Gov. Ivey awards over $19 million to help boost Alabama communities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Last Thursday, Oct. 13, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 Alabama towns, cities, and counties. The Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight and drainage problems, improve water or sewer services, and build or improve local community centers and playgrounds.
13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey: The Haunted Historic Places That Inspired The Book
Who doesn't remember reading 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey in school? If you grew up in Alabama, I can guarantee the book was in your school library. This was pre-internet time, after all. From it's first publishing in 1969, 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey was a huge hit and wildly popular - especially among it's targeted audience of young readers. Authors, Kathryn Tucker Windham and folklorist Margaret Gillis Figh gave a gift that kept us turning the pages in suspense. Not only did the book contain wonderfully southern crafted tales of hauntings and eerie sightings, but each story centered around an actual haunted location in our own state of Alabama. This brought the stories home and made them real. So, what has happened to these infamous creepy locations featured in the book since it was published? Do they still exsist? Let's revisit the places that gave birth to the spooky stories and see.
All of Alabama projected to be in a drought by early 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Just over 77% of Alabama is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions as of October 20th. That number is expected to go up to about 100% by the end of January 2023. That’s according to the latest seasonal outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center.
Significant flu activity in Alabama impacting school attendance
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Doctors say the flu is hitting hard and early this year. Dr. Richard Oyler, known to most people as Dr. O, says he's never seen the flu spread so quickly in October. "Just a tidal wave of flu type A right now. It's really hit...
Elected officials, candidates sign mental health policy pledge
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is a new nationwide campaign that calls for improved mental health care policies across the country. In Alabama, a handful of elected leaders and candidates signed the Mental Health Now campaign, affirming their support for this movement. The campaign started from the mental health organization...
Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states, including Alabama
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Voters in five states are deciding whether to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception to slavery. None will force immediate changes, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how states use prison labor. The effort is part of a national push to amend the 13th Amendment […]
Flu cases quickly rising across Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s that time of the year. Flu cases are on the rise. One reason for the rise in flu cases is because this is the first time in three years people haven’t been under the mask mandate. The University of Alabama (UA) medical clinic...
Ala. Board of Medical Examiners call for suspension of Dr. Janaki Earla’s medical license
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners filed a petition with the Alabama Medical Licensure Commission Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 to immediately suspend the medical license of Dr. Janaki Earla, who was arrested by Blount County police last week on a charge of first-degree human trafficking of a minor.
Alabama doctor overprescribed painkillers, used self-invented technique, board says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – First, it was a pharmacist, who told state regulators patients were traveling from Tenessee to a Tuscaloosa doctor for Oxycontin prescriptions. Then, it was officials with the Medicaid program. They said a Tuscaloosa doctor was engaging in excessive billing. Then, a few years later, another pharmacist spoke up. The same doctor […]
Spanevelo now in St. Clair County Jail
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Marcus Spanevelo, the man charged with abuse of a corpse in connection to the disappearance and death of Navarre, Fla., mom Cassie Carli, has been moved from the Santa Rosa County Jail in Florida and is now booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Alabama.
Alabama firefighter loses home to fire
MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs. “It really started to impact us […]
Alabama Realtors Association announces 2022 election endorsements
The Alabama Realtors Political Action Committee, the political arm of the Alabama Association of Realtors, has made its endorsement of candidates for the general election to be held on Nov. 8, 2022. “In the coming months we will begin a new quadrennium for the Alabama Legislature, and it’s imperative we...
Record lows set overnight in 3 Alabama cities: What to expect today
It was another record-setting cold night in Alabama. The National Weather Service said several cities had record lows early this morning as an arctic airmass continues to dominate Alabama’s weather pattern. The weather service said that three Alabama cities added to the record books today and another tied its...
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Solar farm to help thousands of Alabamians save money on electricity bill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new solar farm in Montgomery County will provide low-cost, renewable energy to thousands of customers in the state. Global solar leader Lightsource BP, together with the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA), celebrated the dedication of its 130 MWdc / 100 MWac Black Bear Solar project Thursday.
Milk demo program pushing for more dairy education in Ga. classrooms
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - At the Sunbelt Ag Expo, a milking demo called for visitors to bring more education about the dairy industry into classrooms across the state. Georgia dairy farmers found a need for education in the state and the classrooms, which is why the Georgia Mobile Dairy classroom was formed.
A look at Alabama’s gubernatorial race three weeks from election day
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey and Democratic challenger Yolanda Flowers are both hoping to lead the state for the next four years. Tuesday morning Ivey touted a new beverage manufacturing company coming to Montgomery as an example of what she’s accomplished in office: job creation and low unemployment. “In the last five […]
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
Former NBA Star to Invest $600M in an Alabama Beverage Hub
MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Manna Capital Partners plans to invest nearly $600 million to construct an advanced beverage production and distribution complex in Montgomery. Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned business enterprise and investment firm, said its Montgomery “beverage park” will create 280 full-time jobs...
‘Excruciating pain’: woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
