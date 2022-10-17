ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

sylacauganews.com

Gov. Ivey awards over $19 million to help boost Alabama communities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Last Thursday, Oct. 13, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 Alabama towns, cities, and counties. The Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight and drainage problems, improve water or sewer services, and build or improve local community centers and playgrounds.
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey: The Haunted Historic Places That Inspired The Book

Who doesn't remember reading 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey in school? If you grew up in Alabama, I can guarantee the book was in your school library. This was pre-internet time, after all. From it's first publishing in 1969, 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey was a huge hit and wildly popular - especially among it's targeted audience of young readers. Authors, Kathryn Tucker Windham and folklorist Margaret Gillis Figh gave a gift that kept us turning the pages in suspense. Not only did the book contain wonderfully southern crafted tales of hauntings and eerie sightings, but each story centered around an actual haunted location in our own state of Alabama. This brought the stories home and made them real. So, what has happened to these infamous creepy locations featured in the book since it was published? Do they still exsist? Let's revisit the places that gave birth to the spooky stories and see.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

All of Alabama projected to be in a drought by early 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Just over 77% of Alabama is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions as of October 20th. That number is expected to go up to about 100% by the end of January 2023. That’s according to the latest seasonal outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Elected officials, candidates sign mental health policy pledge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is a new nationwide campaign that calls for improved mental health care policies across the country. In Alabama, a handful of elected leaders and candidates signed the Mental Health Now campaign, affirming their support for this movement. The campaign started from the mental health organization...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Flu cases quickly rising across Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s that time of the year. Flu cases are on the rise. One reason for the rise in flu cases is because this is the first time in three years people haven’t been under the mask mandate. The University of Alabama (UA) medical clinic...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Spanevelo now in St. Clair County Jail

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Marcus Spanevelo, the man charged with abuse of a corpse in connection to the disappearance and death of Navarre, Fla., mom Cassie Carli, has been moved from the Santa Rosa County Jail in Florida and is now booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Alabama.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama firefighter loses home to fire

MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs. “It really started to impact us […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
alreporter.com

Alabama Realtors Association announces 2022 election endorsements

The Alabama Realtors Political Action Committee, the political arm of the Alabama Association of Realtors, has made its endorsement of candidates for the general election to be held on Nov. 8, 2022. “In the coming months we will begin a new quadrennium for the Alabama Legislature, and it’s imperative we...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Record lows set overnight in 3 Alabama cities: What to expect today

It was another record-setting cold night in Alabama. The National Weather Service said several cities had record lows early this morning as an arctic airmass continues to dominate Alabama’s weather pattern. The weather service said that three Alabama cities added to the record books today and another tied its...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Milk demo program pushing for more dairy education in Ga. classrooms

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - At the Sunbelt Ag Expo, a milking demo called for visitors to bring more education about the dairy industry into classrooms across the state. Georgia dairy farmers found a need for education in the state and the classrooms, which is why the Georgia Mobile Dairy classroom was formed.
MOULTRIE, GA
92.9 WTUG

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Former NBA Star to Invest $600M in an Alabama Beverage Hub

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Manna Capital Partners plans to invest nearly $600 million to construct an advanced beverage production and distribution complex in Montgomery. Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned business enterprise and investment firm, said its Montgomery “beverage park” will create 280 full-time jobs...
MONTGOMERY, AL

