tolbert Place in Princeville. When they got to the scene, they said they found LaMichael Everette,...
WITN
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County Sheriff Office is investigating the death of a man after he passes away from gunshot injuries. Sunday evening around 6 p.m. ECSO responded to a call about shots being fired on Thigpen Rd in Conetoe. After arriving on the scene, two males were...
Death of 15-month-old boy suspicious, Rocky Mount police say
Police are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy as a suspicious death.
Suspect charged in murder after woman’s body found in trailer
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a trailer last week. Robert Edward Rathmann, 34, was charged on Friday by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office with an open count of murder in the death of Samantha Coppola, 39. He was […]
