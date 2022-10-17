Read full article on original website
Here is Rutgers football’s 2023 schedule as Big Ten releases full slate
For one last season, Rutgers must go through the gauntlet that is the Big Ten East. The conference released the schedule for its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman earlier in the week that the current division structure will remain next fall despite months of discussion of their removal. That change will come in the 2024 season when USC and UCLA officially join the conference, with the league planning to “configure a new model,” per Dochterman.
Rutgers’ Joe Harasymiak brings elite defense in his return to Minnesota
P.J. Fleck sounded like a proud father at Big Ten Media Days when talking about Joe Harasymiak, his former co-defensive coordinator at Minnesota who took the same position at Rutgers this offseason. A former Scarlet Knights assistant under head coach Greg Schiano in his own right, Fleck called Harasymiak “brilliant”...
Rutgers-Michigan time announced: Here’s when Scarlet Knights’ home game vs. Wolverines kicks off
The second-to-last home game of Rutgers’ 2022 season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, November 5, will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium, the Big Ten announced Monday. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. It...
Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has 7 healthy players: ‘I’m losing my mind right now’
With the college basketball season set to start in two weeks and big games loom against teams like Kansas, Iowa, Memphis and Rutgers, Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has seven healthy players. “I’m very concerned,” Holloway said at the team’s media day at Walsh Gym, adding, “I’m...
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles could land defensive stud thanks to Saints | 3 prime options
It came as a shock in April when the Eagles decided to execute a major trade with the New Orleans Saints, a deal that sent one of their three first-round picks to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for several picks, including a 2023 first-round selection. Even with a 6-0...
NFL trade deadline 2022: Latest Eagles rumors | Pass rush help? Trade bait?
If you’re Howie Roseman, general manager of the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles, you do it by working the phones ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports “Chicago’s Robert Quinn could be a good midrange option” for the Eagles to consider as they look for pass rush help to compensate for the loss of Derek Barnett.
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Wednesday, Oct. 26
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Corey Annan may be reached...
Phillies announce World Series starters
The 2022 World Series is quickly approaching. Starting Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There’s some insight into the Phillies pitching plans now. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reported Wednesday: Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of...
Phillies set rotation for first two games of the World Series
PHILADELPHIA - Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced on Wednesday that Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of the World Series in Houston on Friday and Zack Wheeler will follow him in Game 2. The rest of the rotation will be determined after Thomson sees how Games 1 and 2 play...
Devils’ Jesper Bratt continues dominant stretch vs. Red Wings
This offseason, Devils forward Jesper Bratt gambled on himself. The 24-year-old Swedish winger - who posted a career-best 73 points (26 goals and 47 assists) in 2021-22 - opted for a one-year, $5.45 million contract, which set up a “prove it” opportunity for him this season.
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 8
We’ve reached the postseason in N.J. high school football. We have multiple 1,000-yard passers and rushers in the NJIC and defensively, Lodi’s leading tackler has eclipsed 100 on the year.
Yankees minus Aaron Judge are a last-place team, Anthony Rizzo warns
NEW YORK — If not for Aaron Judge and his 62 homers, his 131 RBI, his sensational outfield play in right and center, his leadership and everything else he provided on and off the field …. Subtract Judge from the Yankees and what do you have?. “Judge single-handedly won...
Yankees’ free-agent outfielder is ‘particularly solid fit’ for AL contender
The New York Yankees have a big one to make when it comes to free-agent left fielder Andrew Benintendi. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Because if the Yankees don’t want him, someone else will, including the Chicago White Sox, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Free agency...
Yankees see 5 minor leaguers opt for free agency after ALCS sweep by Astros
With the end of the season comes the opportunity to explore other options. Five members of the New York Yankees organization have opted for free agency. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to MiLB transactions tracker, those players are pitchers Anthony Banda, Luke Bard, Jacob Barnes and...
Mets make decision on pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, report says
Jeremy Hefner is set to run it back with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Hefner, according to sources, is finalizing a new contract with the Mets that will keep him as pitching coach for next season and potentially beyond. Hefner, 36, has spent the last three seasons in the role.”
Phillies surge into World Series thanks to slugger Yankees let slip away | Klapisch
It’s impossible to track the Phillies’ dash to the World Series without two salient questions about their October black magic. First, how is an 87-win wild-card club still standing when the three NL powerhouses that out-performed them, the 111-win Dodgers, the defending champion Braves and the 101-win Mets, are grieving at home?
See the Morris Hills High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Morris Hills High School marching band performed at the 13-school Music in the Valley competition hosted by Wayne Valley High School in Wayne.
See the Passaic County Technical-Vocational High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Passaic County Technical-Vocational High School marching band performed at the 13-school Music in the Valley competition hosted by Wayne Valley High School in Wayne.
Built as a community church in 1844, this N.J. home is worthy of praise
Cindy Dunham wasn’t particularly surprised when her house attracted a buyer a mere week after she put it on the market. She had a similar spontaneous attraction to the converted 19th century church at 11 Mountain Church Road in Hopewell when she first saw it 22 years ago. “I...
Trenton man charged in daylight killing
A 32-year-old Trenton man has been charged with shooting and killing a city resident earlier this month. Mack Williams gunned down Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, at about 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Kersey Alley off Ewing Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Brown was brought...
